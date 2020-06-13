/
/
florin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
237 Apartments for rent in Florin, CA📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8173 Speilberg Way
8173 Spielberg Way, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1374 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/s13aUTy1g6c Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home featuring, large rooms, new central air system and a large private back yard.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8144 Creeping Willow Lane
8144 Creeping Willow Ln, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1499 sqft
Newer 3bd/2.5 ba Home with 2 Car Garage in Gated Community - This newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Willow Cottages gated community in Sacramento near Power Inn Road & Elsie Avenue.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7640 Coolfields Way
7640 Coolfields Way, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1379 sqft
7640 Coolfields Way Available 07/01/20 7640 Coolfields Way - . (RLNE4820813)
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Florin
1 Unit Available
7505 Williwaw Ln
7505 Willowan Lane, Florin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1685 sqft
Two Story 4 Bedroom Home - We have a 4 Bedroom home on a dead end street. This 4 Bedroom home has space in the Kitchen for dining and a spread out family room so make sure we check this one out. www.keyrealtycenter.com application fee: 40.
Results within 1 mile of Florin
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Valley Hi - North Laguna
14 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
7328 Frankline blvd #2
7328 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
840 sqft
condominum - Property Id: 286978 Two Bed one bath Condo with community security; it is newly painted with new floors, and the community pool and playground are included. Ready to move in by May 25th.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
7420 East Parkway
7420 East Parkway, Parkway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1428 sqft
Desirable Sacramento Home with Upgrades Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8232 Bedford Cove Way
8232 Bedford Cove Way, Sacramento County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1663 sqft
Close to Schools & Hwy 99 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage, living room, family room, fireplace, fully landscaped backyard. Close to parks and schools. Tenant pays water sewer and trash.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Valley Hi - North Laguna
1 Unit Available
7418 Whitmore St
7418 Whitmore Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
This is It! - Immaculate home. Home is sharp with a nice floor plan separating the living room in the front of the home for quietness and having the family room in the back of the home off the kitchen. Family room has a fireplace for cozy winters.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cordova
1 Unit Available
7019 Uranus Pkwy
7019 Uranus Parkway, Parkway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Has It All - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has it all from a great location to tons of Amenities. Nicely updated kitchen with newer appliances to include glass top range, microwave with convection, dishwasher and nook area.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8571 Zinnia Way
8571 Zinnia Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,910
1777 sqft
What a great place to call home!! - 4 Bedroom ready for you to call home. This home is very inviting and close to most things Elk Grove has to offer. Application Fee: 40.00 Security Deposit Starts at 2000.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
7342 Mandy Drive
7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.
Results within 5 miles of Florin
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
$
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
College-Glen
40 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Rosemont
9 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna West
7 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
South Rosemont
6 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
996 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,595
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna West
18 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Florin rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,780.
Some of the colleges located in the Florin area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Florin from include Sacramento, Concord, Roseville, Fairfield, and Elk Grove.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CA