366 Apartments for rent in Orange, CA📍
Getting Around Town.
People who have the pleasure of owning their own bicycle get to enjoy slow, scenic rides along woodsy trails and wide bike lanes. Public transportation isn't bad either, with plenty of bus routes running around town, and the Metrolink, which has tracks running all along the California coast. And, of course, you can always bum a ride for more remote activities, such as snowboarding or hiking through the hundreds of miles of mountain wilderness nearby.
City Center. At the center of the city is the charmingly quaint Plaza Square Park, encircled by a roundabout, which is surrounded by eats, antiquing stops, bicycle shops, art galleries, and clubs for live music, dancing, beer, and cocktails. It's a walkable neighborhood with lots of unique apartments, duplexes, and flats surrounded by that old town vibe you can only get from the city's original 1920's architectural styles.
Orange Park Acres. In this neighborhood, residents just venture over to Irvine Park to rent imaginative versions of paddle boats, cruisers, tandem bicycles, and choppers. Plus, there are train rides, pony rides, a zoo, and plenty of nice picnic spots. Or, you can get lost in the miles of rugged territory at Beek's Place, a popular spot for dirt bikers, mountain bikers, hikers, and explorers.
El Modina. Downtown's less than three miles away. There is plenty of open green space, some hiking trails, and all the fun activities of living near downtown.
Orange Foothills. A paradise on the hill, this neighborhood is full of breathtaking views, and beautiful apartment complexes.
The Block. This neighborhood is located right on the river. It sports a spectacular golf course, the most technologically advanced skate park in the world, and is close enough to Disneyland for you to hear the fireworks every night.
Olive. Another neighborhood on the river, these residents enjoy a long riverside hiking trail, plenty of great little shops for tacos and sandwiches, and quick access to highways 91, 57 and 55.
Santiago Triangle. Located in the triangular borders of Santiago Park, I5 and Highway 22, this neighborhood is full of urban lofts and luxury apartments located next door to the huge Main Place Shopping Center. Here, you can get your fix of coffee, cigars, food, cheesecake, art, fashion shows, live music, and stand-up comedy. Plus, the Discovery Science Center is just an easy bike ride away.
Newcomers, history-lovers, and nostalgic cocktail drinkers are all drawn to the center of town, where you can stand in the original one-square-mile town site and see some of the city's original homes and buildings. It's a uniquely Orange experience and a great way to begin your new life in an Orange rental.
June 2020 Orange Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Orange rents held steady over the past month
Orange rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orange stand at $1,807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,321 for a two-bedroom. Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Orange throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Orange
Rent growth in Orange has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Orange is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $2,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Orange.
- While rents in Orange remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Orange than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Orange is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.