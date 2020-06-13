Apartment List
/
CA
/
orange
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 AM

366 Apartments for rent in Orange, CA

📍
Orange Vale Colony
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1188 sqft
Affordable housing in spacious townhomes in a quiet, gated residential setting. Community features three sparkling swimming pools with sundecks, two tot lots, large front lawns and a BBQ area. Units are bright and open.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
Northeast Anaheim
4 Units Available
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. Just minutes from Highway 55 and area parks. On-site laundry service and covered parking. Apartments offer updated appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
3 Units Available
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Located close to Highways 91 and 55. Close to schools and parks. On-site laundry services provided and covered parking available. Interiors are spacious with upgrades as well as built-in storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1150 sqft
Pinewood Apartments feature single-story cottage-style apartments with private, fenced patios and garages which feel like your own home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
2 Units Available
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, smaller community within a short distance of Highway 55, area parks, and local schools. On-site pool with sundeck, laundry services, and covered parking. Apartments are larger with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
2 Units Available
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely landscaped residential community with a pool and spa. Cable-ready apartments with high-speed internet access, ceiling fans, and tubs/showers. Within walking distance of El Modena High School.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2772 N Blackburn Drive
2772 North Blackburn Drive, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1458 sqft
Nestled in the hills of Orange and Anaheim Hills. Views outside of complex with walking trails. This Townhome is setup for convenience - no one above or below you along with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
749 W Fletcher Avenue
749 West Fletcher Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
Beautiful kitchen, Quartz counters, decorator sink, new flooring, baseboards, and paint in this bright and open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
760 North Fern Street
760 North Fern Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1496 sqft
Located on a corner lot in a great family neighborhood this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is waiting for you! This home features upgraded flooring throughout, extensive recessed lighting, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, vaulted

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A
3422 East Salisbury Circle, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 sqft
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A Available 06/14/20 Spacious 2-Bed Condo for Rent in Private, Gated Community - Privately, located behind the gates of the highly-desirable Stratford community off of Prospect near the 55 FWY and walking distance from

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 South Grand
204 South Grand Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1200 sqft
204 South Grand Available 07/01/20 - Virtual Tours subject to cancellation if property is rented prior. Virtual Showing Friday June 12th 4pm https://us02web.zoom.

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
291 North Harwood
291 North Harwood Street, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
1726 sqft
291 North Harwood Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous Old Towne Orange Home - APPLICATIONS BEING SCREENED JUNE 11TH, 2020 AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING ON JUNE 10th at 5pm ONLY- All viewers must wear a mask when arriving to see. One party allowed in at a time.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6915 Monaco Pkwy
6915 Monaco Parkway, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2117 sqft
6915 Monaco Pkwy Available 06/13/20 Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office - Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123-C S. Cross Creek Road
123 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Orange! Available 6/12! - This charming two bedroom home offers an open living floor plan and private balcony. Located on the first floor. It includes two single car garages and washer dryer hookups.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2525 N Bourbon St
2525 North Bourbon Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1390 sqft
Remodeled Condo in Fullerton - Property Id: 289901 This is a beautiful completely remodeled condominium. NEW EVERYTHING: floor, pain, stainless appliances, bath & shower, cabinets, closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3009 N Main St
3009 North Main Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1622 sqft
The Loft: Live/ Work at City Place, Santa Ana - Property Id: 55846 Location! Location! Right on Main Street. Just across the street from the Main Place shopping mall. Live the Urban lifestyle.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
616 W. Chapman Avenue
616 West Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1200 sqft
616 W. Chapman Avenue Available 06/15/20 - Newly painted with enclosed rear yard. In Old Towne Orange. large driveway. Available to view on Appointment only-SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN SHOWING-One party viewing at a time.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 W. Palmyra Avenue
2025 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1500 sqft
Extensively Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in The City Of Orange - Welcome home! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over 1500 Sq.Ft of living space. This home has been extensively remodeled. The property interior has been freshly painted.

Median Rent in Orange

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Orange is $1,806, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,321.
Studio
$1,517
1 Bed
$1,806
2 Beds
$2,321
3+ Beds
$3,154
City GuideOrange
Unlike most of Southern California, Orange has chosen to preserve its older parts of town, keeping a quaint vibe about the place. Without this careful preservation, it would be just another expensive SoCal town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Orange? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Apartment Hunting Tips

Getting Around Town.

People who have the pleasure of owning their own bicycle get to enjoy slow, scenic rides along woodsy trails and wide bike lanes. Public transportation isn't bad either, with plenty of bus routes running around town, and the Metrolink, which has tracks running all along the California coast. And, of course, you can always bum a ride for more remote activities, such as snowboarding or hiking through the hundreds of miles of mountain wilderness nearby.

Neighborhoods in Orange

City Center. At the center of the city is the charmingly quaint Plaza Square Park, encircled by a roundabout, which is surrounded by eats, antiquing stops, bicycle shops, art galleries, and clubs for live music, dancing, beer, and cocktails. It's a walkable neighborhood with lots of unique apartments, duplexes, and flats surrounded by that old town vibe you can only get from the city's original 1920's architectural styles.

Orange Park Acres. In this neighborhood, residents just venture over to Irvine Park to rent imaginative versions of paddle boats, cruisers, tandem bicycles, and choppers. Plus, there are train rides, pony rides, a zoo, and plenty of nice picnic spots. Or, you can get lost in the miles of rugged territory at Beek's Place, a popular spot for dirt bikers, mountain bikers, hikers, and explorers.

El Modina. Downtown's less than three miles away. There is plenty of open green space, some hiking trails, and all the fun activities of living near downtown.

Orange Foothills. A paradise on the hill, this neighborhood is full of breathtaking views, and beautiful apartment complexes.

The Block. This neighborhood is located right on the river. It sports a spectacular golf course, the most technologically advanced skate park in the world, and is close enough to Disneyland for you to hear the fireworks every night.

Olive. Another neighborhood on the river, these residents enjoy a long riverside hiking trail, plenty of great little shops for tacos and sandwiches, and quick access to highways 91, 57 and 55.

Santiago Triangle. Located in the triangular borders of Santiago Park, I5 and Highway 22, this neighborhood is full of urban lofts and luxury apartments located next door to the huge Main Place Shopping Center. Here, you can get your fix of coffee, cigars, food, cheesecake, art, fashion shows, live music, and stand-up comedy. Plus, the Discovery Science Center is just an easy bike ride away.

See the Original Orange

Newcomers, history-lovers, and nostalgic cocktail drinkers are all drawn to the center of town, where you can stand in the original one-square-mile town site and see some of the city's original homes and buildings. It's a uniquely Orange experience and a great way to begin your new life in an Orange rental.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orange rents held steady over the past month

Orange rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orange stand at $1,807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,321 for a two-bedroom. Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Orange throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Orange

    Rent growth in Orange has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Orange is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $2,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Orange.
    • While rents in Orange remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Orange than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Orange is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Orange?
    In Orange, the median rent is $1,517 for a studio, $1,806 for a 1-bedroom, $2,321 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,154 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Orange, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Orange?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Orange include Orange Vale Colony.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Orange?
    Some of the colleges located in the Orange area include Chapman University, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Orange?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orange from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

    Similar Pages

    Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
    Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
    Orange Studio Apartments

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Orange Vale Colony