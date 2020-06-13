366 Apartments for rent in Orange, CA

Neighborhoods in Orange

City Center. At the center of the city is the charmingly quaint Plaza Square Park, encircled by a roundabout, which is surrounded by eats, antiquing stops, bicycle shops, art galleries, and clubs for live music, dancing, beer, and cocktails. It's a walkable neighborhood with lots of unique apartments, duplexes, and flats surrounded by that old town vibe you can only get from the city's original 1920's architectural styles.

Orange Park Acres. In this neighborhood, residents just venture over to Irvine Park to rent imaginative versions of paddle boats, cruisers, tandem bicycles, and choppers. Plus, there are train rides, pony rides, a zoo, and plenty of nice picnic spots. Or, you can get lost in the miles of rugged territory at Beek's Place, a popular spot for dirt bikers, mountain bikers, hikers, and explorers.

El Modina. Downtown's less than three miles away. There is plenty of open green space, some hiking trails, and all the fun activities of living near downtown.

Orange Foothills. A paradise on the hill, this neighborhood is full of breathtaking views, and beautiful apartment complexes.

The Block. This neighborhood is located right on the river. It sports a spectacular golf course, the most technologically advanced skate park in the world, and is close enough to Disneyland for you to hear the fireworks every night.

Olive. Another neighborhood on the river, these residents enjoy a long riverside hiking trail, plenty of great little shops for tacos and sandwiches, and quick access to highways 91, 57 and 55.

Santiago Triangle. Located in the triangular borders of Santiago Park, I5 and Highway 22, this neighborhood is full of urban lofts and luxury apartments located next door to the huge Main Place Shopping Center. Here, you can get your fix of coffee, cigars, food, cheesecake, art, fashion shows, live music, and stand-up comedy. Plus, the Discovery Science Center is just an easy bike ride away.