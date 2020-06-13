/
albany
211 Apartments for rent in Albany, CA📍
East Shore
1 Unit Available
555 Pierce st
555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1082 sqft
Upgraded Apartment in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 79770 Recently remodeled, beautiful two bedroom two bath with fully equipped kitchen and large walk in closet. All stainless steel appliances.
Hillside
1 Unit Available
705 Pierce St.
705 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
First class remodel job - 2 bedroom 1 bath In-Law Unit. Off-Street parking. Carpet & Laminate flooring. Electric Stove. Refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Bedrooms and bath upstairs All utilities paid by the owner. Patio. No pets.
East Shore
1 Unit Available
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Dartmouth
1 Unit Available
1126 Marin Ave
1126 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
875 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Albany. Features: 1. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and brand new appliances 2.
Verified
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,404
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,936
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
516 Lexington Ave.
516 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
979 sqft
516 Lexington Single Family Home El Cerrito - Single-family home with 2+ Bedroom and 1 Bath. Attached Single car garage. Carpet & Laminate floors. Electric stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer. Fireplace for decorative only.
1 Unit Available
5906 Avila Street
5906 Avila Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard. Natalia Carney AMSI - REALTOR Gustavo Lopez 415-312-5017 glopez@amsiemail.com BRE# 018491 Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard.
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1363 Northside Ave.
1363 Northside Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1300 sqft
Newly Remodeled 1920's 3 Bedroom in North Berkeley Coming Soon! - Be the first to enjoy this newly remodeled approximately 1,300 square foot home in the quaint residential neighborhood of North Berkeley.
North Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1440 Walnut Street A
1440 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1038 sqft
1440 Walnut Street A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Massive, 1BR/1BA, Fully Updated, 1000sqft+, A+++ Location, Parking Included - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST Please email or text Chris 5105560626 Remodeled Gourmet Ghetto Condo! 1038 Sqft of living space.
1 Unit Available
225 Ramona Ave
225 Ramona Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1043 sqft
225 Ramona Ave. is a well located, clean and peaceful home with a yard. Amenities include a washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and marble counter tops. Located only 1/4 mile from El Cerrito Plaza BART.
North Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1911-1913 Berryman St.
1911 Berryman St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
800 sqft
North Berkeley apartment with vintage charm in a quiet off street garden setting. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace and washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent northside location. Off street parking included.
Southwest Richmond Annex
1 Unit Available
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.
Verified
$
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,226
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,661
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified
$
Koreatown-Northgate
28 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,241
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,649
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
Glen Highlands
176 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified
Prescott
4 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Verified
$
Upper Rockridge
7 Units Available
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
