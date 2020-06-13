332 Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA📍
Once called Tustin Foothills, North Tustin is adjacent to and a part of Tustin, CA, and is nestled in the foothills of Peters Canyon Regional Park. With nearly 25,000 residents, this is a bustling community that's easily freeway accessible to Los Angeles, some 45 minutes away. It's also got plenty of green space, so feel free to park it up.
This is a highly sought-after community, so you should allow 30 to 60 days to find the rental property of your dreams here. Look around the neighborhood on your own, driving its streets, and seek out newspaper listings in major Orange County and local community newspapers and online listings as well. You'll want to be sure your credit profile is in good shape and come prepared to prove it in this coveted community. Whether you're looking for rental homes or a duplex for rent in North Tustin, start early.
From the fun retail therapy options of Tustin Marketplace and Jamestown Village Center to the beautiful rolling green hills and hiking trails of the Peters Canyon, North Tustin has many amenities close at hand.
North Tustin is itself a neighborhood of Tustin, CA, convenient to several major freeways including I-5. Over 87 percent of all workers commute in a private vehicle.
You'll find a single-unit home for rent, or property rentals such as a duplex for rent that are medium in size, built between 1970 and 1999 primarily, with a few older properties built between 1940 and 1969.
There's plenty of green space in the Peters Canyon Regional Park -- some 354 acres right on the border of North Tustin, and brimming with marshes, grasslands, hills and canyons. Trails circle the 50-acre man-made lake, built in 1931 by area developer, Irvine Company. Conveniently close to North Tustin homes, this is a beautiful sanctuary for wildlife, and a great place to ride bikes, hike or jog. No wonder it's a renowned recreation destination in northern Orange County. You can ride horses here, too -- and the nearby residents stable equines allow you to do just that. Bird watchers, rejoice -- this is a place to watch your feathered friends flock on their migratory journeys. Here you'll also find a portion of The Mountains to Sea Trail, 22 miles that lead all the way to Upper Newport Bay and the beautiful Pacific Ocean. On the opposite end of the park from North Tustin, you'll find open hills that will make you feel that you're a million miles away from civilization.
And yet you're not -- you're close to major freeways leading to Santa Ana and Irvine, as well as into Los Angeles, just under an hour away.
On one edge of this capacious park, you'll also find The Santiago Golf Club. Interesting factoid: the greens were constructed from oil-soaked sand, the fairways from native soil. Tustin Ranch Golf Club and Peters Canyon reservoir, also known as Peters Wash, are also nearby