Apartment List
/
CA
/
north tustin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

332 Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA

📍

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13242 Wheeler Place
13242 Wheeler Place, North Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1961 sqft
Fabulous Corner Lot (10,800 Sq.Ft.) Extensive Remodel!!! Spacious 3 Bedrooms 3 beautiful Bathrooms with Fixtures/Lights/Vanity) LARGE FAMILY room with fireplace has been used as a bedroom by previous residents.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18071 Beneta Way
18071 Beneta Way, North Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Presenting a Wonderful Opportunity to save $$ during these tough times. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with large living room and kitchen with full size stove/oven, approximately 1200 sq ft. of living space.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11242 Skyline Drive
11242 Skyline Drive, North Tustin, CA
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
8100 sqft
Hills of North Tustin, Lemon Heights View Gated Estate overlooks splendid Peter’s Canyon with Pool, Spa, lighted Tennis Court, Sauna/Steam room, and much more! Approx. 8100 sq ft. house comes with 7 bedrooms 6.
Results within 1 mile of North Tustin
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Cabrillo Park
25 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,735
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 04:59pm
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sherman Oaks
5 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
3 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1220 Bryan Ave.
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Tustin Avenue
1 Unit Available
521-591 N. Tustin Ave.
521 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,375
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to several major freeways along with public transportation, schools, parks and fine dining. Call Today!!!. .

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13418 Via Don Benito
13418 Via Don Benito, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1770 sqft
This townhome style end unit has a great interior location with the community of Sevilla. The soaring vaulted ceilings & walls of windows, with plantation shutters, fill the formal living & dining with sunlight.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123-C S. Cross Creek Road
123 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Orange! Available 6/12! - This charming two bedroom home offers an open living floor plan and private balcony. Located on the first floor. It includes two single car garages and washer dryer hookups.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12121 Rice Drive
12121 Rice Drive, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2239 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the highly sought after 24-hour guard-gated San Miguel community, across the street from Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Property is a corner unit in a Cul-De-Sac.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12921 Ternberry Court
12921 Ternberry Ct, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1298 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the community of the Orchards in Tustin Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, newer stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
291 Prospect Park
291 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1335 sqft
Gorgeous Unit located in a Prime Tustin location. Unit has been remodeled with new hardwood floors, new updated bathrooms, new updated kitchen. Entirely repainted with a wonderfully airy and breezy layout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10930 PHILLIPS Street
10930 Phillips Street, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2700 sqft
LIVE IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF EL DORADO! WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS* SET ON A PREMIUM PRIVATE LOT BACKING TO PETERS CANYON* 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS* CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS, WINDOW BLINDS* NEWER CARPET* GOURMET KITCHEN

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12709 Trent Jones Lane
12709 Trent Jones Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1848 sqft
Charming Mediterranean style townhome located in Tustin Ranch. Spacious open floor plan with large master suite with walk-in closet, plus huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with direct access and front patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8514 E Baker Hill Road
8514 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
882 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange with a premium view. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2051 Yaqi
2051 Yaqi, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1804 sqft
Beautifully appointed home on a cul-de-sac street with a long driveway located in the Shadowbrook community! New designer paint and carpeting. gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops, breakfast nook, newer dishwasher rand microwave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
201 Gallery Way
201 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
910 sqft
Bright and beautiful corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath, a garage and carport in the wonderful Shadow Canyon community. Located in Tustin Ranch, CA near the Tustin Market Place and 5 freeway.
City GuideNorth Tustin
It wasn't Chris Columbus but rather Columbus Tustin from Northern California who founded the city of Tustin in which this community resides. At that time it was just 1300 acres of land, and there weren't nearly as many shopping centers!

Once called Tustin Foothills, North Tustin is adjacent to and a part of Tustin, CA, and is nestled in the foothills of Peters Canyon Regional Park. With nearly 25,000 residents, this is a bustling community that's easily freeway accessible to Los Angeles, some 45 minutes away. It's also got plenty of green space, so feel free to park it up.

Moving to North Tustin

This is a highly sought-after community, so you should allow 30 to 60 days to find the rental property of your dreams here. Look around the neighborhood on your own, driving its streets, and seek out newspaper listings in major Orange County and local community newspapers and online listings as well. You'll want to be sure your credit profile is in good shape and come prepared to prove it in this coveted community. Whether you're looking for rental homes or a duplex for rent in North Tustin, start early.

Neighborhoods

From the fun retail therapy options of Tustin Marketplace and Jamestown Village Center to the beautiful rolling green hills and hiking trails of the Peters Canyon, North Tustin has many amenities close at hand.

North Tustin is itself a neighborhood of Tustin, CA, convenient to several major freeways including I-5. Over 87 percent of all workers commute in a private vehicle.

You'll find a single-unit home for rent, or property rentals such as a duplex for rent that are medium in size, built between 1970 and 1999 primarily, with a few older properties built between 1940 and 1969.

Life in North Tustin

There's plenty of green space in the Peters Canyon Regional Park -- some 354 acres right on the border of North Tustin, and brimming with marshes, grasslands, hills and canyons. Trails circle the 50-acre man-made lake, built in 1931 by area developer, Irvine Company. Conveniently close to North Tustin homes, this is a beautiful sanctuary for wildlife, and a great place to ride bikes, hike or jog. No wonder it's a renowned recreation destination in northern Orange County. You can ride horses here, too -- and the nearby residents stable equines allow you to do just that. Bird watchers, rejoice -- this is a place to watch your feathered friends flock on their migratory journeys. Here you'll also find a portion of The Mountains to Sea Trail, 22 miles that lead all the way to Upper Newport Bay and the beautiful Pacific Ocean. On the opposite end of the park from North Tustin, you'll find open hills that will make you feel that you're a million miles away from civilization.

And yet you're not -- you're close to major freeways leading to Santa Ana and Irvine, as well as into Los Angeles, just under an hour away.

On one edge of this capacious park, you'll also find The Santiago Golf Club. Interesting factoid: the greens were constructed from oil-soaked sand, the fairways from native soil. Tustin Ranch Golf Club and Peters Canyon reservoir, also known as Peters Wash, are also nearby

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Tustin?
The average rent price for North Tustin rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,020.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Tustin?
Some of the colleges located in the North Tustin area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Tustin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Tustin from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

Similar Pages

North Tustin 2 BedroomsNorth Tustin 3 Bedrooms
North Tustin Apartments with BalconyNorth Tustin Apartments with Parking
North Tustin Apartments with Pool