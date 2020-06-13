Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

61 Apartments for rent in Antioch, CA

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5409 Piute Way
5409 Piute Way, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2041 sqft
Prewett Ranch Home - Remodeled and Close to Kaiser - View photos and tours on our company website.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3941 E Larkspur Drive
3941 East Larkspur Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,662
2188 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5012 Stirrup Way
5012 Stirrup Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1579 sqft
Gorgeous Antioch Home! - Such a gorgeous and cozy two story home in Antioch! Beautiful laminate and tile flooring throughout an open, spacious floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
622 W 12th Street
622 West 12th Street, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
622 W 12th Street Available 07/01/20 Cute Home in Rivertown District of Antioch! - This adorable home is ready for you to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5380 ROCKROSE WAY
5380 Rockrose Way, Antioch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3148 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home in a highly desirable location! Spacious Living room with gas burning fireplace! Updated kitchen which contains a five burner stove.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1021 Stonecrest Dr
1021 Stonecrest Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1605 sqft
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Antioch Home - Beautiful single story home with private backyard. Living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and beautiful newer flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5205 Walker Ct
5205 Walker Court, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1403 sqft
Marilu Chan - Agt: 650-3467161 - VERY COZY 3 bedrooms/2 full baths single story house located in a Cul de Sac in nice, quiet and establish area of Antioch close to schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious open floor plan, bright and inviting.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
32 E 16TH ST
32 East 16th Street, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Centrally located and updated unit available! This unit offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, updated kitchen and living space. New granite and new laminate flooring with all new appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
209 J ST
209 J Street, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Large spacious unit with 1200 square feet! Wall to wall carpeting, shared laundry facility, tandem parking. Great location and easy access.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2628 PEARLITE WAY
2628 Pearlite Way, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2208 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - DESIRABLE LOCATION! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this two-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen with ample storage space and an island.

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4660 Palomino Way
4660 Palomino Way, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
347 sqft
4660 Palomino Way Available 10/01/19 Newly remodeled One Bedroom with On-suite full bath! This charmer is a MUST SEE! - With a private entrance, this addition hosts a beautifully remodeled mini-kitchen featuring a stack-able washer/dryer, apartment

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Antioch
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 Lakeview Circle
1251 Lakeview Circle, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
783 sqft
**PENDING**Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. - **PENDING** Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. SECTION 8 OK. Gated Community. Community Pool.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
241 JUPITER CT
241 Jupiter Court, Pittsburg, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2031 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Minutes to shopping, schools, college freeway and BART! Accessible community in newer part of Pittsburg. Spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets. Spacious family room and dining area.

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Rose Garden
1 Unit Available
1413 Charisma Way
1413 Charisma Way, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2801 sqft
Application fee $100 per couple's or $50.00 for any applicant over 18 years of age. • 1 month pay check • 2 months of bank statement 2 Years Rental History 2 Years Work History • ID • Monthly Rent $2,800 per month. Plus, utility's, and Gardener.
Results within 5 miles of Antioch
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
111 Steinbeck Ct
111 Steinbeck Court, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1629 sqft
Jas Deepak - 925-899-0161 - Enjoy living in this Single-Story,well-maintained house in an established neighborhood in BayPoint/Pittsburg. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3-car garage. All rooms are light and bright.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
124 East Trident Drive
124 East Trident Drive, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1094 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now ! Newly redone kitchen with SS appliances, fresh paint throughout, mature landscaping, and only minutes from BART.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Alturas Avenue
158 Alturas Avenue, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2125 sqft
158 Alturas Avenue Available 07/17/20 Plan 2 - Brand New Construction! Single Family Residence Approx 2,125 sf - 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bathrooms - attached 2-car garage. Home under construction - completion and move in date is subject to change.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Discovery
1 Unit Available
377 Chaucer Drive
377 Chaucer Drive, Brentwood, CA
Studio
$1,500
415 sqft
377 Chaucer Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Studio in Brentwood! - Beautiful and cozy studio in heart of Brentwood! This lovely upstairs unit comes fully furnished (minus mattress) with it own kitchenette including refrigerator, microwave,

Median Rent in Antioch

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Antioch is $2,618, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,289.
Studio
$2,130
1 Bed
$2,618
2 Beds
$3,289
3+ Beds
$4,425
City GuideAntioch
If you are sitting on the dock of the bay (as the song goes) chances are you may be in Antioch. This town, located on the East Bay of San Francisco (the banks of the San Joaquin River), is one of California’s oldest cities. Once home to the legendary ‘49ers (no, not the Joe Montana and Jerry Rice variety), Antioch has gone through many changes over time. Today it is home to over 100,000 residents who love living here for the proximity to nature (over 30 parks, wildlife refuge and a preserve n...
Neighborhoods in Antioch:

The town of Antioch is relatively small and for that reason can be broken down into two distinct zip codes. These areas offer historical sites, proximity to the highway, trails, parks, friendly neighborhoods and affordable housing. The main difference between the two areas is the closeness to the waterfront (with 94531 being closest). Welcome to Antioch. Get in where you fit in.

94531: This zip code is home to the areas closer to the waterfront (downtown, Monterra, Deer Valley), close to good shopping and home to newer luxury apartments and single-family homes. The neighborhoods here range between established (1996 and earlier) and newer (2000 and up). In terms of apartments in the area, many are recently built and offer great upgrades and amenities (clubhouse, fitness centers, patios, private garages, etc.). The average price for a one bedroom in this area is about $1200 a month but if that seems high take note that water and/or other utilities are often included in the rental price. The single-family homes here tend to be larger (four bedrooms or more) and are often located on larger lots. The 94531 zip code puts residents in close proximity to great shopping, the East Bay, downtown entertainment and eateries and the neighboring city of Brentwood.

94509: Many large (six bedrooms aren't uncommon) homes are located here. In terms of apartments, there are many coveted properties to choose from and the price is right. In fact, you can find one bedrooms in the 94509 area ranging between $850 and $950 a month, with the water paid at some locations. Many of the locations have been remodeled and upgraded (walk in closet, fitness centers) and some properties will offer furnished apartments as well as short term leases. The great thing about the neighborhoods in this area is that they are very close to trails so residents can take in a bike ride, hike or jog. Being located near the Delta, there is an almost nautical feel to certain parts of the town (namely Newlove), giving it a certain kind of charm. This is a great area for someone looking to move close to the water.

Ambling about Antioch - Transportation:

Most traffic in Antioch relies heavily upon Highway 4. The main highway (also known as the John Muir parkway) in the city, it connects residents to cities as far as Sacramento but also serves as the main road to connect residents to downtown, San Francisco, etc .

As for public transportation, folks can rely upon the Antioch-Pittsburgh Amtrak system, the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) Express (which can take residents anywhere throughout the Bay Area) and the Tri Delta bus system. Plans are also in the works for a ferry system to connect residents to San Francisco.

Antioch is coveted for its astounding nature and preservation areas. A bit nautical and a bit desert, Antioch is a great blend of life in California. It is not only the “Gateway to the Delta” but it is also the doorway to your new life in the bay area. What else could you ask for? Antioch awaits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Antioch?
In Antioch, the median rent is $2,130 for a studio, $2,618 for a 1-bedroom, $3,289 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,425 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Antioch, check out our monthly Antioch Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Antioch?
Some of the colleges located in the Antioch area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Antioch?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Antioch from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.

