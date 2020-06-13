61 Apartments for rent in Antioch, CA

Neighborhoods in Antioch:

The town of Antioch is relatively small and for that reason can be broken down into two distinct zip codes. These areas offer historical sites, proximity to the highway, trails, parks, friendly neighborhoods and affordable housing. The main difference between the two areas is the closeness to the waterfront (with 94531 being closest). Welcome to Antioch. Get in where you fit in.

94531: This zip code is home to the areas closer to the waterfront (downtown, Monterra, Deer Valley), close to good shopping and home to newer luxury apartments and single-family homes. The neighborhoods here range between established (1996 and earlier) and newer (2000 and up). In terms of apartments in the area, many are recently built and offer great upgrades and amenities (clubhouse, fitness centers, patios, private garages, etc.). The average price for a one bedroom in this area is about $1200 a month but if that seems high take note that water and/or other utilities are often included in the rental price. The single-family homes here tend to be larger (four bedrooms or more) and are often located on larger lots. The 94531 zip code puts residents in close proximity to great shopping, the East Bay, downtown entertainment and eateries and the neighboring city of Brentwood.

94509: Many large (six bedrooms aren't uncommon) homes are located here. In terms of apartments, there are many coveted properties to choose from and the price is right. In fact, you can find one bedrooms in the 94509 area ranging between $850 and $950 a month, with the water paid at some locations. Many of the locations have been remodeled and upgraded (walk in closet, fitness centers) and some properties will offer furnished apartments as well as short term leases. The great thing about the neighborhoods in this area is that they are very close to trails so residents can take in a bike ride, hike or jog. Being located near the Delta, there is an almost nautical feel to certain parts of the town (namely Newlove), giving it a certain kind of charm. This is a great area for someone looking to move close to the water.