AL
/
CA
/
elk grove
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna Stonelake
13 Units Available
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna West
7 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna West
18 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeside
10 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8759 Torrey Way
8759 Torrey Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1080 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/7w6trZy3acE Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Featuring granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Walbridge Way
6701 Walbridge Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1733 sqft
Spacious Corner Lot - Located near dining, shopping and parks. This corner lot property has plenty of space inside and outside. Inviting patio upon entry, separate family room from living/dining room combo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
6124 Jefjen Way
6124 Jefjen Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2765 sqft
6124 Jefjen Way Available 07/01/20 Exceptional Elk Grove Home - AVAIL 7/1 - Beautifully appointed four bedroom, three bath home features a spacious 3199 square feet of living space including a formal living room, dining room, family room, ten foot

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7626 Killdeer Way
7626 Killdeer Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
Charming home in established neighborhood 4Bedrooms, 3Baths. - Well maintained 4Bedrooms, 3Baths, and 2-car garage located in Laguna Creek neighborhood. a bedroom and full bath downstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9508 Emerald Park Drive
9508 Emerald Park Drive, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
795 sqft
Upgraded Condo Walking Distance to Downtown Elk Grove and Elk Grove Park - Very nice 2 bed 1 bath condo with upgrades include paint, new carpet & tile counters. Open floorplan features living room, open kitchen & nook.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8197 Oakbriar Circle
8197 Oakbriar Circle, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1720 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bath home near Miwok Park - Come home to this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home, and relax in the soaker tub! Features large bedrooms, formal dining room, and kitchen fit for entertaining. Located a block away from Miwok park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5050 Felicia Way
5050 Felicia Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1440 sqft
5050 Felicia Way Available 07/21/20 Spacious Elk Grove Home - Available July 5th, 2020 Spacious Elk Grove Home on a Quiet Street near convenient shopping. Home Features: * Large Spacious Open Floor Plan * High Cathedral Ceilings throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
9625 Oakham Way
9625 Oakham Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1824 sqft
55+ Community! - This adorable home is extremely well kept with laminate/wood flooring, carpet & tile throughout. Gorgeous kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops which opens to kitchen nook and living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8362 Crystal Walk Cir #36
8362 Crystal Walk Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1163 sqft
Gorgeous Elk Grove Condo - This 2 bed 2 bath is conveniently located in Elk Grove and has it all. Unit includes a 1st floor bedroom and bath with all other living spaces on the 2nd floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9309 Newington Way
9309 Newington Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2416 sqft
2 Story Home with Upstairs Rec Room & More! - This spacious 2 story home features fresh interior paint, tile & beautiful laminate floors! Whole house fan working and located upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9556 Sunlight Ln
9556 Sunlight Lane, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1351 sqft
Come Home to Sunlight Lane! - This beautiful home features an open floor plan with living room, dining room and a stunning kitchen with marble countertops, gas range, cooking island, & stainless steel sinks.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5201 Laguna Oaks Dr. #108
5201 Laguna Oaks Drive, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1168 sqft
The gated community of Laguna Oaks is nestled in the heart of Elk Grove, close to shopping, award winning schools, parks and recreation areas. Commuters find the easy access to 15 and Highway 99 is a welcome convenience.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
7613 Chatsworth Cir
7613 Chatsworth Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2252 sqft
Del Web - 55 years & older Community - VERY GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST! This gorgeous home is one of Del Webs larger floor plans. it has so many beautiful upgrades it is hard to list them all.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
Charming Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Elk Grove.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7809 Mansell Way
7809 Mansell Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
7809 Mansell Way Available 05/08/20 NICE HOME IN ELK GROVE!! - Pristine home with new flooring throughout and fresh two tone paint! Includes energy efficient ceiling fan in family room, gas fireplace, separate living room area w/vaulted ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2860 Brighton Beach Way
2860 Brighton Beach Way, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1076 sqft
Charming Elk Grove Townhome w/Amenities Galore! Available Now! Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located at the Boardwalk in Laguna West.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Luguna Creek South
1 Unit Available
9911 Cortino Way
9911 Cortino Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2921 sqft
- (RLNE5652099)

Median Rent in Elk Grove

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Elk Grove is $1,011, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,283.
Studio
$898
1 Bed
$1,011
2 Beds
$1,283
3+ Beds
$1,864
City GuideElk GroveElk Grove, positioned just south of Cali's state capital of Sacramento is, according to pundits, the only city expanding in the right places. And the proof is in the details.
Finding an Apartment in Elk Grove
+

The typical vacancy rate in Elk Grove is 1.9%. If you don't have the time to walk everywhere, it would be pretty smart to hire a realtor to play "home finder" for you. The catch is that you have to pay for their services, but in certain situations, they are the only link between you and that house you wish to own. If really motivated, they can get you an apartment to rent even in the bleakest circumstances.

*When to rent *

There isn't an ideal time to rent apartments here, but the best way to ensure success is to start when you have enough money to pay for the deposit and subsequent rent. The housing demand here is not seasonal, but certain neighborhoods have extremely low vacancy rates, so be ready to shake hands on the spot.

What you will need

To comfortably get a house in this city, you need to impress prospective landlords. Prove to them that you are that elusive tenant for which they have been looking. Arm yourself with a good credit score, a favorable employers referral letter, and (if you are in good books with your current landlord) get a referral letter from them as well. Not all landlords will go this extra mile to let you rent their houses, but it does make it easier in case they pull a fast one on you by asking nail-biting questions.

Elk Grove Neighborhoods
+

Here is a brief description of the neighborhoods in Elk Grove to help you make an educated decision about where to call home.

Grant Line Rd: This is a suburban neighborhood composed of mostly single-family houses, a couple of attached houses and a few row houses for those that love to peek into their neighbors lives. As for apartment blocks, they are very few here. The vacancy rate of 7.7% means that your search should be pretty simple.

Sheldon: Primarily expect to see a lot of medium-sized homes, some large houses dwellings, but also a couple of small homes and 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartments.

Elk Grove Blvd/Laguna Lake: Constructors thought best to put up mostly single-family homes and a few complexes and apartments here. Primarily, houses here are medium-sized containing 3 to 4 bedrooms. There are also some large 4 to 5 bedrooms houses to rent. But even if you want a 1 or 2 bedroom house or a studio apartment, rest assured that you will certainly run into those. With a vacancy rate of 5.5% and low rent prices, you'll fare well in this area.

Bradshaw Rd: Expect to come across mostly single-family houses and a few mobile homes. Most houses are well established but not old, having been built between 1970 and 1999. Some houses are newer having been built around the year 2000 and thereafter. There are also some houses that qualify as museum material, having been built in the late 1930s and '40s. The vacancy rate is at 11.2%, making it easy to find a rental in this neighborhood.

Hood Franklin Rd: Most houses are either single-family units or apartment complexes with a couple of small apartment buildings.

Bilby Rd: Single-family homes and complexes dwarf the few rowhouses and attached homes that dot the landscape. The vacancy rate of 12.2% will afford you the luxury to slowly pick up your calculator, pen and paper to help you make a decision before dropping any wads of cash.

Franklin: Here single-family homes, some Mobile homes and a few complexes dot the landscape. As for the houses, most are 3 to 5 bedrooms; though 1 to 2 bedrooms and studio apartments are also quite common. The setup is rural.

Elk grove/Franklin Blvd: This hood comprises mostly of single-family houses that are either medium sized or extra-large.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Elk Grove?
In Elk Grove, the median rent is $898 for a studio, $1,011 for a 1-bedroom, $1,283 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,864 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elk Grove, check out our monthly Elk Grove Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Elk Grove?
Some of the colleges located in the Elk Grove area include California State University-Sacramento, California State University Maritime Academy, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, and Sierra College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Elk Grove?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elk Grove from include Sacramento, Concord, Roseville, Walnut Creek, and Fairfield.

Similar Pages

Elk Grove 1 BedroomsElk Grove 2 BedroomsElk Grove 3 BedroomsElk Grove Apartments with GarageElk Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAMartinez, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime AcademyUniversity of the PacificSacramento City CollegeSierra College