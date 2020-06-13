183 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA📍
The typical vacancy rate in Elk Grove is 1.9%. If you don't have the time to walk everywhere, it would be pretty smart to hire a realtor to play "home finder" for you. The catch is that you have to pay for their services, but in certain situations, they are the only link between you and that house you wish to own. If really motivated, they can get you an apartment to rent even in the bleakest circumstances.
*When to rent *
There isn't an ideal time to rent apartments here, but the best way to ensure success is to start when you have enough money to pay for the deposit and subsequent rent. The housing demand here is not seasonal, but certain neighborhoods have extremely low vacancy rates, so be ready to shake hands on the spot.
What you will need
To comfortably get a house in this city, you need to impress prospective landlords. Prove to them that you are that elusive tenant for which they have been looking. Arm yourself with a good credit score, a favorable employers referral letter, and (if you are in good books with your current landlord) get a referral letter from them as well. Not all landlords will go this extra mile to let you rent their houses, but it does make it easier in case they pull a fast one on you by asking nail-biting questions.
Here is a brief description of the neighborhoods in Elk Grove to help you make an educated decision about where to call home.
Grant Line Rd: This is a suburban neighborhood composed of mostly single-family houses, a couple of attached houses and a few row houses for those that love to peek into their neighbors lives. As for apartment blocks, they are very few here. The vacancy rate of 7.7% means that your search should be pretty simple.
Sheldon: Primarily expect to see a lot of medium-sized homes, some large houses dwellings, but also a couple of small homes and 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartments.
Elk Grove Blvd/Laguna Lake: Constructors thought best to put up mostly single-family homes and a few complexes and apartments here. Primarily, houses here are medium-sized containing 3 to 4 bedrooms. There are also some large 4 to 5 bedrooms houses to rent. But even if you want a 1 or 2 bedroom house or a studio apartment, rest assured that you will certainly run into those. With a vacancy rate of 5.5% and low rent prices, you'll fare well in this area.
Bradshaw Rd: Expect to come across mostly single-family houses and a few mobile homes. Most houses are well established but not old, having been built between 1970 and 1999. Some houses are newer having been built around the year 2000 and thereafter. There are also some houses that qualify as museum material, having been built in the late 1930s and '40s. The vacancy rate is at 11.2%, making it easy to find a rental in this neighborhood.
Hood Franklin Rd: Most houses are either single-family units or apartment complexes with a couple of small apartment buildings.
Bilby Rd: Single-family homes and complexes dwarf the few rowhouses and attached homes that dot the landscape. The vacancy rate of 12.2% will afford you the luxury to slowly pick up your calculator, pen and paper to help you make a decision before dropping any wads of cash.
Franklin: Here single-family homes, some Mobile homes and a few complexes dot the landscape. As for the houses, most are 3 to 5 bedrooms; though 1 to 2 bedrooms and studio apartments are also quite common. The setup is rural.
Elk grove/Franklin Blvd: This hood comprises mostly of single-family houses that are either medium sized or extra-large.