183 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA

The typical vacancy rate in Elk Grove is 1.9%. If you don't have the time to walk everywhere, it would be pretty smart to hire a realtor to play "home finder" for you. The catch is that you have to pay for their services, but in certain situations, they are the only link between you and that house you wish to own. If really motivated, they can get you an apartment to rent even in the bleakest circumstances.

*When to rent *

There isn't an ideal time to rent apartments here, but the best way to ensure success is to start when you have enough money to pay for the deposit and subsequent rent. The housing demand here is not seasonal, but certain neighborhoods have extremely low vacancy rates, so be ready to shake hands on the spot.

What you will need

To comfortably get a house in this city, you need to impress prospective landlords. Prove to them that you are that elusive tenant for which they have been looking. Arm yourself with a good credit score, a favorable employers referral letter, and (if you are in good books with your current landlord) get a referral letter from them as well. Not all landlords will go this extra mile to let you rent their houses, but it does make it easier in case they pull a fast one on you by asking nail-biting questions.