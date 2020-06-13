/
23 Apartments for rent in Orcutt, CA📍
1180 Hilltop Rd. #D
1180 Hilltop Road, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedroom , 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, complex has pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685554)
630 Dale Way
630 Dale Way, Orcutt, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
630 Dale Way Available 07/14/20 Peaceful Place 630 Dale Way - https://santamaria.craigslist.org/apa/d/santa-maria-peaceful-place/7140791855.html (RLNE5858235)
1215 Via Santa Maria
1215 Via Santa Maria, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Car garage in Orcutt! - This home features 3 bedrooms., 2.
Results within 1 mile of Orcutt
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
2219 Cordoban Ln.
2219 Cordoban Lane, Santa Maria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1955 sqft
4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community - 4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community Close to Shopping 2 gated entrances Aprox.
Rancho San Ysidro
2503 Santa Rosa Street
2503 Santa Rosa Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1406 sqft
Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards.
Results within 5 miles of Orcutt
Adam Park
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,393
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.
405 E. Cook St. Unit C
405 E Cook St, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1Bd 1 Ba Unit in NE Santa Maria - Cute 1Bd 1 Ba Unit in NE Santa Maria Close to Shopping Onsite Laundry Street Parking Only No Smoking No Pets PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB ANY OF THE TENANTS POR FAVOR NO MOLESTAR A NINGUNO DE LOS INQUILINOS No Pets
1654 Belmont Court
1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2567 sqft
1654 Belmont Court Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE ON JULY: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms.
Country Estates
1117 Joseph Street
1117 Joseph Street, Santa Maria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2157 sqft
1117 Joseph Street Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Home in Northeast Santa Maria - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on large 9,583 sq. ft. lot.
417 S Broadway
417 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,125
803 sqft
This is a Commercial Building, located in the heart of Santa Maria. Close to Town Center Mall and across the street from the Santa Maria Library. Front reception area and large room for working space. Includes, water, sewer, trash.
Donovan Park
1510 N Pine Street
1510 North Pine Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
Recently updated single story home, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car garage home with a large backyard. New paint, carpet, blinds and new light fixtures, Indoor laundry hook ups. Information is deemed reliable, but not verified. Move right in.
121 Regal Ct.
121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area.
Westgate Ranch
1656 Chianti Ln
1656 Chianti Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1925 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in the gated community of Lavigna.
Results within 10 miles of Orcutt
4124 Constellation
4124 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
4124 Constellation Available 07/01/20 3bd/2ba home in Vandenberg Village - Available soon! 4124 Constellation Rd single story 3bd/2ba home. (tenants out 5/16/2020--more pictures at that time.
576 Adina Way
576 Adina Way, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
969 sqft
576 Adina Way Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Nipomo Village **Super Clean - This 2 bedroom townhouse in Nipomo Village has been very well maintained with newer carpet and paint for a fresh, clean home.
555 ORCHARD WAY
555 Orchard Road, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo Available: 06/05/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2.5 Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,250.
1520 Cielo Ln.
1520 Cielo Lane, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting with fruit trees, front porch, outdoor patio and stone fountain. - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting. Large front porch and back patio with views of the fruit trees and stone fountain.
4512 Buena Vista Road
4512 Buena Vista Rd, Guadalupe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room.
960 Vista Verde Lane
960 Vista Verde Lane, Nipomo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2244 sqft
Beautiful and fully furnished four bedrooms, family room and living room single level modern style home is located in the beloved heart of Nipomo just a short distance from downtown, close to everything yet quite and relaxing neighborhood.
265 Waite St.
265 Waite Street, Los Alamos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Center of the Santa Barbara wine Country, - Property Id: 153694 A short walk to fine dinning and wine tasting in the small town of Los Alamos which has turned into a wine & dinning destination town.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Orcutt rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,490.
Some of the colleges located in the Orcutt area include Allan Hancock College, and University of California-Santa Barbara. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orcutt from include Santa Maria, Goleta, El Paso de Robles, Atascadero, and Isla Vista.