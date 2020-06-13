133 Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA📍
The beauty of Redlands, aside from the mountains (which you can see on un-smoggy days) is that it is a short drive for many staycations and day trips. Palm Springs is a short drive, if you're looking to spoil (& tan) yourself in the desert, and the proximity to Big Bear can turn your average winter day into a ski trip. Note: it does get cold enough to snow in Redlands, though it usually doesn’t stick, and summers will find you searching for a pool or beach to cool off. It is, after all, located near a desert.
Though its nickname sounds more like an Indiana Jones sequel than a quaint place to live, the “Jewel of the Inland Empire” has 14 local parks and a focus on quality of life. This SoCal gem is waiting for you. Let’s find out where you fit in.
Housing in Redlands ranges between vintage homes with historical appeal and newly built homes on tree-lined streets. Many of the areas preserve a sort of unique yet historical style to them. Cookie cutter homes are few and far between, so those who aren't fans of mass produced construction projects, welcome home. We have broken the city into two main regions (north and south) and one smaller area (west), which is essentially a part of South Redlands. Confused yet?
North Redlands: Living here offers up good visuals (San Bernardino Mountains). The houses here tend to be established, medium in size (about three bedrooms) with nice sized yards. Great shopping and dining options are located in this area and you will be minutes from downtown. As far as apartment living goes, there is a little something for everyone. If amenities are your thing, many apartments/lofts in the area feature upgraded kitchens, backyards, garages, wifi, & private parking (just to name a few). If you like the simple things in life, it is possible to find a quaint two bedroom with palm tree views and some paid utilities for around $850/month. Neighborhoods also considered “north” are Crafton and Mentone.
South Redlands: Though it doesn’t have the same mountain views as North Redlands, the South offers shopping, parks, the Redlands Bowl, historic homes (Victorians, bungalows) and downtown. Living in South Redlands puts you smack dab in middle of the city’s commercial center, nightlife and essentially its pulse—or at least a few blocks closer to it. Smiley Park, Smiley Library, Lincoln Shrine and other historical pieces of the city are located in this vicinity, adding a certain charm that can’t be found in other areas. Antique shops, wine bars, restaurants and the like are all a walk or car ride away from your apartment when living in South Redlands. A walkable neighborhood, South Redlands puts residents in prime locale for I-10 access, downtown activities and well-priced living. Areas considered to be interchangeable with South Redlands are West Redlands & Downtown.
West Redlands: It’s important to note that the apartments in West Redlands tend to offer more “resort-style” living with upgraded amenities, billiards rooms, cabanas, pet areas, activity directors, etc. While the area is often lumped into the neighborhood of South Redlands, it does have enough character to stand out on its own. Acting as a buffer, West Redlands separates Redlands and neighboring city Loma Linda and is comprised of a ton of apartment complexes built in 1980 and beyond. The view here is primarily towering trees and orange groves, making it a relaxing area to call home.
If you know anything about California, you know that to have a car here is like breathing air: essential for life. Interstate 10 is the main thoroughfare here, intersecting in Redlands and running through west to L.A. and east to Palm Springs. It also converges with State Route 210 or the Foothill Freeway, bringing residents north.
Traffic here isn’t so bad—especially considering this is Southern California. The weekends tend to see the roads a bit more congested but weekday work commutes are fairly easy (between 15-30 minutes).
That said, Redlands is an equal opportunity kinda city when it comes to transit and those opting for public transportation have some choices. Residents can rely on the city’s newly restored trolley system, bus line and one of the seven (yes, seven) local Amtrak stations for longer trips.
Known and loved for its citrus crops, vibrant and welcoming downtown and inspiring historical architecture, Redlands lives up to its nickname. It is a little jewel in the center of the desert, a diamond in the rough. Superseding expectations of a residential SoCal town, Redlands is warm and inviting—and it’s filled with genuinely happy residents who enjoy mountain views, farmers markets and tree-lined streets. Pack your bags and begin your Redlands Inland Empire adventure—no bullwhip or leather fedora needed.
June 2020 Redlands Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Redlands Rent Report. Redlands rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redlands rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Redlands rent trends were flat over the past month
Redlands rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Redlands stand at $944 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. Redlands' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Redlands, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
Redlands rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Redlands, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Redlands is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Redlands' median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Redlands.
- While Redlands' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Redlands than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Redlands.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
