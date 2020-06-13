133 Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA

Neighborhoods:

Housing in Redlands ranges between vintage homes with historical appeal and newly built homes on tree-lined streets. Many of the areas preserve a sort of unique yet historical style to them. Cookie cutter homes are few and far between, so those who aren't fans of mass produced construction projects, welcome home. We have broken the city into two main regions (north and south) and one smaller area (west), which is essentially a part of South Redlands. Confused yet?

North Redlands: Living here offers up good visuals (San Bernardino Mountains). The houses here tend to be established, medium in size (about three bedrooms) with nice sized yards. Great shopping and dining options are located in this area and you will be minutes from downtown. As far as apartment living goes, there is a little something for everyone. If amenities are your thing, many apartments/lofts in the area feature upgraded kitchens, backyards, garages, wifi, & private parking (just to name a few). If you like the simple things in life, it is possible to find a quaint two bedroom with palm tree views and some paid utilities for around $850/month. Neighborhoods also considered “north” are Crafton and Mentone.

South Redlands: Though it doesn’t have the same mountain views as North Redlands, the South offers shopping, parks, the Redlands Bowl, historic homes (Victorians, bungalows) and downtown. Living in South Redlands puts you smack dab in middle of the city’s commercial center, nightlife and essentially its pulse—or at least a few blocks closer to it. Smiley Park, Smiley Library, Lincoln Shrine and other historical pieces of the city are located in this vicinity, adding a certain charm that can’t be found in other areas. Antique shops, wine bars, restaurants and the like are all a walk or car ride away from your apartment when living in South Redlands. A walkable neighborhood, South Redlands puts residents in prime locale for I-10 access, downtown activities and well-priced living. Areas considered to be interchangeable with South Redlands are West Redlands & Downtown.

West Redlands: It’s important to note that the apartments in West Redlands tend to offer more “resort-style” living with upgraded amenities, billiards rooms, cabanas, pet areas, activity directors, etc. While the area is often lumped into the neighborhood of South Redlands, it does have enough character to stand out on its own. Acting as a buffer, West Redlands separates Redlands and neighboring city Loma Linda and is comprised of a ton of apartment complexes built in 1980 and beyond. The view here is primarily towering trees and orange groves, making it a relaxing area to call home.