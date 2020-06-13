Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:53 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA

📍
North Redlands
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
West Redlands
27 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Redlands
14 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1565 Heidi Ct
1565 Heidi Court, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1293 sqft
Cozy Cul-De-Sac Home Ready for Renters - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath newly remodeled home is ready for it's next occupants.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
971 W Clifton Ave
971 West Clifton Avenue, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1700 sqft
South Redlands Home - 1,700 sq feet 4 bed, 2 bath single story home with laminate flooring throughout, fireplace, family room, stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave*and refrigerator*, solar equipped, central heating and

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1186 E Lugonia Ave #4
1186 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Redlands Condo with Community Pool - Within walking distance to University of Redlands, 750 sq ft, 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs condo with community pool, laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops, central air, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
620 Jeremy Ct.
620 North Jeremy Court, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Rare Find in Redlands Near University - PICTURES COMING SOON! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great find in Redlands. Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, this house has a roomy front and back yard and great neighbors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1326 Clock Ave.
1326 Clock Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1463 sqft
Upgraded East Redlands Home - MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Newly updated living spaces and new kitchen including all new appliances! This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1463sqft house is available June 1st.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1128 Via Ravenna
1128 Via Ravenna, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2041 sqft
A beautiful move in ready home. The feature: A new interior paint, new carpet/waterproof vinly plank, new windows & new blinds. Open & specious flooring. A large living room along with formal dinning room. A cozy family room with fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1329 Campus Avenue
1329 Campus Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
BACK & READY TO RENT! Classic Mid-century modern home for lease in Redlands! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room anchored by a vibrant fire place, kitchen is remodeled with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1016 Lombard Drive
1016 Lombard Drive, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated and Fully Upgraded Single Story Apartment. Great and Convenient area, cul-de-sac location with easy access to the I-10 fwy, This Single Story apartment building has four units total, each units with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
37 Dale Lane
37 Dale Lane, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1166 sqft
Amazing house in Southern Redlands. Natural and eco-friendly materials were used where ever it possible. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with radiant heated floors and deep bathtub. Fire place in the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
707 Alvarado Street
707 Alvarado Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2085 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a great South Redlands location! Large, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Open floorpan with tall ceilings, large bedrooms and plenty of open family living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
12901 Puesta Del Sol Street
12901 Puesta Del Sol Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2642 sqft
Ideal location in most desirable area of Redland hills. It’s Walking distance to Mariposa Elementary School. Spectacular Views from every room in the house! This lovely single story home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms and over 2600 square feet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
428 Clover Street
428 Clover Street, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1787 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home on a quiet tree-lined street. Spacious open floor plan with wood laminate flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator are included.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.
1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Redlands
23 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Central
1 Unit Available
25261 Cottage Avenue
25261 Cottage Ave, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
900 sqft
Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bathroom House. Recently Remodeled: New Bathroom, Kitchen & Tile Floors. Home is Pet Friendly. Enclosed Parking. AC. Ready for move in. Home will not last long, call now to schedule a viewing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28448 Wild Rose Lane
28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1568 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Redlands is $944, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,181.
Studio
$789
1 Bed
$944
2 Beds
$1,181
3+ Beds
$1,659
City GuideRedlands
Ten minutes east of San Bernardino sits Redlands, California. A city full of historic Victorian homes, culture (museums, theatre, parades—oh my!), mountainous landscapes and plenty of orange groves.

The beauty of Redlands, aside from the mountains (which you can see on un-smoggy days) is that it is a short drive for many staycations and day trips. Palm Springs is a short drive, if you're looking to spoil (& tan) yourself in the desert, and the proximity to Big Bear can turn your average winter day into a ski trip. Note: it does get cold enough to snow in Redlands, though it usually doesn’t stick, and summers will find you searching for a pool or beach to cool off. It is, after all, located near a desert.

Though its nickname sounds more like an Indiana Jones sequel than a quaint place to live, the “Jewel of the Inland Empire” has 14 local parks and a focus on quality of life. This SoCal gem is waiting for you. Let’s find out where you fit in.

Neighborhoods:

Housing in Redlands ranges between vintage homes with historical appeal and newly built homes on tree-lined streets. Many of the areas preserve a sort of unique yet historical style to them. Cookie cutter homes are few and far between, so those who aren't fans of mass produced construction projects, welcome home. We have broken the city into two main regions (north and south) and one smaller area (west), which is essentially a part of South Redlands. Confused yet?

North Redlands: Living here offers up good visuals (San Bernardino Mountains). The houses here tend to be established, medium in size (about three bedrooms) with nice sized yards. Great shopping and dining options are located in this area and you will be minutes from downtown. As far as apartment living goes, there is a little something for everyone. If amenities are your thing, many apartments/lofts in the area feature upgraded kitchens, backyards, garages, wifi, & private parking (just to name a few). If you like the simple things in life, it is possible to find a quaint two bedroom with palm tree views and some paid utilities for around $850/month. Neighborhoods also considered “north” are Crafton and Mentone.

South Redlands: Though it doesn’t have the same mountain views as North Redlands, the South offers shopping, parks, the Redlands Bowl, historic homes (Victorians, bungalows) and downtown. Living in South Redlands puts you smack dab in middle of the city’s commercial center, nightlife and essentially its pulse—or at least a few blocks closer to it. Smiley Park, Smiley Library, Lincoln Shrine and other historical pieces of the city are located in this vicinity, adding a certain charm that can’t be found in other areas. Antique shops, wine bars, restaurants and the like are all a walk or car ride away from your apartment when living in South Redlands. A walkable neighborhood, South Redlands puts residents in prime locale for I-10 access, downtown activities and well-priced living. Areas considered to be interchangeable with South Redlands are West Redlands & Downtown.

West Redlands: It’s important to note that the apartments in West Redlands tend to offer more “resort-style” living with upgraded amenities, billiards rooms, cabanas, pet areas, activity directors, etc. While the area is often lumped into the neighborhood of South Redlands, it does have enough character to stand out on its own. Acting as a buffer, West Redlands separates Redlands and neighboring city Loma Linda and is comprised of a ton of apartment complexes built in 1980 and beyond. The view here is primarily towering trees and orange groves, making it a relaxing area to call home.

Car is King - Transportation:

If you know anything about California, you know that to have a car here is like breathing air: essential for life. Interstate 10 is the main thoroughfare here, intersecting in Redlands and running through west to L.A. and east to Palm Springs. It also converges with State Route 210 or the Foothill Freeway, bringing residents north.

Traffic here isn’t so bad—especially considering this is Southern California. The weekends tend to see the roads a bit more congested but weekday work commutes are fairly easy (between 15-30 minutes).

That said, Redlands is an equal opportunity kinda city when it comes to transit and those opting for public transportation have some choices. Residents can rely on the city’s newly restored trolley system, bus line and one of the seven (yes, seven) local Amtrak stations for longer trips.

Known and loved for its citrus crops, vibrant and welcoming downtown and inspiring historical architecture, Redlands lives up to its nickname. It is a little jewel in the center of the desert, a diamond in the rough. Superseding expectations of a residential SoCal town, Redlands is warm and inviting—and it’s filled with genuinely happy residents who enjoy mountain views, farmers markets and tree-lined streets. Pack your bags and begin your Redlands Inland Empire adventure—no bullwhip or leather fedora needed.

June 2020 Redlands Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Redlands Rent Report. Redlands rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redlands rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Redlands rent trends were flat over the past month

Redlands rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Redlands stand at $944 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. Redlands' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Redlands, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Redlands rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Redlands, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Redlands is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Redlands' median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Redlands.
    • While Redlands' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Redlands than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Redlands.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Redlands?
    In Redlands, the median rent is $789 for a studio, $944 for a 1-bedroom, $1,181 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,659 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Redlands, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Redlands?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Redlands include North Redlands.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Redlands?
    Some of the colleges located in the Redlands area include University of Redlands, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Redlands?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Redlands from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

