115 Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA

The Foster City Lifestyle

Although it isn't much of a walking town, Foster City does have a Costco and the Bridgepointe Shopping Center, complete with a Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Staples, and a variety of restaurants and fast food chains. Commuting is easy no matter where you work in the Bay Area. Foster City is right on the 101 (which runs all the way down the California coast if you feel the urge to take a road trip). Getting to the East Bay is no problem, either, because the San Mateo bridge will be right in your backyard. And don't underestimate the value of being able to avoid the Bay Bridge traffic if you ever want to take a trip to Napa or Lake Tahoe--that's right, world-class wine right in your backyard. How can you beat that?