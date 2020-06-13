115 Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA📍
Foster City has a the population clocks in at just over 30,000. Right on the edge of the San Francisco Bay, Foster City is a suburban area with lots of ties to Silicon Valley and the gaming industry. The job market here is booming, since Foster City is right at the midpoint between Palo Alto and San Francisco, so office space and apartment rentals are easy to come by. Only 30 minutes from San Francisco, it's a great suburban oasis away from the hectic City by the Bay.
While you probably won't see any buildings with all bills or all utilities paid, you'll have no problem finding an apartment complex in Foster City that has parking. There are even brand new developments with 3 bedroom houses for rent. Other than the standard credit check, proof of income, and references, you won't need much else when applying to apartments here.
Whether you choose Vintage Park, Beach Park Boulevard, or Edgewater Park (do you sense a theme here?), you'll have no trouble finding a neighborhood with a conveniently located park nearby.
Although it isn't much of a walking town, Foster City does have a Costco and the Bridgepointe Shopping Center, complete with a Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Staples, and a variety of restaurants and fast food chains. Commuting is easy no matter where you work in the Bay Area. Foster City is right on the 101 (which runs all the way down the California coast if you feel the urge to take a road trip). Getting to the East Bay is no problem, either, because the San Mateo bridge will be right in your backyard. And don't underestimate the value of being able to avoid the Bay Bridge traffic if you ever want to take a trip to Napa or Lake Tahoe--that's right, world-class wine right in your backyard. How can you beat that?