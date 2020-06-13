234 Apartments for rent in Vista, CA

Neighborhood Breakdown

North

Look for apartments in the northern neighborhoods if you’re a fan of camping, fishing and horseback riding at the nearby Guajome County Park. It's a large, beautiful park with marshes and lakes, campsites, and green, grassy hills for day time picnics. There is also a bit of a night life at the neighborhood bars. You can shoot some pool at Jim's Vista Lounge, or try some handcrafted brews at the Prohibition Brewing Company.

Central

Here you can spend your days watching live theater under the stars, enjoying the Wave Waterpark, meandering through the shops and eateries of the city center, and enjoying a relaxing walk through one of the neighborhood parks. Enlighten your body with yoga and dance classes by day, and then hop between karaoke bars and brewpubs by night. For bowling, dancing, laser light shows, arcade games, beers, and cocktails, check out the Vista Entertainment Center.

South

On the south side, you can find the big and beautiful Buena Vista Park, as well as a country club, a shopping center, and tons of live music just a little farther south in the City of San Marcos.

East

There are few apartments on the east side of Vista. It's a very suburban area, with a few gated communities, a country club to the north, and tons of open space. Look for rental homes in these neighborhoods, and be sure to take frequent visits farther east to Dixon Dam, Hellhole Canyon Preserve, and way out to the Palomar Mountain State Park.

West

Live on the west side for a location near the San-Shi Judo classes, and the live music and beaches in nearby Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas. Not feeling the Zen lifestyle? Well, head south to Majestic Farms for some horseback riding.

Whether you are moving from across town, the state, the country, or the border, there are plenty of apartments ready and waiting to be your new home.

-By Katy Comal