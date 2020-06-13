Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

234 Apartments for rent in Vista, CA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1435 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,425
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
2 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
898 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1029 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
320 Pomelo Drive
320 Pomelo Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
Are you looking to move as soon as possible? Take a tour at the Sunset Springs Apartments. We have a laundry facility on site that is open 24 hours, as well as a pool and jacuzzi. We are located off of Hacienda Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
642 Paseo Rio
642 Paseo Rio, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1725 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in a very quite neighborhood of Hacienda Heights in Vista. Large Master suite on first floor with private patio to the backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1586 Acacia Circle
1586 Acacia Circle, Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2417 sqft
1586 Acacia Circle Available 07/07/20 Enjoyable Home with Large Custom Kitchen and Spacious Living!!! - Property Information **PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**This beautiful 2417sqft home offers tons of living and storage space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810
810 E Vista Way, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Upgraded Room with Private Entrance & Amazing View - Property Id: 21642 The spacious room is part of a 4992 sq. ft. Custom built home with incredible views from the room and private balcony.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1478 Countryview Lane
1478 Countryview Lane, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1654 sqft
1478 Countryview Lane Available 07/06/20 2 STORY SHADOWRIDGE HOME COMING SOON! - Available July 6th! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful community of Shadowridge! Enjoy a community pool area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H
395 North Melrose Drive, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1152 sqft
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H Available 06/16/20 Remodeled Melrose Park 2BD/2BA Condo - Check out this spacious, remodeled condo in VISTA, CA.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 Coyote Ct. Guest House
1725 Coyote Court, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1725 Coyote Ct. Guest House Available 07/01/20 Signing Lease Special: Amazing Granny Flat in VistaGreat quiet neighborhood utilities included - Special: Sign lease by June 15th and first months rent is $1600.00. After rent would go back to $1800.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1349 Isabella Way
1349 Isabella Way, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1356 sqft
Charming Home w/2 car garage in Oak Drive Villas - Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.com/l/9af1aaf0c7 or call 858-239-0600 Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath approximately 1356sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1937 Elm Ridge Drive
1937 Elm Ridge Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1810 sqft
Beautiful Shadowridge Home In Gated Community! - Available NOW!! Beautiful two story, 3 bedroom/2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
226 Calle Del Sol
226 Calle Del Sol, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1378 sqft
Square Footage:1,378, Bedrooms:3, Bathrooms:2.

Median Rent in Vista

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Vista is $1,439, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,867.
Studio
$1,300
1 Bed
$1,439
2 Beds
$1,867
3+ Beds
$2,689
City GuideVista
While Vista may just be a road sign for commuters between L.A. and San Diego, the few and the smart have chosen to make this city their permanent home. Not ready for the commitment? That's o.k. That's what apartments are for... and duplexes, and fourplexes, and rental homes, and garage apartments. There are tons of rental options in a variety of locations with their own unique characteristics.

Having trouble with Craigslist Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Apartment Hunting Tips

Transportation. Vista has public transportation, but no one uses it. A ten minute drive to the beach takes at least an hour by bus. You could get there quicker on a bike. In fact, Vista is such a small city, you can get just about anywhere on a bicycle. So, save your bus fare money and hop on your bicycle. It's always a nice ride in this sunny southern California weather.

Neighborhood Breakdown

North

Look for apartments in the northern neighborhoods if you’re a fan of camping, fishing and horseback riding at the nearby Guajome County Park. It's a large, beautiful park with marshes and lakes, campsites, and green, grassy hills for day time picnics. There is also a bit of a night life at the neighborhood bars. You can shoot some pool at Jim's Vista Lounge, or try some handcrafted brews at the Prohibition Brewing Company.

Central

Here you can spend your days watching live theater under the stars, enjoying the Wave Waterpark, meandering through the shops and eateries of the city center, and enjoying a relaxing walk through one of the neighborhood parks. Enlighten your body with yoga and dance classes by day, and then hop between karaoke bars and brewpubs by night. For bowling, dancing, laser light shows, arcade games, beers, and cocktails, check out the Vista Entertainment Center.

South

On the south side, you can find the big and beautiful Buena Vista Park, as well as a country club, a shopping center, and tons of live music just a little farther south in the City of San Marcos.

East

There are few apartments on the east side of Vista. It's a very suburban area, with a few gated communities, a country club to the north, and tons of open space. Look for rental homes in these neighborhoods, and be sure to take frequent visits farther east to Dixon Dam, Hellhole Canyon Preserve, and way out to the Palomar Mountain State Park.

West

Live on the west side for a location near the San-Shi Judo classes, and the live music and beaches in nearby Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas. Not feeling the Zen lifestyle? Well, head south to Majestic Farms for some horseback riding.

Whether you are moving from across town, the state, the country, or the border, there are plenty of apartments ready and waiting to be your new home.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vista Rent Report. Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Vista rents declined over the past month

Vista rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vista stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,868 for a two-bedroom. Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Vista throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vista

    Rent growth in Vista has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,868 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Vista.
    • While rents in Vista remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Vista is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Vista?
    In Vista, the median rent is $1,300 for a studio, $1,439 for a 1-bedroom, $1,867 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,689 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Vista, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Vista?
    Some of the colleges located in the Vista area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, Concordia University-Irvine, and Irvine Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Vista?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vista from include San Diego, Anaheim, Chula Vista, Riverside, and Santa Ana.

