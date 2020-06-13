234 Apartments for rent in Vista, CA📍
1 of 30
1 of 43
1 of 36
1 of 31
1 of 40
1 of 17
1 of 41
1 of 18
1 of 35
1 of 22
1 of 32
1 of 12
1 of 33
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 16
Having trouble with Craigslist Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Transportation. Vista has public transportation, but no one uses it. A ten minute drive to the beach takes at least an hour by bus. You could get there quicker on a bike. In fact, Vista is such a small city, you can get just about anywhere on a bicycle. So, save your bus fare money and hop on your bicycle. It's always a nice ride in this sunny southern California weather.
North
Look for apartments in the northern neighborhoods if you’re a fan of camping, fishing and horseback riding at the nearby Guajome County Park. It's a large, beautiful park with marshes and lakes, campsites, and green, grassy hills for day time picnics. There is also a bit of a night life at the neighborhood bars. You can shoot some pool at Jim's Vista Lounge, or try some handcrafted brews at the Prohibition Brewing Company.
Central
Here you can spend your days watching live theater under the stars, enjoying the Wave Waterpark, meandering through the shops and eateries of the city center, and enjoying a relaxing walk through one of the neighborhood parks. Enlighten your body with yoga and dance classes by day, and then hop between karaoke bars and brewpubs by night. For bowling, dancing, laser light shows, arcade games, beers, and cocktails, check out the Vista Entertainment Center.
South
On the south side, you can find the big and beautiful Buena Vista Park, as well as a country club, a shopping center, and tons of live music just a little farther south in the City of San Marcos.
East
There are few apartments on the east side of Vista. It's a very suburban area, with a few gated communities, a country club to the north, and tons of open space. Look for rental homes in these neighborhoods, and be sure to take frequent visits farther east to Dixon Dam, Hellhole Canyon Preserve, and way out to the Palomar Mountain State Park.
West
Live on the west side for a location near the San-Shi Judo classes, and the live music and beaches in nearby Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas. Not feeling the Zen lifestyle? Well, head south to Majestic Farms for some horseback riding.
Whether you are moving from across town, the state, the country, or the border, there are plenty of apartments ready and waiting to be your new home.
June 2020 Vista Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Vista Rent Report. Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Vista Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Vista Rent Report. Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Vista rents declined over the past month
Vista rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vista stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,868 for a two-bedroom. Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the San Diego Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Vista throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vista
Rent growth in Vista has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vista is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
- Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,868 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Vista.
- While rents in Vista remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Vista is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.