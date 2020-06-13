Apartment List
/
CA
/
lake forest
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

377 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA

📍
Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Foothill Ranch
11 Units Available
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Rancho de los Alisos
27 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Rancho de los Alisos
13 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,088
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Rancho de los Alisos
7 Units Available
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
9 Units Available
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,115
1395 sqft
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
18986 Canyon Terrace Dr
18986 Canyon Terrace Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
LOWEST Priced!! Upgraded Three Bedroom Townhome in The CANYON RIM Community that borders Portola Hills. Great End of CDS Location with Private WRAP AROUND YARD to ENJOY!.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26626 Rosepath
26626 Rosepath, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orLYRBeMK5R Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21250 Camelia Unit #5
21250 Camelia, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
21250 Camelia Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 North Lake Forest 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent - Located off Trabuco between Lake Forest and Bake, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit has been upgraded and features new kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances and

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25885 Trabuco Road
25885 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
Call Idrene to see this property 949-707-4381

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Serrano
1 Unit Available
20875 Paseo Roble
20875 Paseo Roble, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
Move right into this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home which sits at the end of the cul de sac in prestigious Serrano Park. It features new paint throughout, wood flooring and carpet and a HUGE wood panel bonus room with built in cabinetry and shelves.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
347 Chaumont Circle
347 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 NO STAIRS. GROUND FLOOR WITH YARD. A beautiful, quiet, and bright former model home. Located in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25761 Le Parc
25761 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
22702 Dunkenfield Circle
22702 Dunkenfield Circle, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1407 sqft
Beautiful Single Level Home for Lease, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Wood Flooring and Carpet in the two bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26097 Hillsford Place - 1
26097 Hillsford Place, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
924 sqft
Don't miss this cozy condo in the heart of Lake Forest! This Sycamore Glen TWO Bedroom, ONE Bath second-floor home is an end unit positioned on the cul-de-sac, a prime location within the community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
60 Fuchsia
60 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1709 sqft
Gorgeous Home, Fantastic Lot! This Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained single family home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and upgrades throughout that create the perfect blend of warmth and design.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
18995 Canyon Tree Drive
18995 Canyon Tree Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
954 sqft
This 2 Bedroom + Loft upstairs end-unit—located in the beautiful Trabuco Canyon—has no units above or below as well as having a one car detached garage. Shopping and toll road access just minutes away.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
21978 Cayuga Lane
21978 Cayuga Lane, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2524 sqft
** NICE LAKE VIEW HOME **!!! MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS PLUS BIG BONUS/OFFICE EXECUTIVE LAKE FRONT HOME. WATERFRONT EXECUTIVE LEASE WITH PRIVATE BOAT DOCK. ENJOY LAKE FRONT LIVING IN AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26021 Galway Drive
26021 Galway Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1609 sqft
Highly upgraded Single Family home in one of the prestigious area of Lake Forest North.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
28426 Pueblo Drive
28426 Pueblo Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1228 sqft
Remodeled Two story end unit townhouse with canyon and city light view. Largest floor plan in the community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26375 Waterford Circle
26375 Waterford Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1274 sqft
Huge bedrooms. 2 large master suites upstairs. All new carpet in bedrooms and new designer tile in bathrooms. Large living room and spacious dinning room lend to the grand feel of this unit. Open kitchen, with lots of natural light.

Median Rent in Lake Forest

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lake Forest is $2,009, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,581.
Studio
$1,687
1 Bed
$2,009
2 Beds
$2,581
3+ Beds
$3,508
City GuideLake Forest
"Leave it all the fights and all / Summers getting colder / Drive all night to hold you tight / Back to California." (- Sugarcult, "Back to California")

Lake Forest, or El Toro as it was originally known, is one of the few eco-friendly cities in the US. Packed with green parks, woodlands and its two man-made lakes, this city is a model on how to live in harmony with the environment. Lake Forest has managed, on its own, to bunch up about 78,439 people in the city, making it the 99th most populated area in California. Initially started as a gardening area and stagecoach stop between LA and San Diego, this city is home to the famous historical house, Serrano Adobe. With parks, history, and the California sunshine, Lake Forest is beckoning to you.

Moving to Lake Forest

Given the low real estate vacancy rates in some neighborhoods, a realtor might come in handy if you want to move to Lake Forest. Some of them can foresee distressed landlords from a mile away. But the best place to start would be online listings because it is free and quite informative.

Real estate rental costs in Lake Forest are among the highest in the nation; although certain cities beat it to the top of the renting order. Expect to pay way more than than the national average for a small condo, studio apartment or for a land hogging, residence.

This neighborhood is season-proof. So dont expect to get landlords running to you during winter. The best advice would be to rent when the time comes for you to move. But it's always good to look ahead of time to ensure you have enough time to scout out as many places as possible before making the life-changing decision. Your relocation could be work related or even love related. Whatever the reason it is, it'll be a good excuse to move to Lake Forest.

It's always been said that nothing last like first impressions when it comes to meeting people for the first time. And it isn't different when it comes to meeting landlords -- they are people too! So if you want to rent a house, arm yourself with anything that will speak in your favor. For example, a good credit report will show a landlord that you're fiscally responsible. So will your latest paycheck, employer’s letter, etc. Also try to get as much details about the property you seek to rent from your landlord. For example, is there a pet policy that will force you to send Clifford or Garfield away? A referral letter from you current landlord will also help you in case you are competing for the same house with another annoying potential renter.

Lake Forest Neighborhoods

One’s options are numerous when it comes to renting a place in Lake Forest. You can find a townhouse, luxury condo, and even a retirement home if you want. Below are some of the main neighborhoods in this city.

Foothill Ranch: This suburban neighborhood is loved by executives, so expect to part with a good chunk of change each month. The housing style here is majorly medium-sized family homes. The real estate vacancy rate here stands at 6.9% at the moment, so there is hope as long as you have the cash. This place is also commuter-friendly with the average commute to work taking about 30 nonredeemable minutes.

El Toro Rd Area: The average home in this metropolitan neighborhood is ideal for families. Home vacancy rate stands at 6.3%, so don’t worry about finding a place. It’s the rent that should concern you. However, due to its popularity amongst university students, expect the vacancy rate to fluctuate along with the school calendar. The typical commuting time in this neighborhood for the working class is about half an hour on the higher side.

Jeronimo Rd Area: Average rental rates in Jeronimo Rd and nearby Lake Forest Drive presently tops the charts here. If you have to stay at par with the Jones', no matter what, then this is it. With this kind of rent expect palatial homes and a vacancy rate that is wait for it 0.0%. Commuting takes 30 minutes to work and most people do it alone in their cars.

Town Hall: This is another locale that is not soft on the pocket. But with a vacancy rate of 0.0%, perhaps youre better off checking back in two months' time--or not at all if the price isn't right. Commuting to work mostly done alone driving takes about half an hour. So arriving to work late requires a pretty good excuse.

El Toro R/Portola Pky: Average rental costs in this urban enclave are relatively pocket-friendly. The vacancy rate at a friendly 8.7% makes this neighborhood quite tempting to those on a tighter budget. Expect to bump into mostly small to medium sized apartment complexes. Commuters here often invest around 30 minutes driving to work.

Glenn Ranch Rd: This area is home to mostly medium-sized single family homes. With the affordable rents here, you will settle in just fine.

Life in Lake Forest

Although Lake Forest has the appeal of a small neighborhood community, it offers its residents the convenience of living in a city. The environment is somewhat Mediterranean, and with its well-planned communities, many residents are able to live quiet a comfortable life here.

Lake Forest has very good public educational facilities. But the luckiest residents are people that love nature. There are twenty-seven parks and outdoor rec areas, so if you feeling playing sports or exercising, you'll definitely be able to find the right place to do it -- whether you love cycling, golf, hiking, boating or even swimming. One unique attraction in Lake Forest is Whiting Ranch Park, which provides acres of outdoor activities. The yearly celebration at Heritage Hill Historical Park is certainly an added draw for lots of people in the region.

The poolside cabana, outdoor tennis courts, and sand volleyball courts are just a few reasons residents leave great reviews of Siena Terrace Apartments in Lake Forest. They also rave about the leasing office staff and super responsive maintenance crew!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lake Forest?
In Lake Forest, the median rent is $1,687 for a studio, $2,009 for a 1-bedroom, $2,581 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,508 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lake Forest, check out our monthly Lake Forest Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lake Forest?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lake Forest include Rancho De Los Alisos, and Foothill Ranch.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lake Forest?
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Forest area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lake Forest?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Forest from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments