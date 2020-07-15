119 Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Hidden Hills
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
6109 Salem Rd. #274
6109 Salem Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1090 sqft
6109 Salem Rd. #274 Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE4130057)

Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
18318 Iris
18318 Iris Ln, Yorba Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18318 Iris in Yorba Linda. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4670 Avenida Del Este
4670 Avenida Del Este, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1512 sqft
This single level home is in the heart of Yorba Linda. Surrounded by trails and lush greenery. The home is situated on a large lot with RV or boat storage. Three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
17550 Orange Terrace
17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3331 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
20412 Via Don Juan
20412 Via Don Juan, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1921 sqft
Eastlake Village lifestyle in this pristine Park Home. Awarding winning schools including Fairmont Elementary & Yorba Linda High. The double door entry welcomes you to a stylishly appointed 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4902 Torida
4902 Torida Way, Yorba Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1662 sqft
Ready to move in. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, family room and living room has cozy fireplace. Inside laundry hook-ups. Central air. Formal dining area. Family room has sliding glass door to patio area.
Last updated July 15 at 12:40 PM
28 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,575
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
7 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1095 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,874
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
8 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Last updated July 15 at 12:40 PM
15 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,675
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.

Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
5871 East Camino Manzano
5871 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,095
3095 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Anaheim Hills. Save big on electricity with this solar powered home.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
7987 E Altair Ln.
7987 East Altair Lane, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1848 sqft
7987 E Altair Ln. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Anaheim Hills Home - Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home nestled in the Anaheim Hills East Hill Community.

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
8258 E Birch Tree Lane
8258 East Birch Tree Lane, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1661 sqft
Birch Tree Ln. is an amazing two story attached property located in the highly sought after community of Summit Terrace in Anaheim Hills. This inviting home offers 1,661 sq. ft. of comfortable living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2.

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
19982 Wrightwood Court
19982 Wrightwood Court, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1061 sqft
Wrightwood Ct. is an amazing single story property located in the highly sought after community of Woodgate in Yorba Linda. This inviting home offers 1,066 sq. ft.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
100 N. Avenida Palmera
100 North Avenida Palmera, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1335 sqft
100 N. Avenida Palmera Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Single story home on a huge lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Distressed laminate wood flooring throughout with base moulding.

Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
8865 E Wiley Way
8865 East Wiley Way, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2443 sqft
Remodeled 5 bedroom home with a view and 3 baths plus a family room and bonus room upstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
414 Maravilla Lane
414 Maravilla Ln, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
Great Location! One of Brea's newer community, Alterra at La Floresta which is next to the whole foods market shopping center. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3095 sqft
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
246 Larkwood St.
246 South Larkwood Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1765 sqft
246 Larkwood St. Available 08/01/20 Stunning Pool Home in Anaheim Hills, Loaded with Amenities!! - Now leasing a beautiful two story home in a prime location that has been professional upgraded throughout with designer appliances and fixtures.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 PM
8 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.

Median Rent in Yorba Linda

Last updated Jun. 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Yorba Linda is $2,175, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,795.
Studio
$1,827
1 Bed
$2,175
2 Beds
$2,795
3+ Beds
$3,799
City GuideYorba Linda
Yorba Linda is filled with presidential ambiance as both the birthplace and final resting place of our 37th President, Richard M. Nixon. It houses the world famous Nixon Library and the home in which he grew up.

While you cant move into Richard Nixons family home, there are plenty of other properties to choose from in this upscale northeastern Orange County suburb that is about 40 miles from the city of Los Angeles, and 95 miles from San Diego. With a population of around 64,000, this town features large lots and horse trails.Giddy-up!CNN recently ranked the town as the 21st best place to live in the U.S. With lush green scenery, pristine woods, community events and plenty of open space, its hard to top this lovely suburban enclave.

Having trouble with Craigslist Yorba Linda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Yorba Linda: Tips for Renters

Surrounded by rolling hills and filled with beautiful properties, Yorba Linda is a top choice for families with children. Community spirit is high and bonding between families is well known--campfire, anyone? The excellent school district is presided over by college-educated adults. Playgrounds and parks are abound for children's frolicking. In fact, Yorba Linda is considered among the best educated cities in the U.S. Almost half of the residents have bachelors degrees. The downside to all this--oh, there's always a downside--is that this pristine community has a low vacancy rate at all times.Give yourself up to three months to find the property you desire. OK, that said, if you feel like doing battle with others for a place to live in this city, then it's time to take a look at the neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods

City Center:If youre looking for three bedroom houses for rent in Yorba Linda, this is an excellent location. Apartment complexes and other apartment rentals are also available here. Apartments are pretty popular in this area, attracting both renters and owners. Many residences were built prior to 1999, but don't think the age of these places will save you money. They won't. The rent is wallet-sucking high here.$$$$

Big Horn Mountain Way/Camino De Bryant:This is one of the most expensive communities in Yorba Linda. Enormous lot sizes for single family residences dominate the real estate available. With an excellent school system, low crime rate and community-planned family events, this is an ideal community for child rearing. Open your wallet wide if you want to live here. It is super, super expensive.$$$$$

Village Center Dr / Fairmont Blvd:Homes here range from three bedroom houses to townhouses, and larger estate-type properties. Vacancy rates are so low here that there is frequently a zero percent availability. Start looking early to live here. Like really early. In case you haven't done the math, zero percent is like nill, nothing, nada. You're gonna have to act quick when a place pops up available around here. $$$$

Carlton:This area is more urban in density than other parts of Yorba Linda, but just as expensive. Like the rest of Yorba Linda, your bank account won't get a break here either.$$$$

Note that no matter which Yorba Linda community you choose to call home, you'll have ample access to parks, trails, and woodsy views.

History of the Town

The town got its unusual name partially from Jose Yorba, who petitioned the king of Spain for a land grant in the area back in 1809. Like the Nixon home, his hacienda is off limits to you, but not us (just kidding--we're left out too). Yorba was a farmer who worked the land and raised 20 children in the area. The towns still child-friendly today, but youll be hard pressed to find residents with twenty children.

In 1907, Fullerton resident Jacob Stern bought a portion of what were once Yorba lands. In turn, Stern sold a portion of this lush agricultural property to the Janss Corporation. This sale resulted in the creation of agricultural land parcels offered for sale. As a buying incentive, the company added Linda--or pretty in Spanish--to the areas name. Early farmers built ranch houses, and planted citrus trees; in the 1960's Yorba Linda boomed from agriculture enclave to an incorporated modern town.

Arguably the best known property in Yorba Linda is the Nixon Library. Here you'll find a replica of the White House's Lincoln Sitting Room as it looked in Nixonian times. Here you will find artifacts of the space exploration program during Nixon's tenure; the Lincoln Continental limo that Presidents Johnson, Nixon and Ford rode in; documents and exhibits from Nixon's presidency; and President Nixon's helicopter. Nixon's birth home is also located on the property.Along with the Nixon Library, this woodsy community honors veterans with a memorial in Veterans Park. The Yorba Linda Veterans Memorial Association offers the sale of individual bricks to honor those in service, so stop by and buy a brick if you know someone who is in active duty.

Keeping Busy

Landscaping and trails

Only 10 miles from Disneyland, Yorba Linda is its own magic kingdom, with hiking, biking and horse trails totaling over one hundred miles. If you love the ponies, youll love the three modern equestrian arenas the city offers and the close-by wilderness of Chino Hills State Park to ride in. The Yorba Linda Recreational Trail is one beautiful ride. It passes a succulent garden, leads through a ravine, and offers a view of the Nixon Library and helicopters. The equestrian path runs side by side with a mixed use hiking/biking trail, so whether you saddle up or go out for a run, you have a stellar location to get back to nature.

Community events

All year long, the Yorba Linda community hosts events that are bound to create a feeling of community and fellowship. In the holiday season, theres a free performance of Handels Messiah in the Nixon Library, with the audience invited to sing along. Spring brings Yorba Linda's signature fundraising event, an all-you-can-eat Lobsterfest at the Sunrise Rotary. This well regarded community service organization also sponsors an annual Relay for Life run which benefits the American Cancer Society. Summer concerts in the park at the towns expansive green space, Hurless Barton Park, run from June to August and feature music ranging from jazz and classical to rock and pop. Lawn chairs and picnickers run amok. During June, the city hosts a fine arts and music festival with a wide variety of art exhibits and performances put together by the Yorba Linda Arts Alliance. The best part: its free for all ages. The Fourth of July is celebrated the old fashioned way, with game booths, music, BBQ and an impressive, free fireworks display. In the fall, a Halloween Haunt benefits local charities. There is also the annual Polish Harvest Festival, which celebrates Polish culture with tasty treats, music, and dancing. Kielbasa and polka, anyone? The Polish Culture Center, where this event is held, offers religious services and cultural exhibits, year round.

Getting Around

As beautiful and family friendly as Yorba Linda is, there is a downside--commuting. Traffic into and out of LA can be clogged, creating a long, tedious drive. Although the average commute is roughly 32 to 45 minutes, traffic jams can make the drive longer. Like, blood-boiling, raise-your-blood-pressure, lose-your-temper longer. A paid-in-advance car pool lane can make the drive off the 91 Freeway less onerous, however. Car poolers do make the trek together. Words to the wise: Make some friends quick so you can carpool and avoid the famous Southern California traffic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Yorba Linda?
In Yorba Linda, the median rent is $1,827 for a studio, $2,175 for a 1-bedroom, $2,795 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,799 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Yorba Linda, check out our monthly Yorba Linda Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Yorba Linda?
Some of the colleges located in the Yorba Linda area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Yorba Linda?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yorba Linda from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

