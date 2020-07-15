119 Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA

Keeping Busy

Landscaping and trails

Only 10 miles from Disneyland, Yorba Linda is its own magic kingdom, with hiking, biking and horse trails totaling over one hundred miles. If you love the ponies, youll love the three modern equestrian arenas the city offers and the close-by wilderness of Chino Hills State Park to ride in. The Yorba Linda Recreational Trail is one beautiful ride. It passes a succulent garden, leads through a ravine, and offers a view of the Nixon Library and helicopters. The equestrian path runs side by side with a mixed use hiking/biking trail, so whether you saddle up or go out for a run, you have a stellar location to get back to nature.

Community events

All year long, the Yorba Linda community hosts events that are bound to create a feeling of community and fellowship. In the holiday season, theres a free performance of Handels Messiah in the Nixon Library, with the audience invited to sing along. Spring brings Yorba Linda's signature fundraising event, an all-you-can-eat Lobsterfest at the Sunrise Rotary. This well regarded community service organization also sponsors an annual Relay for Life run which benefits the American Cancer Society. Summer concerts in the park at the towns expansive green space, Hurless Barton Park, run from June to August and feature music ranging from jazz and classical to rock and pop. Lawn chairs and picnickers run amok. During June, the city hosts a fine arts and music festival with a wide variety of art exhibits and performances put together by the Yorba Linda Arts Alliance. The best part: its free for all ages. The Fourth of July is celebrated the old fashioned way, with game booths, music, BBQ and an impressive, free fireworks display. In the fall, a Halloween Haunt benefits local charities. There is also the annual Polish Harvest Festival, which celebrates Polish culture with tasty treats, music, and dancing. Kielbasa and polka, anyone? The Polish Culture Center, where this event is held, offers religious services and cultural exhibits, year round.