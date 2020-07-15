119 Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA📍
While you cant move into Richard Nixons family home, there are plenty of other properties to choose from in this upscale northeastern Orange County suburb that is about 40 miles from the city of Los Angeles, and 95 miles from San Diego. With a population of around 64,000, this town features large lots and horse trails.Giddy-up!CNN recently ranked the town as the 21st best place to live in the U.S. With lush green scenery, pristine woods, community events and plenty of open space, its hard to top this lovely suburban enclave.
Surrounded by rolling hills and filled with beautiful properties, Yorba Linda is a top choice for families with children. Community spirit is high and bonding between families is well known--campfire, anyone? The excellent school district is presided over by college-educated adults. Playgrounds and parks are abound for children's frolicking. In fact, Yorba Linda is considered among the best educated cities in the U.S. Almost half of the residents have bachelors degrees. The downside to all this--oh, there's always a downside--is that this pristine community has a low vacancy rate at all times.Give yourself up to three months to find the property you desire. OK, that said, if you feel like doing battle with others for a place to live in this city, then it's time to take a look at the neighborhoods.
City Center:If youre looking for three bedroom houses for rent in Yorba Linda, this is an excellent location. Apartment complexes and other apartment rentals are also available here. Apartments are pretty popular in this area, attracting both renters and owners. Many residences were built prior to 1999, but don't think the age of these places will save you money. They won't. The rent is wallet-sucking high here.$$$$
Big Horn Mountain Way/Camino De Bryant:This is one of the most expensive communities in Yorba Linda. Enormous lot sizes for single family residences dominate the real estate available. With an excellent school system, low crime rate and community-planned family events, this is an ideal community for child rearing. Open your wallet wide if you want to live here. It is super, super expensive.$$$$$
Village Center Dr / Fairmont Blvd:Homes here range from three bedroom houses to townhouses, and larger estate-type properties. Vacancy rates are so low here that there is frequently a zero percent availability. Start looking early to live here. Like really early. In case you haven't done the math, zero percent is like nill, nothing, nada. You're gonna have to act quick when a place pops up available around here. $$$$
Carlton:This area is more urban in density than other parts of Yorba Linda, but just as expensive. Like the rest of Yorba Linda, your bank account won't get a break here either.$$$$
Note that no matter which Yorba Linda community you choose to call home, you'll have ample access to parks, trails, and woodsy views.
The town got its unusual name partially from Jose Yorba, who petitioned the king of Spain for a land grant in the area back in 1809. Like the Nixon home, his hacienda is off limits to you, but not us (just kidding--we're left out too). Yorba was a farmer who worked the land and raised 20 children in the area. The towns still child-friendly today, but youll be hard pressed to find residents with twenty children.
In 1907, Fullerton resident Jacob Stern bought a portion of what were once Yorba lands. In turn, Stern sold a portion of this lush agricultural property to the Janss Corporation. This sale resulted in the creation of agricultural land parcels offered for sale. As a buying incentive, the company added Linda--or pretty in Spanish--to the areas name. Early farmers built ranch houses, and planted citrus trees; in the 1960's Yorba Linda boomed from agriculture enclave to an incorporated modern town.
Arguably the best known property in Yorba Linda is the Nixon Library. Here you'll find a replica of the White House's Lincoln Sitting Room as it looked in Nixonian times. Here you will find artifacts of the space exploration program during Nixon's tenure; the Lincoln Continental limo that Presidents Johnson, Nixon and Ford rode in; documents and exhibits from Nixon's presidency; and President Nixon's helicopter. Nixon's birth home is also located on the property.Along with the Nixon Library, this woodsy community honors veterans with a memorial in Veterans Park. The Yorba Linda Veterans Memorial Association offers the sale of individual bricks to honor those in service, so stop by and buy a brick if you know someone who is in active duty.
Landscaping and trails
Only 10 miles from Disneyland, Yorba Linda is its own magic kingdom, with hiking, biking and horse trails totaling over one hundred miles. If you love the ponies, youll love the three modern equestrian arenas the city offers and the close-by wilderness of Chino Hills State Park to ride in. The Yorba Linda Recreational Trail is one beautiful ride. It passes a succulent garden, leads through a ravine, and offers a view of the Nixon Library and helicopters. The equestrian path runs side by side with a mixed use hiking/biking trail, so whether you saddle up or go out for a run, you have a stellar location to get back to nature.
Community events
All year long, the Yorba Linda community hosts events that are bound to create a feeling of community and fellowship. In the holiday season, theres a free performance of Handels Messiah in the Nixon Library, with the audience invited to sing along. Spring brings Yorba Linda's signature fundraising event, an all-you-can-eat Lobsterfest at the Sunrise Rotary. This well regarded community service organization also sponsors an annual Relay for Life run which benefits the American Cancer Society. Summer concerts in the park at the towns expansive green space, Hurless Barton Park, run from June to August and feature music ranging from jazz and classical to rock and pop. Lawn chairs and picnickers run amok. During June, the city hosts a fine arts and music festival with a wide variety of art exhibits and performances put together by the Yorba Linda Arts Alliance. The best part: its free for all ages. The Fourth of July is celebrated the old fashioned way, with game booths, music, BBQ and an impressive, free fireworks display. In the fall, a Halloween Haunt benefits local charities. There is also the annual Polish Harvest Festival, which celebrates Polish culture with tasty treats, music, and dancing. Kielbasa and polka, anyone? The Polish Culture Center, where this event is held, offers religious services and cultural exhibits, year round.
As beautiful and family friendly as Yorba Linda is, there is a downside--commuting. Traffic into and out of LA can be clogged, creating a long, tedious drive. Although the average commute is roughly 32 to 45 minutes, traffic jams can make the drive longer. Like, blood-boiling, raise-your-blood-pressure, lose-your-temper longer. A paid-in-advance car pool lane can make the drive off the 91 Freeway less onerous, however. Car poolers do make the trek together. Words to the wise: Make some friends quick so you can carpool and avoid the famous Southern California traffic.