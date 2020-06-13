/
/
moraga
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
500 Apartments for rent in Moraga, CA📍
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rheem Valley Manor
1 Unit Available
607 Rheem Boulevard
607 Rheem Boulevard, Moraga, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2576 sqft
DON'T GET SCAMMED!!! STOKLEY PROPERTIES DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST!!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.com/properties/1632420?source=marketing Fantastic 3 bedrooms 3 baths 2576 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Moraga
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 Rheem Blvd
214 Rheem Boulevard, Orinda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
1420 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Virginia Price - Property Id: 118004 4 bedroom/2bathroom beautiful home with nice backyard; close to top rated California schools; 5 min drive to shopping downtown and Bart; Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hall Drive
1 Unit Available
155 Hall Drive
155 Hall Drive, Orinda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2001 sqft
Private 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Orinda Rancher - This Orinda rancher sits on a secluded flat lot studded with mature native oak and pine trees. The private drive leads up to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with very private living quarters.
Results within 5 miles of Moraga
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,679
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,168
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,428
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,933
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
9 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
19 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:55am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
96 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,589
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Highlands
1 Unit Available
36 Coolidge Terrace
36 Coolidge Terrace, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
2200 sqft
36 Coolidge Terrance - This welcoming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers large windows to welcome ample sunlight in. Great views to the bay area and has family room, a lovely fireplace, a small yard and a balcony to enjoy.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1858 san miguel drive,
1858 San Miguel Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
wm apartments - Property Id: 244992 lovely luxury very lightsome apartment, PRIVATE GARAGE, with opener, for one car, thick elegant carpet, second floor unit in homey building, far from street, quiet, small, complex, walking distance to downtown,
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
3327 68th Ave Apt B
3327 68th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in special! $1500.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Gorgeous Oakland Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment! Walking distance to Eastmont Town Center, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Gazzali's Supermarket, Concordia Park, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Moraga rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,850.
Some of the colleges located in the Moraga area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moraga from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMill Valley, CAMountain House, CA