160 Apartments for rent in Temple City, CA

Temple City
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2236 sqft
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.

Temple City
5518 Rosemead Boulevard
5518 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in a shared garage in Temple City. Remodeled kitchen comes with new stove/oven, new cabinets, new sink, and new countertop. Freshly painted walls. New bathroom.

Temple City
5716 Noel Drive
5716 Noel Dr, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

Temple City
5718 Noel Drive
5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

Temple City
5339 Dupuy Circle
5339 Dupuy Cir, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3250 sqft
Don't miss the chance to live in this newer, luxurious five-bedroom mansion in the convenient location in Temple City.

Temple City
9911 Garibaldi
9911 Garibaldi Avenue, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$54,000
609 sqft
Bright and airy newer home centrally located in North Temple City.
Results within 1 mile of Temple City
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Arcadia
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

East San Gabriel
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.

East San Gabriel
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2336 sqft
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.

Norwood Cherrylee
4303 Huddart Ave
4303 Huddart Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool.

Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.

Arcadia
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,

Arcadia
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,780
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

Arcadia
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23
1008 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Arcadia
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

Arcadia
713 S Old Ranch Road
713 South Old Ranch Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1570 sqft
Beautiful townhouse built in 2013, Lower Rancho neighborhood of Arcadia. Three bedroom with three full baths, All bedrooms are suites .Close to Arcadia shopping mall, Front unit.

Arcadia
2000 Holly Avenue
2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3038 sqft
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot.

Arcadia
532 W Lemon Avenue
532 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1692 sqft
This cozy Single Family House located on the desirable area of Arcadia. Living room with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen. Nice size bedrooms. Nice backyard with patio and pool with fence. 2 Car attached garage.

Arcadia
760 W Huntington Drive
760 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN PRIME ARCADIA ON ROUTE 66 NEAR THE WESTFIELD SANTA ANITA MALL, LOS ANGELES COUNTY ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL GARDEN AND SANTA ANITA RACE TRACK.

East San Gabriel
9072 Arcadia Avenue
9072 Arcadia Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2678 sqft
Temple city school, huge bush garden type back yard. Traditional style 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms ( one bedroom downstairs) single family house , located within temple city school district area.
City GuideTemple City
Wake up and smell the flowers in Temple City, California: "Home of the Camellias"!

If you have even a hint of gardening aspirations, you will love Temple City, CA. After all, this is a city that observes the long held tradition of the annual Camellia festival. That should say much about the city’s interest not just in growing Camellias, but also in cultivating social cohesiveness. Sounds good? Let’s get you your own place in this community!

Home Hunting Made Easy

Moving can be an overwhelming prospect. It always seems to involve a flurry of activities but if you take it one step at a time, the next thing you know youll be relaxing on the couch in your new home. Here are some tips to make your search easy as pie:

Set a budget

Which neighborhood? What type of house? Furnished or unfurnished? These are just some of the concerns that easily ensnare anyone looking for a city apartment. But if you have a ballpark amount for the rent youre willing to spend, you can narrow down your choices pretty quickly.

Drive around

There are many ways to get acquainted with a neighborhood, but driving around will give you the feel for the area in ways nothing else can. So do’nt get holed up in your office reading everything about the area through a computer screen. Experience it!

Prepare your documents

Sometimes, youll know instantly if the house is just perfect for you. Thats why its best to prepare the documents that you need credit history, proof of income, IDs, and reference from the previous landlord so that once you fall in love with a place theres no stopping you from starting the application process.

Meet the Neighborhoods

To help you with the search, heres a brief overview of the different communities of Temple City.

Rosemead Blvd/Longden Ave: If you have a taste for Asian cuisines, delicacies, and culture, this is the best neighborhood to go to. An area largely made up of studio-type city apartments or small single family homes, this is where college students roost.

City Center: This neighborhood offers housing options that are as diverse as its residents. So whether youre looking for furnished apartments, single-family homes, or a small flat, youll find a full range of housing types here.

Olive St/Temple City Blvd: Want to practice your Mandarin? Strike up a conversation with residents here and your language skills will improve in no time. Aside from a decidedly Asian cultural influence on this neighborhood, many retirees flock to this place for its peaceful and quiet environment.

Rosemead Blvd/Sereno Dr: There’s an above average demand for housing in this part of Temple City. And since most residents here are college students, rental frenzy ebbs and flows. Winter’s definitely the best time to go home hunting.

Rosemead Blvd/Las Tunas Dr: This neighborhood is known for well-established town homes and single-family homes. If you like to go for a historic look in a house, this neighborhood is your best bet. However, expect to put more effort into your search. With this area’s 1.1 percent vacancy rate, you're not alone in wanting to live here.$$$$

Temple City Blvd/Lower Azusa Rd: The rental price in this neighborhood is not something to joke about. Sure, its nothing compared to say, New York, but a three-bedroom home won't go for loose change either.

Lower Azusa Rd/Halifax Dr: Looking for home rentals in this neighborhood is pretty much like looking for a needle in a haystack its not entirely impossible, but you must have lady lucks bounty on your side.

Persimmon Ave/Lower Azusa Rd: This neighborhood is the epitome of cultural diversity, and you can clearly see the influence of the different cultures in terms of shops, restaurants, and events in this neighborhood.

Snapshot of Life in Temple City

The city is currently the destination of choice for many East Asian, Middle East, Eastern European, and Latino immigrants. Thus, strip malls, shops, and restaurants cater to a diverse customer base are all over the city. If you have eclectic tastes, this city has many treasures for you to explore.

Now you're ready to start your adventure in looking for a suitable home. The quest should take you to the different parts of this city, and soon you'll have discovered all of its hidden treasures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Temple City?
The average rent price for Temple City rentals listed on Apartment List is $12,420.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Temple City?
Some of the colleges located in the Temple City area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Temple City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Temple City from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Rancho Cucamonga.

