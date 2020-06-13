160 Apartments for rent in Temple City, CA📍
If you have even a hint of gardening aspirations, you will love Temple City, CA. After all, this is a city that observes the long held tradition of the annual Camellia festival. That should say much about the city’s interest not just in growing Camellias, but also in cultivating social cohesiveness. Sounds good? Let’s get you your own place in this community!
Moving can be an overwhelming prospect. It always seems to involve a flurry of activities but if you take it one step at a time, the next thing you know youll be relaxing on the couch in your new home. Here are some tips to make your search easy as pie:
Set a budget
Which neighborhood? What type of house? Furnished or unfurnished? These are just some of the concerns that easily ensnare anyone looking for a city apartment. But if you have a ballpark amount for the rent youre willing to spend, you can narrow down your choices pretty quickly.
Drive around
There are many ways to get acquainted with a neighborhood, but driving around will give you the feel for the area in ways nothing else can. So do’nt get holed up in your office reading everything about the area through a computer screen. Experience it!
Prepare your documents
Sometimes, youll know instantly if the house is just perfect for you. Thats why its best to prepare the documents that you need credit history, proof of income, IDs, and reference from the previous landlord so that once you fall in love with a place theres no stopping you from starting the application process.
To help you with the search, heres a brief overview of the different communities of Temple City.
Rosemead Blvd/Longden Ave: If you have a taste for Asian cuisines, delicacies, and culture, this is the best neighborhood to go to. An area largely made up of studio-type city apartments or small single family homes, this is where college students roost.
City Center: This neighborhood offers housing options that are as diverse as its residents. So whether youre looking for furnished apartments, single-family homes, or a small flat, youll find a full range of housing types here.
Olive St/Temple City Blvd: Want to practice your Mandarin? Strike up a conversation with residents here and your language skills will improve in no time. Aside from a decidedly Asian cultural influence on this neighborhood, many retirees flock to this place for its peaceful and quiet environment.
Rosemead Blvd/Sereno Dr: There’s an above average demand for housing in this part of Temple City. And since most residents here are college students, rental frenzy ebbs and flows. Winter’s definitely the best time to go home hunting.
Rosemead Blvd/Las Tunas Dr: This neighborhood is known for well-established town homes and single-family homes. If you like to go for a historic look in a house, this neighborhood is your best bet. However, expect to put more effort into your search. With this area’s 1.1 percent vacancy rate, you're not alone in wanting to live here.$$$$
Temple City Blvd/Lower Azusa Rd: The rental price in this neighborhood is not something to joke about. Sure, its nothing compared to say, New York, but a three-bedroom home won't go for loose change either.
Lower Azusa Rd/Halifax Dr: Looking for home rentals in this neighborhood is pretty much like looking for a needle in a haystack its not entirely impossible, but you must have lady lucks bounty on your side.
Persimmon Ave/Lower Azusa Rd: This neighborhood is the epitome of cultural diversity, and you can clearly see the influence of the different cultures in terms of shops, restaurants, and events in this neighborhood.
The city is currently the destination of choice for many East Asian, Middle East, Eastern European, and Latino immigrants. Thus, strip malls, shops, and restaurants cater to a diverse customer base are all over the city. If you have eclectic tastes, this city has many treasures for you to explore.
Now you're ready to start your adventure in looking for a suitable home. The quest should take you to the different parts of this city, and soon you'll have discovered all of its hidden treasures.