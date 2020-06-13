125 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA

Apartment List
Gregory Gardens
20 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
$
11 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,635
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
8 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated March 5 at 12:11pm
Ellinwood
6 Units Available
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
610 sqft
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Poets Corner
1 Unit Available
109 Oakvue Road
109 Oakvue Road, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
*** Open House This Saturday 6/13/20 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM *** Garden setting 3 bedroom and 1 bath, freshly painted and move in ready. Tons of charm, lower level unit. It is a triplex, away from the road.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gregory Gardens
1 Unit Available
1789 Lucille Lane
1789 Lucille Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1492 sqft
Updated 3/2 home in desirable Pleasant Hill Gregory Gardens available immediately! - Welcome to this beautifully & tastefully updated 3/2 home nestled in a notably desirable Pleasant Hill neighborhood of Gregory Gardens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Price Lane
111 Price Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1622 sqft
Pleasant Hill Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home 1622 sq ft excellent location! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home immaculately maintained .

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Camelback
1 Unit Available
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1011 sqft
874 Camelback Place Available 06/16/20 Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Southwind Drive
158 Southwind Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1378 sqft
158 Southwind Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Pleasant Hill - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pleasant Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, and huge kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Downtown Pleasant Hill
1 Unit Available
60 Mozden Ln
60 Mozden Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
Amazing very large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Pleasant Hill downtown. Central heat/air-conditioning, 2 decks, dishwasher, pool & spa, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, enormous amount of storage, new windows, new hardwood floor.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,464
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
28 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,301
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
136 Blue Ridge Drive
136 Blue Ridge Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
980 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom and one bath, upstairs unit. Lots of light in living room/dining area which include laminate flooring, sliding glass door to deck. Carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space. * Minimum one year lease at $2100.00 and $2300.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
29 Waldale Court
29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1204 sqft
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1436 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1376 Tree Garden Place
1376 Tree Garden Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhouse - Tired of apartment living? Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Concord.

Median Rent in Pleasant Hill

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pleasant Hill is $2,768, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,478.
Studio
$2,252
1 Bed
$2,768
2 Beds
$3,478
3+ Beds
$4,679
City GuidePleasant Hill
Looking for an apartment in Pleasant Hill, eh? Well, you have landed on the perfect little apartment finder here. Not only do we have plenty of fabulous listings to scroll through, but we've got a great little city guide written just for you! So read on, my friend, because this is all you need to know to live the renter's life of Pleasant Hill, CA.
Life in Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill sits in the rolling hills and woodlands area about 20 miles east of Oakland. With a newly built "downtown" designed to look like a suburban Main Street, this little city finally has a center for all the action. There's fine dining, plenty of shopping, a movie theater, and a couple of bars. Outside the city center, you can catch occasional live music at local restaurants and BBQ joints, or you can head out to surrounding cities for a better selection of entertainment.

With Oakland and San Francisco just an hour away on the Metrorail, as well as plenty of blues, jazz, and bluegrass jams in the smaller surrounding cities, good music and wild entertainment is not hard to come by. And, if a nice wooded hike is your idea of fun, then you’re in luck. Just head towards that mountain casting a shadow over town and you will find Mount Diablo State Park, a local favorite for beautiful views, hiking, camping, and enjoying the sights of blooming buttercups and poppies.

While inexpensive apartments in California sounds like an oxymoron, you can find plenty of affordable places in little cities like Pleasant Hill. Not only can you find a nice studio, loft, or one bedroom for less than a grand, you will also see that inexpensive apartments around here aren't of the closet-sized-home-in-a-bad-neighborhood variety. Yep, here you can have it all: a brand-spankin' new loft in the brand-spankin' new downtown, some walkable streets, and enough money left over to buy us all a round.

Now, if you have more than $1,000 for housing each month, or feel like rooming up with a buddy, then there are plenty of nicer, bigger, and more extravagant rentals around the city. Sure you can find apartments for $900 - $1,000, but if you look into the multi-bedroom apartments in the $1,200 - $1,500 range you will be pleasantly surprised, and if you look at rentals that cost more than $1,500 you will start drooling over the modern designs, high ceilings, luxury swimming pool and hot tub areas, as well as the ultimate convenience of having a washer and dryer inside your own apartment. So, whether you are looking for luxury or just want a home that doesn't suck your wallet dry, there are enough choices around this little city to find exactly what you need.

Looking for a pet friendly apartment? Well, look no farther. Pleasant Hill has plenty of rentals that with both cats-allowed and dogs-allowed. There are even apartments that allow multiple pets and larger breeds. However, you can expect to pay a hefty pet deposit around $500.

So, that's all you need to know about renting in Pleasant Hill. Best of Luck!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pleasant Hill?
In Pleasant Hill, the median rent is $2,252 for a studio, $2,768 for a 1-bedroom, $3,478 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,679 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pleasant Hill, check out our monthly Pleasant Hill Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pleasant Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Pleasant Hill area include Diablo Valley College, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and California State University-Sacramento. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pleasant Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pleasant Hill from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.

