125 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA

Life in Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill sits in the rolling hills and woodlands area about 20 miles east of Oakland. With a newly built "downtown" designed to look like a suburban Main Street, this little city finally has a center for all the action. There's fine dining, plenty of shopping, a movie theater, and a couple of bars. Outside the city center, you can catch occasional live music at local restaurants and BBQ joints, or you can head out to surrounding cities for a better selection of entertainment.

With Oakland and San Francisco just an hour away on the Metrorail, as well as plenty of blues, jazz, and bluegrass jams in the smaller surrounding cities, good music and wild entertainment is not hard to come by. And, if a nice wooded hike is your idea of fun, then you’re in luck. Just head towards that mountain casting a shadow over town and you will find Mount Diablo State Park, a local favorite for beautiful views, hiking, camping, and enjoying the sights of blooming buttercups and poppies.

While inexpensive apartments in California sounds like an oxymoron, you can find plenty of affordable places in little cities like Pleasant Hill. Not only can you find a nice studio, loft, or one bedroom for less than a grand, you will also see that inexpensive apartments around here aren't of the closet-sized-home-in-a-bad-neighborhood variety. Yep, here you can have it all: a brand-spankin' new loft in the brand-spankin' new downtown, some walkable streets, and enough money left over to buy us all a round.

Now, if you have more than $1,000 for housing each month, or feel like rooming up with a buddy, then there are plenty of nicer, bigger, and more extravagant rentals around the city. Sure you can find apartments for $900 - $1,000, but if you look into the multi-bedroom apartments in the $1,200 - $1,500 range you will be pleasantly surprised, and if you look at rentals that cost more than $1,500 you will start drooling over the modern designs, high ceilings, luxury swimming pool and hot tub areas, as well as the ultimate convenience of having a washer and dryer inside your own apartment. So, whether you are looking for luxury or just want a home that doesn't suck your wallet dry, there are enough choices around this little city to find exactly what you need.

Looking for a pet friendly apartment? Well, look no farther. Pleasant Hill has plenty of rentals that with both cats-allowed and dogs-allowed. There are even apartments that allow multiple pets and larger breeds. However, you can expect to pay a hefty pet deposit around $500.

So, that's all you need to know about renting in Pleasant Hill. Best of Luck!

-By Katy Comal