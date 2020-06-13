Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA

Verified

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
52 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Calabasas Highlands
1 Unit Available
23615 Clover Trail
23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1219 sqft
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Calabasas Hills
1 Unit Available
24701 Via Del Llano
24701 Vía Del Llano, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
1931 sqft
4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
25440 Prado De Las Peras
25440 Prado De Las Peras, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
4611 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks of Calabasas. This beautifully detailed home is located on a lovely cul-de-sac, just a block from the community center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Greater Mulwood
1 Unit Available
22947 De Kalb Drive
22947 De Kalb Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,150
2207 sqft
Gorgeous updated view home, available June 16th,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
25281 Prado Del Grandioso
25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
5323 sqft
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
4213 Prado De La Puma
4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
6405 sqft
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26323 W Plata Lane
26323 West Plata Lane, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1572 sqft
Beautifully updated, bright and open unit in prime Calabasas location! This tri-level unit offers laminate flooring with plantation shutters throughout. First level has high ceilings with a living room and a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4648 Park Granada
4648 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1290 sqft
Location Location Location! Located walking distance to Old Calabasas & The Commons with restaurants, shopping, grocery, & theater.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Greater Mulwood
1 Unit Available
3402 Stoneridge Court
3402 Stoneridge Court, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2499 sqft
Gorgeous Gated Calabasas home in Mulholland Heights is available for you to call home. This expansive 2500 sq. ft. remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Greater Mulwood
1 Unit Available
22747 Brandywine Drive
22747 Brandywine Drive, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2523 sqft
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Greater Mulwood neighborhood of Calabasas, this lease opportunity offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath, in a 2523 SFR on a 15,000 SF lot, and offers a sparkling pool for summer fun and relaxation! Offering BRAND NEW stylish

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24100 Calabasas
24100 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vista Point
1 Unit Available
24655 Park Miramar
24655 Park Miramar, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3653 sqft
Please call Azin at 818-231-2377 for appointment

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Las Virgenes Park
1 Unit Available
5624 Las Virgenes Road
5624 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
Nestled in the Foothills of Calabasas you will find this two story, tri-level townhome offering resort-like grounds with community pool & spa, greenbelts & recreation room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
25500 PRADO DE AZUL
25500 Prado de Azul, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,900
5858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 25500 PRADO DE AZUL in Calabasas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26709 Alsace Drive
26709 Alsace Drive, Calabasas, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
6985 sqft
Mont Calabasas! Magnificent Tuscan view estate on PREMIUM Lot OVER 1 acre. VERY private! Estate offers approx. 7000 sq. ft. of luxury living. The spacious floor plan offers 6 bedrooms, 8 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palatino
1 Unit Available
3764 CALLE JAZMIN
3764 Calle Jazmín, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3764 CALLE JAZMIN in Calabasas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Saratoga Ranch
1 Unit Available
26902 Calamine Drive
26902 Calamine Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2322 sqft
This move in ready Saratoga Hills corner lot beauty has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and features an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A loft configured den overlooks the living room. Two bathrooms with double sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Calabasas
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
7 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A
5067 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
820 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, unfurnished, duplex in the vibrant Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and driveway parking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
23036 Cass Avenue
23036 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
3649 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! - An unbelievable, South of the Boulevard, suburban home has just become available! Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathroom delight, in the gracious suburbs of Woodland Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
4634 Esparto Street
4634 Esparto Road, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3539 sqft
Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! View! View! View! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Showplace Home In Perfect Mint Move In Condition! Amazing South Of The Blvd Location! Striking Curb Appeal! Architectural Details Abounds! Beautiful

Median Rent in Calabasas

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Calabasas is $2,442, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,138.
Studio
$2,052
1 Bed
$2,442
2 Beds
$3,138
3+ Beds
$4,265

June 2020 Calabasas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Calabasas Rent Report. Calabasas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calabasas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Calabasas rents declined moderately over the past month

Calabasas rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Calabasas stand at $2,442 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,138 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Calabasas' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Calabasas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Calabasas

    As rents have fallen moderately in Calabasas, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Calabasas is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Calabasas' median two-bedroom rent of $3,138 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% decline in Calabasas.
    • While rents in Calabasas fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Calabasas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Calabasas is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Calabasas?
    In Calabasas, the median rent is $2,052 for a studio, $2,442 for a 1-bedroom, $3,138 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,265 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Calabasas, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Calabasas?
    Some of the colleges located in the Calabasas area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Calabasas?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Calabasas from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Pasadena.

