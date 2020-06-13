/
/
gridley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Gridley, CA📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Oregon St
120 Oregon Street, Gridley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
120 Oregon St Available 06/26/20 120 Oregon St (Gridley) - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House located in Gridley.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Spruce Street
820 Spruce Street, Gridley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
920 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in Gridley! Available Now!! - If a property is listed on our company website, we are still accepting applications. Please take advantage of our online application process by visiting sierrapacificmangement.com.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1790 Sycamore Street
1790 Sycamore Street, Gridley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1488 sqft
Charming older home with all the modern updates.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2116 Jacob Street
2116 Jacob Street, Gridley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1941 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Gridley - Get this one before its gone! Beautifully upgraded home in the desirable Eagle Meadows subdivision of Gridley.
Results within 5 miles of Gridley
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
758 Lattin Rd County of Butte
758 Lattin Road, Butte County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1537 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath home located in Biggs - This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath 1537 sq ft home located in Biggs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gridley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Gridley area include California State University-Chico, California State University-Sacramento, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gridley from include Sacramento, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Rocklin, and Antelope.