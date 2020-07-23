/
nevada county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
66 Apartments for rent in Nevada County, CA📍
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Kathleen Way
118 Kathleen Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1196 sqft
Close to fairgrounds, schools, Highway 49 and 20, shopping, parks and MORE! Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in easy commuter location. Newer carpet, paint, blinds, light fixtures, appliances and more.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
18800 Chickadee
18800 Chickadee Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
18800 Chickadee Available 07/25/20 Golf Course home-2 bedroom/2 bath in Penn Valley, CA - Single family 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on the golf course in gated community of Lake Wildwood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17763 Jayhawk Dr
17763 Jayhawk Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1560 sqft
17763 Jayhawk Dr Available 07/25/20 Golf Course Home, Nestled in the Landscape on JayHawk - Located in Lake Wildwood gated community. Private 2/3 acre corner lot.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17568 Blue Tent School Rd
17568 Blue Tent School Road, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come Relax in this new refurbished 2 bedroom in private serene setting - Only 5 min to downtown Nevada City ,just off N Bloomfield is this beautiful property with tall pines , walking path to creek, newly refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath home with 2 car
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13362 Red Dog Rd
13362 Red Dog Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
Nevada City Home - Just minutes to downtown Nevada City. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated. The kitchen has new appliances, great cabinet space, and an eat-in area.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
15730 Thiel Way
15730 Thiel Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2251 sqft
Great Single Level Home in Alta Sierra - Very nice 3 bedroom home on large level lot, with a fully fenced large yard. House has both living room and dining room. Living room has wood burning stove and a door that leads out to the back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12576 Rattlesnake Rd
12576 Rattlesnake Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1988 sqft
12576 Rattlesnake Rd Available 09/01/20 Well Maintained Family Home - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to 174. Home was custom built and has beautiful wood paneling in several rooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23171 Lone Pine Dr.
23171 Lone Pine Drive, Lake of the Pines, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Adorable home in Lake of the Pines - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake of the Pines located on Lonepine (duplex). Fairly private back yard with patio area, laminate floors through out house and 1 bedroom, other two bedrooms carpet.
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
710 Doris Drive
710 Doris Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1877 sqft
Lovely Cypress Hills home in Grass Valley. 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. This home has a huge living area, functional kitchen, slider door to the front deck and slider from the master to the back.
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
23849 State Highway 20
23849 California Highway 20, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
A quiet place of solitude in the Sierras. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home is in a forest off of Highway 20. This house sits on approximately 5 wooded acres, surrounded by hundred of acres of undeveloped forest.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
322 Pleasant St. Unit 5
322 Pleasant St, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Darling 7-unit townhome close to downtown Grass Valley. Two-stories with living room, dining area, kitchen and half-bath downstairs.
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
14806 Oak Ridge Road
14806 Oak Ridge Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1160 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
513 Searls Ave Suite #1
513 Searls Avenue, Nevada City, CA
Studio
$625
331 sqft
Commercial Property - Premier Office Spaces. Office #1 is approximately 331 square feet and has two windows. One window opens to the outside. Each unit in the building has its own thermostat. There is shared waiting area and restrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
11534 Saint Bernard Drive
11534 Saint Bernard Drive, Truckee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11534 Saint Bernard Drive in Truckee. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.
1 of 8
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
10622 Banner Mine Way
10622 Banner Mine Way, Nevada County, CA
Studio
$1,050
10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
15556 Brooks Rd
15556 Brooks Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Adorable 1 bedroom apartment on shared property - This is an adorable 1 bedroom apartment over a barn ( no animals in barn). Bathroom and laundry on main level. spacious apartment upstairs, bedroom area open to living and kitchen area.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
11051 Ringtail Road
11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
1 of 17
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
14077 Northwoods Blvd.
14077 Northwoods Boulevard, Truckee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1452 sqft
Long term Lease in Tahoe Donner- $2100 per month Furnished - Cozy mountain cabin in a desirable area of Tahoe Donner. This turnkey furnished cabin has 2 full baths plus 3 bedrooms and a large loft.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
530 Nevada Street
530 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Great house within walking distance to downtown - Property Id: 253998 House is in perfect condition. Kitchen has been remodeled 2017, living room has a fire place, huge double car attached garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Nevada County area include California State University-Chico, California State University-Sacramento, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sacramento, Reno, Roseville, Sparks, and Elk Grove have apartments for rent.
