Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

4217 Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Near South Side
112 Units Available
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,870
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1134 sqft
A starting point, a resting place, a workspace, a home, a hangout, a nightspot, a day spa, a gateway, a destination, a gym, a landmark. The Paragon is this and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
The Loop
118 Units Available
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,574
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,213
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1297 sqft
The Cooper is Southbanks first residential highrise, located on the South Branch of the Chicago River. Inspired by our citys relentless creative energy, The Cooper offers modern residences with a unique perspective on living.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
The Loop
19 Units Available
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,121
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1132 sqft
Luxury lofts featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, balconies and granite counters. Located in the South Loop, just blocks from Michigan Avenue. Pet-friendly complex with gym. Close to dining at Yang and Kai Sushi.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Near North Side
44 Units Available
Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,858
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a fitness zone, pool and sauna. Close to Navy Pier and Grant Park. Near shops along the Magnificent Mile.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
The Loop
56 Units Available
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,795
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1176 sqft
The bar is as high as the building is tall. This masterfully designed apartment community perched on Chicago's prestigious Michigan Avenue offers upscale accommodations, enviable conveniences and vibrant city living.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
Near North Side
61 Units Available
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,724
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,418
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1373 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Near South Side
26 Units Available
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,960
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,355
1552 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Near South Side
23 Units Available
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,640
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1093 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Lake Michigan, shopping, museums and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, parking, playground, dog park, clubhouse and community garden.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
Near West Side
26 Units Available
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,785
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1171 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, subway tile backsplashes, and new water fixtures. Designer kitchens feature quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. W/D in unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Near West Side
45 Units Available
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,649
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,199
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1260 sqft
Contemporary apartments have designer cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Private balconies provide sweeping views of Chicago. Pet-friendly community has grooming facilities. Located near top attractions and dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
$
Near South Side
21 Units Available
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,815
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
The Loop
62 Units Available
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,665
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1106 sqft
Great location in the heart of the theater and financial district, close to the Washington/Wells L stop. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
West Town
1 Unit Available
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
1069 sqft
1647 N. Milwaukee's perfect placement on the border between Wicker Park and Bucktown offers residents the best of both neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
The Loop
39 Units Available
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,716
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1197 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Near The Loop, Central Business District, and multiple universities. Steps to rail, bus lines.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
Near West Side
21 Units Available
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,697
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,268
1139 sqft
Modern community in a prime location in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. Community features a swimming pool with a fire pit, BBQ area, and great views of the city. Units have modern finishes and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
The Loop
50 Units Available
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed as an office building by famed architect, Daniel Burnham, the Fisher Building completed construction in 1896 and remains an integral part of Chicago architectural history to this day.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
The Loop
37 Units Available
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,442
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,876
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,683
1183 sqft
Located in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago, Apartments come with amenities like in-unit laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The community is pet-friendly and offers on-site yoga and gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
$
West Town
10 Units Available
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,980
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1221 sqft
Professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, Mondial, River West's newest luxury apartment community, offers spacious jr one bedrooms, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
$
Near North Side
49 Units Available
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,755
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1304 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, energy-efficient lighting, and Business Center. Units feature built-in desks, all-glass balconies, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
The Loop
48 Units Available
The Tides at Lakeshore East
360 E South Water St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,593
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rooftop swimming pool and sundeck, with views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago Skyline. Upgraded contemporary kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, full-sized washers/dryers, and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
West Town
2 Units Available
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
943 sqft
1241 N. Milwaukee's unique floorplans and features reflect the creativity and variety that Wicker Park is known for. Flat roads and defined bike lanes make cycling an easy option for daily errands.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
The Loop
32 Units Available
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,528
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
1224 sqft
Units are luxurious with ceramic tile flooring, maple cabinetry and plush wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has rooftop pool, on-site preschool and dry cleaners. Conveniently located close to Lake Shore East Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
Near North Side
2 Units Available
The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,938
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,995
2550 sqft
Residences at 8 East Huron offers a sophisticated collection of luxury Chicago apartments ranging from junior one-bedroom to three-bedroom rental residences.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
36 Units Available
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,894
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
950 sqft
Newly renovated apartments located nearby Lake Michigan. 24-hour door staff and maintenance available. Pet-friendly apartments with bicycle storage, valet service, and event room. On-site management is provided. Located nearby bus station.

Median Rent in Chicago

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chicago is $1,097, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,290.
Studio
$945
1 Bed
$1,097
2 Beds
$1,290
3+ Beds
$1,651
City GuideChicago
"Maybe we can show government how to operate better as a result of better architecture. Eventually, I think Chicago will be the most beautiful great city left in the world." (Frank Lloyd Wright)

Ah, Chicago, metropolis of the Midwest! Being the third largest city in the United States, Chicago is a major nerve center for business, culture, and entertainment. Though it’s no longer just a rest stop between the east and west coasts, the Big Onion still has a whole world to offer. From urban skyscrapers and honking taxis along Lakeshore Drive, to tree-lined streets and grassy parks, there is a niche for every taste. With almost 4 million people calling the windy city their home, though, finding your own place in the chaos can seem like a daunting task.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chicago? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The world was first introduced to the Ferris Wheel at the 1983 World Fair in Chicago. The construction astounded the public, and has been replicated consistently all over the world for well over a century. This Ferris Wheel at Chicago's Navy Pier can seat up to 240 people.

Wrigley Field has been home to the Chicago Cubs since 1916, and in that time has hosted everything from skiing events to Chicago's football team to circus elephants! While the Cubs might not be the nation's most promising baseball teams, their fans are undoubtedly loyal and their hot dogs are worth the trip alone.

Chicago is an architecture lover's dream - and with the Buckingham Fountain in the middle of Chicago's legendary Grant Park, why wouldn't it be? This gem of a landmark was designed after one of the fountains at Versailles Palace, and is one the largest fountains in the world!

Basic Tips on Chicago Living

Everyone knows you don’t put ketchup on a Chicago-style hot dog, and everyone knows that trying to travel through Wrigleyville during a Cubs game will be a mob scene. Here are a few other bits of city-specific advice for fledgling Chicagoans. Though renting stand-alone houses is definitely not unheard of here, the most common living arrangements are apartments and condominiums, the latter of which are sometimes rented out privately by their owners. The range of styles, ages and quality amongst them, however, varies depending on where you’re looking and how much you’re willing to spend. Knowing this, how on earth do you even get started?

How to Find an Apartment

It’s always best to know what you want in an apartment first. What’s important to you? What’s your price range? Are you willing to sacrifice size for location? Do you want a vintage flat, a hole-in-the-wall studio, or an updated 40th floor pad with a panoramic view of Lake Michigan? One great thing about apartment hunting in Chicago is that there are multiple services that will take down all your criteria, and then drive you around the city to see multiple options, free of charge. Of course, there are always Internet listings, newspaper ads, and for many areas, a simple walk through the neighborhood to glimpse “for rent” signs will suffice.

Chicago really has no defined “rental season”. Apartments are available year-round, though if anything, there are more options and they tend to go quicker and rent higher in the spring and fall. During these seasons, you’re more likely to lose a good dwelling to another contender if you don’t act fast. Renting a place out in the middle of January may give you a price or time advantage, but moving a couch up to the fourth floor of a walk-up building when the back staircase is covered in ice may also cause you to think twice.

What to Expect From A Chicago Pad

Quality and Style: As previously stated, Chicago has every type of dwelling imaginable, though different neighborhoods and price ranges will yield different results. Multi-unit high-rise buildings usually have amenities included, such as a concierge/doorman, a communal rooftop deck, a pool, or a fitness center. These types of buildings will also have more restrictions or fees for moving in and out. Older buildings with radiator heat will often have gas and heat included in the rent, which is a huge advantage in the winter months when heating prices can break $150 - $200 or more a month. Also, you’d be hard-pressed to find an apartment in the city of Chicago that requires you to pay your own water bill.

Common Logistics: A 12-month lease is standard, though occasionally a larger company will throw in financial perks for signing a longer lease. Short-term or month-to-month leases are hard to come by unless you’re subletting or renting from a private landlord. As far as security deposits go, the standard is equivalent to one month’s rent. More and more often, though, management companies are requiring a non-refundable move-in fee (usually between $150 and $300 per person) instead of a security deposit.

Your Renting Arsenal: Here is a list of common things that will be required for a rental application:

  • Photo ID for all applicants
  • It’s perfectly normal (especially with management companies) to require a $25 - $50 non-refundable credit/background check fee per applicant.
  • Expect to provide information on an application including (but not limited to) current employer information, financial information, previous landlord contact information, and personal or professional references.
  • Many larger management companies will require previous bank statements or pay stubs as proof of income
Chicago Neighborhoods

Within the city of Chicago, there are over 200 unique neighborhoods that are fluid and socially constructed, each with their own quirks and day-to-day life. On a much larger (and more general) scale, the city can be broken up into four massive sections. Consider this a “jumping off” point in finding your ‘hood. Once you decide which side of the city is best for you, look into doing some research on that area’s neighborhoods to find the best fit. A semi-official map of Chicago’s neighborhoods can be found here.

The Loop: The central hub of Chicago, dubbed “the loop” due to the circular path that the elevated trains take around it, is mainly considered a commercial area. It boasts the quintessential Chicago landmarks, including skyscrapers, museums, Grant and Millennium Parks, a theatre district, and a large shopping district. Housing in the loop tends to be sparser and located more toward the perimeter. This area is bustling during the day. Living spaces are compact high-rise condominium and apartment buildings. Generally, the further your living proximity from the loop, the lower cost, more spacious, and more “residential” your apartment will tend to be.

North side: Closer to the loop and Michigan Avenue’s “Magnificent Mile” shopping district. There are many town houses around these neighborhoods, too. As you continue north, rent drops a little and the streets become tree-lined, yet population rises considerably. The north side, as a whole, is the most densely populated section of the city, especially along the lakefront. This area has a lot of neighborhood amenities, parks, and nightlife. It boasts a pretty even number of two and three-flat buildings, vintage courtyard buildings, and high-rises of all different types, with pockets of single-family homes woven in.

South side: The south side covers a much larger land area. Some parts of the south side are quaint, residential communities, and some are rather old and historic.The neighborhoods here have more single-family homes and smaller buildings. Millions of Chicagoans still call it home.

West side: Just west of the loop has historically been an industrial zone; the famous Chicago Union Stockyards were once located here. Closer to downtown, you’ll find loft-style condominiums and old warehouses converted into restaurants and galleries, as well as one of the largest medical districts in the United States. Further out, more stand-alone houses, town homes and bungalows appear.

Urban Circulation

If this city had a heartbeat, its veins would be rich with commuters. The question is really not whether you’ll be able to get around the city, but how you will get around the city. As with any metropolis, Chicago is easily walk-able, but some distances are just too far.

Public Transit: Chicago has the second largest public transportation system in the United States. Eight train lines (both elevated and underground) and over 140 bus routes operate daily all over the city; some run 24/7, others only at peak hours. For commuting further from the city limits, the regional transit authority operates 11 Metra rail lines and suburban buses that service over 200 stations in cities ranging as far as southern Wisconsin and northern Indiana.

Biking: Chicago is a big city for biking (surprisingly) year-round. Bike lanes can be spotted along many major streets. Bike paths also run along large portions of the lakefront for a more leisurely commute.

Driving: Generally one of the least desirable forms of transportation in Chicago, yet a lot of people still do it. Finding an apartment with a designated parking spot can be difficult and pricey in many areas of the city (think an extra $150 - $200 a month for a spot in a parking garage or outdoor lot), and street parking is a cutthroat battle. Don’t even get me started on driving through the city at rush hour. If you need to have a car in Chicago, be forewarned that it will probably become very expensive and frustrating very quickly.

Chicago is rich in history and culture, while still being a modern city. With this much variety, you’ll be able to find the right place for your lifestyle or budget, all within an exciting urban setting. Hopefully this guide has given you a more concrete idea of what to expect and how to get started on your search. Happy hunting!

June 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chicago rent trends were flat over the past month

Chicago rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago, a few similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Chicago.
    • While Chicago's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Chicago’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Chicago renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...

    View full Chicago Renter Survey

    Here’s how Chicago ranks on:

    B-
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    C
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    B+
    Social Life
    C+
    Commute time
    A+
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Chicago’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Chicago renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Chicago, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Chicago include the following:

    • Chicago renters gave their city a B- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Chicago were public transit and social life, which received grades of A+ and B+, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Chicago renters are quality of local schools and state and local taxes, which both received F grades.
    • Chicago millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B-, while renters who are parents were less satisfied, giving it an F grade.
    • Chicago earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Milwaukee (B-) and Kansas City (B), but earned higher marks than Detroit (F) and Indianapolis (C+).
    • Chicago did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Columbus (C+) and Baltimore (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "There’s always something to do and no need to drive anywhere. There are lots of great people and tons of jobs." -Matthew H.
    • "I love all of the beautiful scenery, food, and activities whether you’re single or have a family. But the taxes and cost of living is way too high here." -Angela O.
    • "Love the events, downtown area, parks, and nightlife, but I hate the crime." -Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Chicago?
    In Chicago, the median rent is $945 for a studio, $1,097 for a 1-bedroom, $1,290 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,651 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chicago, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Chicago?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Chicago include Lakeview, Near North Side, Lincoln Park, Hyde Park, and Austin.
    How pet-friendly is Chicago?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Chicago received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Chicago?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Chicago received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    What is social life like in Chicago?
    Chicago renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Chicago did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Chicago?
    Some of the colleges located in the Chicago area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Chicago?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chicago from include Evanston, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Wheaton, and Lombard.

