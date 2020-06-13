237 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA

Looking for Rental Property in Mountain View

If you are looking for a home to rent in Mountain View, you will find that you are not the only one, since 52 percent of the homes here are renter occupied. About 42 percent are owner occupied, and the vacancy rate is about 6 percent. That's slightly below the average, so it will be a challenge to find a home here! But if you've always dreamed of living in Silicon Valley, nestled between Google, Mozilla, Intuit, and all the other technology greats, this city will be well worth the time it takes to search for property.

How much will you spend?

You probably already figured this, but the cost of living in Mountain View is high, even for California. In fact, it's almost double the average. That might explain why housing prices here are about quadruple the average for the nation. So you might want to try and get a high paying job at Google if you want to live comfortably in Mountain View. How's that for motivation to finally break into the lucrative tech industry?

How should you prepare to search for rentals?

Whether you want a studio, two-bedroom apartment or a house large enough to accommodate the many roommates you'll need to make rent affordable, you need to prepare ahead of time. Before you go out hunting for rentals, get a copy of your credit score so you know what you're working with. If you're afraid to look, it's probably good to give yourself some extra time to find a rental. You're going to need it if your credit score keeps scaring off landlords in Mountain View!