Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

237 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA

Moffett Whisman
San Antonio
Monta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan Park
Old Mountain View
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Shoreline West
36 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Moffett-Whisman
39 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,364
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,361
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moffett-Whisman
20 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grant-Sylvan Park
42 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,454
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,862
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,389
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,265
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Old Mountain View
86 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,147
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,053
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Grant-Sylvan Park
9 Units Available
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
950 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Old Mountain View
32 Units Available
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,396
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,543
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,040
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,187
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,658
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Moffett-Whisman
35 Units Available
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,210
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Old Mountain View
33 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$1,815
269 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,181
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,139
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,940
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Last updated June 12 at 08:27am
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,551
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,751
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,768
1043 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,250
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moffett-Whisman
17 Units Available
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 5 at 02:39pm
Old Mountain View
2 Units Available
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,489
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated August 26 at 11:10pm
Moffett-Whisman
Contact for Availability
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
Situated just south of E. Middlefield Road, this complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.

Median Rent in Mountain View

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mountain View is $2,166, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,715.
Studio
$1,843
1 Bed
$2,166
2 Beds
$2,715
3+ Beds
$3,769
City GuideMountain View
"Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location." (-- Reid Hoffman)

Mountain View is in the San Francisco Bay area, but more importantly, it is in Silicon Valley (yes, where all the computer geniuses are). The population is around 74,000, but the daytime population is actually closer to 100,000 due to the presence of more than 50 major companies of which you've probably heard--unless you have been living under a rock. These companies include Google, Symantec, Intuit, Mozilla, Siemens, LinkedIn, Quora and dozens more. Whether you plan to apply to one of these companies or just hope your close proximity to them will keep you in the know about the latest tech products, it makes sense to check out rentals in Mountain View.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mountain View? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Looking for Rental Property in Mountain View

If you are looking for a home to rent in Mountain View, you will find that you are not the only one, since 52 percent of the homes here are renter occupied. About 42 percent are owner occupied, and the vacancy rate is about 6 percent. That's slightly below the average, so it will be a challenge to find a home here! But if you've always dreamed of living in Silicon Valley, nestled between Google, Mozilla, Intuit, and all the other technology greats, this city will be well worth the time it takes to search for property.

How much will you spend?

You probably already figured this, but the cost of living in Mountain View is high, even for California. In fact, it's almost double the average. That might explain why housing prices here are about quadruple the average for the nation. So you might want to try and get a high paying job at Google if you want to live comfortably in Mountain View. How's that for motivation to finally break into the lucrative tech industry?

How should you prepare to search for rentals?

Whether you want a studio, two-bedroom apartment or a house large enough to accommodate the many roommates you'll need to make rent affordable, you need to prepare ahead of time. Before you go out hunting for rentals, get a copy of your credit score so you know what you're working with. If you're afraid to look, it's probably good to give yourself some extra time to find a rental. You're going to need it if your credit score keeps scaring off landlords in Mountain View!

Where to Live in Mountain View

Mountain View has more than 20 neighborhoods. That makes sense because lots of professionals move here to work at the numerous technology companies, and many of them have already started a family or are at least considering it. After all, this city is not exactly known for its rousing nightlife options for singles! So if you're ready to settle down or at least rent an apartment for now, check out some of the most popular neighborhoods and their highlights.

Castro City: The homes here are as diverse as the population, with a mixture of older, remodeled houses and brand new, large homes. This area is close to downtown Mountain View and Rengstorff Park, which features a pool.

Blossom Valley: If you want to get to know your neighbors, this area is ideal since the residents throw the occasional block party. Plus, there are more than five shopping centers within walking distance of here.

Jackson Park: Residents of this area enjoy the fact that nature surrounds them, with lots of trees and Stevens Creek Trail a short walk away. In fact, the entire community is easy to get around, with bus stops and freeways both nearby.

The Crossings: This area is known for being both pet and kid friendly, since plenty of grass and several playgrounds can be found throughout the community. The homes here are close to each other, creating a tight-knit neighborhood that features grocery stores within walking distance. You'll find townhomes, condos, row houses and large houses in this area.

Willowgate: This area is made up of several smaller subdivisions, some of which have townhomes, while others have large, detached houses. The Caltrain station is very close to this area, which is great if you want easy access to larger cities like San Francisco.

Cuernavaca: When you want to rent a townhouse, check out this neighborhood. It features several floor plans to choose from, with a clubhouse nearby and a rather reasonable HOA.

Monta Loma: This is among the closest neighborhoods to Google. The homes here were mostly built after World War II and have small lots, making it easy for neighbors to get to know each other.

Life in Mountain View

If you work at one of the many major tech companies here, your commute should be easy. More specifically, the average commute in Mountain View is about 22 minutes each way, which is a cool 6 minutes below the nationwide average. That's a difference of 12 minutes per day! Maybe now you'll have a little more time to enjoy that coffee before work.

Only about 4 percent of residents here use public transportation, so don't count on being able to easily flag down a taxi or take the bus. In fact, if anything, the Caltrain is a more popular option if you work in Palo Alto or San Francisco. Plus, some companies, including Microsoft and Google, send private shuttles to the Downtown Mountain View Station, making it easy for employees to get to work. Pretty cool!

If you're looking for things to do in Mountain View you know, besides workcheck out the downtown area on Castro Street. This is pretty much where people gather when they want to shop, eat and socialize, so you might want to visit it at some point, unless you don’t appreciate any of the aforementioned activities. And hey, if you don't, you should still head downtown since that's where you'll find parks, performing arts venues and the library, all of which you can enjoy on your own.

Let's not forget that the Computer History Museum is also in this city, which is not surprising at all. It features technological artifacts dating back several decades; maybe you'll find your first computer there, or even the one you finally got around to replacing last year!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mountain View?
In Mountain View, the median rent is $1,843 for a studio, $2,166 for a 1-bedroom, $2,715 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,769 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mountain View, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Mountain View?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Mountain View include Moffett Whisman, San Antonio, Monta Loma Farley Rock, Grant Sylvan Park, and Old Mountain View.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mountain View?
Some of the colleges located in the Mountain View area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mountain View?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mountain View from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

