Apartment List
/
TX
/
houston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

802 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

📍
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1487 sqft
Superb apartment home living to be established conveniently near Interstate 69 and outside Houston enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1048 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments can come fully furnished. Amenities include central air conditioning/heat, breakfast bar, mini blinds, fireplace, walk-in closets, and tile flooring. Community has clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Near I-45.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
8 Units Available
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
848 sqft
A desirable, relaxed lifestyle is awaiting you, at Bayberry Apartments in Houston, Texas.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Park Place
8 Units Available
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
958 sqft
Comfortable studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with premium interior finishes like faux wood flooring, black appliances and large closets. Community is located close to I-610.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Independence Heights
18 Units Available
Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
961 sqft
Your charming new home in Houston, Texas awaits you at Residence at Garden Oaks. Our quaint community is situated in the Independence Heights area, offering all of the conveniences of the city.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Gulfton
75 Units Available
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1040 sqft
Every home equipped with a washer and dryer. Four swimming pools for plenty of space to splash. Conveniences like on-site store and controlled-access entry. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Great Uptown
25 Units Available
IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
High-end and roomy apartments in a luxuriously designed property. Lavish amenities include a resort-style pool, lounge plazas, kitchen with cooking classes, grilling area, and a lounge area. Near I-610, international consulates, Willie G's Seafood & Steakhouse, and much more.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Grogan's Mill
24 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
9 Units Available
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1075 sqft
Unique, private, and gated community offering the best in security and full amenities. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, hardwood floors, and laundry. Grounds are pet friendly and close to shopping and downtown metro activities.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Astrodome
40 Units Available
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
856 sqft
A comfortable development offering plenty of amenities, these units are pet-friendly and offer dishwashers, walk-in closets, on-site laundry, air conditioning, fireplaces and new ranges in each kitchen. In a chic community near shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
49 Units Available
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
938 sqft
Located just seconds from the shopping along Richmond Avenue, this community provides residents with on-site amenities such as a swimming pool, coffee bar and gym. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
$
Gulfton
59 Units Available
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
Briarforest
37 Units Available
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1150 sqft
Rent one of these 1-2 bedroom units off Westheimer and near shopping and dining, and you'll have access to W/D hookups, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, included garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities on-site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
40 Units Available
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1082 sqft
A fantastic community near the 610 Loop and The Galleria. Spacious apartments featuring updated kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, carport, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
33 Units Available
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$772
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
Offering 1-2 bedroom units, this complex is near Hwy. 59 and the 610 Loop. Pet-friendly amenities, air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers and extra storage in all units. Some include hardwood floors and recent renovation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove
66 Units Available
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$720
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
946 sqft
Four saltwater pools for plenty of places to cool off in the summer. On-site pet park. Generous storage throughout every home, with walk-in closets in every floor plan. One mile to I-610.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Addicks - Park Ten
25 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Clear Lake
27 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
Midtown
25 Units Available
3800 Main
3800 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1209 sqft
High ceilings and large windows for living spaces flooded with natural light. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Spacious fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, spinning room, and yoga/pilates studio. Fast access to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
36 Units Available
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,020
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1238 sqft
Fully equipped with all modern conveniences and unit upgrades, this deluxe property is situated near the gorgeous Buffalo Bayou and the picturesque Quail Trail. Outdoor kitchen area, business center, library, and gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Southbelt - Ellington
30 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
34 Units Available
Coles Crossing
12500 Barker Cypress Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1361 sqft
Coles Crossing in Cypress, Texas, offer lovely garden apartments in a park-like setting. Amenities include private balconies, open kitchens, high ceilings and a resort pool on the property.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Midtown
42 Units Available
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1724 sqft
Located close by Theater District, Houston Zoo, The Galleria and more. Just 15 minutes to nearby universities like Rice and University of Houston. Units include full-size washer and dryer, slab granite counters and microwaves.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Kingwood
17 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1403 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.

Median Rent in Houston

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Houston is $841, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,029.
Studio
$742
1 Bed
$841
2 Beds
$1,029
3+ Beds
$1,404
City GuideHouston
'Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.' (Neil Armstrong)

When then-President of the Republic of Texas Sam Houston incorporated the City of Houston in 1837, the prevailing industry was railroad construction. A lot has changed since then, but the city’s passion for modes of transportation has not (think NASA and oil tycoons). Too bad a mass transit system consistently fails to inspire our local legislators... So whether you travel via steam engine or shuttle rocket, you’re going to need somewhere to park your vessel in this city of over two million. It doesn’t take a regular Space Camp attendee to find a great apartment in Houston, but we hope this guide furnishes some enlightenment for your odyssey. Happy hunting!

Having trouble with Craigslist Houston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Apartment Guide? Apartment List is here to help!

Space shuttle at Houston Space Center

Williams Waterwall in Uptown Houston

Ducking around at Hermann Park

Summer in the City

Two must-knows for Houston apartment hunting concern the seasonal implications of 30 degrees latitude.

  • Garage Parking: Summers in Houston are consistently scorching. (This is Big Sky country, after all.) Regardless of what your car seats are made of—leather, cloth, old basketballs signed by Hakeem Olajuwon and the 1995 Rockets—you don’t want to traverse the gates of hell every time you need to drive somewhere. Seeking out that apartment complex with garage parking may save you this minor discomfort and only cost a $50/month more. However, if you can't get garage parking a lot of communities also offer covered parking for no additional charge. 

  • The Pool Scene: Houston is HOT, HOT, HOT. But don't worry, many of the apartments have invested in ways to help their residents stay cool or at least have fun in the heat. Pools at these apartments look more like resort pools than your local YMCA.  You'll find many that have invested in infinity pools and pools with built in lounge chairs (in the water!) or zero entry edges. Make sure to grab your towel and flip-flops. 

Inside the Loop

Houstonians who live inside the 610 Loop (“ITL” for your keyword searching convenience), which forms the inner web of commerce including Downtown, the Heights, the area around Rice University, and other such historic neighborhoods, can be notoriously arrogant. In a city where most of the population owns a personal vehicle, this provincialism can seem ridiculous. OTLers (those “outside the Loop”) consistently doubt the existence of good reasons to travel inside 610, claiming their lives are less stressful and just as exciting as ITLers. But there are good reasons to consider living ITL. Namely:

  • Proximity to Downtown, accessible from most points ITL via the newly constructed METRORail. 
  • Memorial Park, the largest urban greenspace in the Houston Metro area, containing a golf course, tennis courts, an aquatics center, and miles of running trails.
  • H.E.B. Central Market on Westheimer is the Mecca for Houston foodies. Sample new cheeses, pick out a specialty wine, and gain access to some of the best local produce at this Midtown gem.
  • Pet Friendliness, access to the outdoors in side the loop is a little more limited than outside the loop.  The savvy apartment communities know renters love their pets and have invested in dog parks and even in building dog washes to attract the pet friendly apartment searcher.  
Alright, enough sidestepping. Let’s get to the neighborhoods!

Downtown: Downtown Houston feels extremely corporate and business-like. If you aren’t comfortable seeing oil tycoons in suits hobnob it at Starbucks all day, then this might not be the district for you. Downtown also shuts down around 10pm—there aren’t too many late night or 24-hour spots for you party animals. If you want nightlife, you’ll have to head west to Midtown or Washington. That said, the area affectionately known as EaDo (“East Downtown”) has some wonderful surprises, including some of the best Chinese buffets in town… $550/month for an historic one-bedroom in EaDo. Compare that with studio lofts in the CBD: upwards of $1000/month!

The Eastern Wards: Residential development originally sprawled westward out from Downtown, the originally professional class settling in the Fourth Ward and leaving points east to industrial and shipping uses. That’s not to say there aren’t some decent neighborhoods: University of Houston sits smack in the middle of the Third Ward, which ensures some measure of stability. Don’t pay much over $600/month (utilities included) for a modest-sized two-bedroom condo near U of H. Checking out the Orange Show on Munger St. is a must. 

Midtown: Running west out from Downtown, this is the “it” area for young, artsy, professionals. West Alabama has the historic Angelika Theatre, and Washington Ave. is the new (moneyed) hipster location. This neighborhood still has that urban, commercial feel, but it’s that of a smaller city. Most folks who live here rarely find it necessary to head east of the Gulf Freeway. Seriously, all the culture and amenities one needs can be found on Westheimer St. Don’t go too far past Shepherd or you’ll land in River Oaks, one of the oldest in richest communities in the U.S. Luxury apartments and lofts on Washington go for around $1000/month and typically come with hardwood floors and in-unit washer and dryers,  two bedrooms start at $1500/month. Head south for more reasonable rates: $700-$800/month for one-bedrooms (Jacuzzi included?!) off Montrose.

The Heights: A wonderfully diverse and historic neighborhood (master-planned in 1891, it features Victorian mansions alongside quaint single-family homes), the Heights enjoys great access to major freeways: I-10, which will take you into the CBD or west to Katy; and I-45, which will take you north to the airport or the Woodlands. Professional folks who can’t afford to live in Midtown plus young families give the Heights a laid-back feel. Nicer one-bedroom apartments will top out at $1000/month. Look for a two- or three-bedroom Victorian and you’ll save $200-$300/month per head.

West University: Named for Rice University’s majestic presence, this area boasts an impressive number of museums (concentrated in the aptly named “Museum District”), Hermann Park (the only real rival to Memorial Park), and the Houston Zoo. The driftwood-framed Ginger Man in Rice Village shopping center is arguably the best beer bar in town. Two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors run $1300/month and up; a little more than half that for only one bedroom. Expect covered parking in this neighborhood. (But if not, don’t fret: there are so many trees you’ll be fine on the street.)

Between 610 and the Beltway: The graphically tubular zone between the Loop and Beltway 8 (also called the Sam Houston Tollway) is the first legitimately “suburban” area after one leaves central Houston. These communities are oftentimes still historic—picture wide, oak-lined streets and large porches—but more spread out. The sacrifice one makes in moving OTL is that city feel: there are definitely highly-trafficked commercial districts (the Galleria in Woodway is a prime example), but they’re more likely to be massive malls amidst a moat of parking possibilities than ye olde main street. Here are a few neighborhoods OTL you’d best be acquainted with. 

Bellaire: Just outside the southwest corner of the Loop, Bellaire lives up to its California namesake. The Galleria shopping center (poodles, Versace, etc.) perches just north of Hwy. 59, South Rice Ave. linking it to Bellaire Blvd. (Wait, what??!)$700-$800/month for one-bedrooms, higher if you’d like to be closer to the Medical Center in case of an emergency.

Memorial: As you travel west along I-10, the communities on either side of the freeway are broken up into independent incorporated “villages”: Bunker Hill, Piney Point, Hunter’s Creek, Hedwig.  The Houston Country Club imparts an appropriate aura to this region. It’s where the “good ol’ boys” reside. $450-$600/month for efficiency one-bedrooms, higher for luxury apartments closer to the Galleria.

Aldine: A good choice if you’re going to be spending most of your weekends (or weekdays, for that matter) at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which stretches north of the Beltway but is easily accessed from Aldine. This very inexpensive area (you get what you pay for, remember) offers one-bedrooms for $500/month max. Add $100/month for another room.

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,030 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Houston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Houston rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Houston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Houston is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,030 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Houston.
    • While rents in Houston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Houston’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Houston renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...

    View full Houston Renter Survey

    Here’s how Houston ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    A-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    C
    Weather
    B-
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Houston’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Houston renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key Findings in Houston include the following:

    • Houston renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Houston were affordability and state and local taxes, which both received A grades.
    • The areas of concern to Houston renters are weather (C) and public transit (B-).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B+, while renters who are parents are equally satisfied, also scoring the city a B+.
    • Houston earned similar scores compared to other cities in Texas, including Austin (A-), Dallas (B) and San Antonio (A-).
    • Houston did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Atlanta (B) and Miami (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Houston is a great place to live! It’s family oriented but also has a booming nightlife that caters to all Houstonians. The traffic, at times, can be a headache, but there is always opportunity for either public transportation or expressways to get around the city." -Jessica
    • "Houston is a nice place to live. There are a lot of opportunities and it’s a great place if you are looking for a change. Transportation ins’t great if you don’t have a car." -Anon.
    • "I love the city because it’s very diverse; so many cultures mix in one place. But I hate that the weather is extremely hot!" -Mauricio
    • "Houston has good growth, great food, and a short winter." -Joe H.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Houston?
    In Houston, the median rent is $742 for a studio, $841 for a 1-bedroom, $1,029 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,404 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Houston, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Houston?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Houston include Great Uptown, Eldridge West Oaks, Woodlake Briar Meadow, Clear Lake, and Southbelt Ellington.
    How pet-friendly is Houston?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Houston received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Houston?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Houston received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Houston?
    Houston renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Houston did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Houston?
    Houston renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Houston did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Houston?
    Some of the colleges located in the Houston area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Community College, University of Houston-Downtown, and University of Houston. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Houston?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Houston from include Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, Pearland, and Conroe.

    Similar Pages

    Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
    Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
    Houston Studio Apartments