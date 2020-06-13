Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
$1,110
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
850 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1965 Addison Dr.
1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2644 sqft
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f. Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
224 Vermont Avenue
224 Vermont Avenue, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,869
1828 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
1232 E. Canal Dr
1232 East Canal Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow in the heart of Turlock! - Updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Turlock! Walking distance to downtown and you can watch the Christmas Parade from the front yard! Also walking distance to Turlock High School and Julien

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 Joynichole Dr
2111 Joynichole Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1259 sqft
Beautiful home in Turlock - This home has plenty of room for the whole family. Tile flooring, new carpet. Three bedrooms and 2 bath with plenty of space. There is an additional charge for maintaining landscaping. Please ask about this when calling.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Geer Ranch
1 Unit Available
2905 Niagra Street, #159
2905 Niagra Street, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Condo conveniently located - Come home to this cozy one bedroom condo on the ground level because you can't ask for a better location than this condo.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1529 AVE S CARMELINA
1529 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1529 AVE S CARMELINA in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1711 AVE S NEW HAMPSHIRE
1711 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1711 AVE S NEW HAMPSHIRE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1235 AVE S BRONSON
1235 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1235 AVE S BRONSON in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 450 AVE N ROSSMORE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1517 AVE S BENTLEY
1517 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1517 AVE S BENTLEY in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
800 AVE N HARPER
800 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,950
3400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 800 AVE N HARPER in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1509 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1509 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1509 AVE S ORANGE GROVE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
835 AVE N SYCAMORE
835 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 835 AVE N SYCAMORE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1415 AVE N SPAULDING
1415 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1415 AVE N SPAULDING in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND
1940 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1067 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1723 AVE S DURANGO
1723 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
3800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1723 AVE S DURANGO in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1960 AVE N KENMORE
1960 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
Great Los Feliz furnished short term rental. Very spacious and bright upper front unit. Great location! Quietly located on a great tree lined street. Harwood floors throughout and laundry inside. Plenty of closet and storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA
1724 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1145 AVE S HOLT
1145 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
9884 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1145 AVE S HOLT in Stanislaus County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wright
1 Unit Available
1051 9th Street
1051 9th Street, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large backyard - Single story home with 1,096 square feet with a living room, casual dining area, washer and dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, and large backyard. 2 miles from highway 99.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Keyes
1 Unit Available
5028 Rohde Rd #2
5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1413 Raquel Lane
1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1478 sqft
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room.

Median Rent in Turlock

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Turlock is $688, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $890.
Studio
$614
1 Bed
$688
2 Beds
$890
3+ Beds
$1,276
City GuideTurlock
Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.

Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.
You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock.

Neighborhoods in Turlock

The northern area of the city, broken into Northwest and Northeast, is thriving and full of great living options to choose from. We’ve included their respective zip codes to make the search for your new home a bit easier.

Northwest Turlock (95382): Quickly becoming a trendier part of town due to its proximity to campus, the area largely consists of families, students and young singles. Living here puts you within walking distance to the hospital, local parks and CSUS. It’s a middle/upper-middle income suburban neighborhood and the single-family homes here are often established and mid-sized. As for apartment living, renters can delight in resort style pools, spas, latte shops and community brunches. For students, there are furnished, off-campus living options. One-bedroom apartments can start around $725 and sometimes feature hot tubs, fitness centers, pool, and close proximity to Highway 99. This is a calm and quaint end of town that allows residents the ability to relax, shop, dine and enjoy the town.

Central to North East Turlock (95380): We know what you are thinking: In most cities, these two areas are broken down into different sections, but Turlock living isn’t too vast and these spots are somewhat synonymous. Starting at Greer Rd. and heading east, this area is a very affordable part of town—studios start at $595 and one-bedrooms around $645. Townhomes and apartments are often set in a country setting, close to shopping and dining. This is definitely a more “urban” part of town; we’ll even venture to say hip and trendy for a rural town. The homes in the central/northeast region are a blend of historic and newer and the residents are just as blended. Families, young singles/couples, long time residents and college students call this middle-income area home.

Things to Know Before You Go:

  • Garbage and sewage are often included in rent. The luxury of leaving trash by your door and having someone dispose of it is extremely underrated.

  • Many apartments in Turlock are available furnished (though price of rent may be more for this). Many complexes also offer corporate housing (for those in the business world) and short-term leases.

  • It gets insanely hot here during the summer, with temperatures reaching into the 100s. Yes, we said 100s, so be sure to find an apartment with a pool or two on the premises and pack plenty of sunscreen.

  • The city is famous for its impeccable services for people with special needs.

  • With a historical downtown district, museums, theatre and a local cheese company that offers tastings, Turlock always offers something to do.

Turlockian Transportation

Located between Modesto and Merced, the city of Turlock relies on two state highways to get around. State Route 99 (aka the Golden State Parkway) will bring you north and south throughout the state and State Route 165 serves as the main travel artery throughout the city. Becoming Greer Rd. at one point, 165 provides access to downtown and major areas of Turlock. Because of its central location and highway access, day trips are a huge part of the lifestyle here. Residents often make weekend getaways to Yosemite, Lake Tahoe and San Francisco. Traffic here usually isn’t too bad, even during commuting hours. Like most cities, there are some congested patches during rush hour, but compared to major cities, especially in this state, Turlock traffic is mild.

A lot of people that live and work in Turlock often bike and walk to work. So pack your ten-speed.

Using public transportation is all about learning acronyms. DART (Dial a Ride Turlock) BLAST (Bus Line Service of Turlock) and START (Stanislaus Regional Transit) will take residents anywhere they want to go in the Turlock area. The BLAST will bring you to campus, work or shopping for the low rate of $1.50. For the same price START will bring riders through Turlock to major parts of Modesto—ideal option for commuters. Got all that? There will be a quiz on this later.

People move to and live in Turlock for what it isn’t. It’s no party town, it’s no concrete jungle and it’s not a pressure cooker filled with corporate big wigs. It’s actually where people come to escape all of that. Laidback, rural and a little bit Mayberry (it has a main street called Main Street), Turlock is where you come to settle down after you got all of the partying and big city out of your system or if you at least want to be a good distance/car ride away from it.

So grab your ten-speed, your sun block and your love of locally grown food and take a chance on Turlock.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Turlock?
In Turlock, the median rent is $614 for a studio, $688 for a 1-bedroom, $890 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,276 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Turlock, check out our monthly Turlock Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Turlock?
Some of the colleges located in the Turlock area include California State University-Stanislaus, Merced College, University of the Pacific, San Jose City College, and San Jose State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Turlock?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Turlock from include San Jose, Stockton, Tracy, Merced, and Manteca.

