32 Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA

The northern area of the city, broken into Northwest and Northeast, is thriving and full of great living options to choose from. We’ve included their respective zip codes to make the search for your new home a bit easier.

Northwest Turlock (95382): Quickly becoming a trendier part of town due to its proximity to campus, the area largely consists of families, students and young singles. Living here puts you within walking distance to the hospital, local parks and CSUS. It’s a middle/upper-middle income suburban neighborhood and the single-family homes here are often established and mid-sized. As for apartment living, renters can delight in resort style pools, spas, latte shops and community brunches. For students, there are furnished, off-campus living options. One-bedroom apartments can start around $725 and sometimes feature hot tubs, fitness centers, pool, and close proximity to Highway 99. This is a calm and quaint end of town that allows residents the ability to relax, shop, dine and enjoy the town.

Central to North East Turlock (95380): We know what you are thinking: In most cities, these two areas are broken down into different sections, but Turlock living isn’t too vast and these spots are somewhat synonymous. Starting at Greer Rd. and heading east, this area is a very affordable part of town—studios start at $595 and one-bedrooms around $645. Townhomes and apartments are often set in a country setting, close to shopping and dining. This is definitely a more “urban” part of town; we’ll even venture to say hip and trendy for a rural town. The homes in the central/northeast region are a blend of historic and newer and the residents are just as blended. Families, young singles/couples, long time residents and college students call this middle-income area home.