93 Apartments for rent in Goleta, CA📍
30 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
Encina
1 Unit Available
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.
1 Unit Available
7620 Hollister Ave #224
7620 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 Bedroom Goleta Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms condo in the Grove near Ellwood Beach and the butterfly preserve. Washer & dryer in condo, back patio and carport parking. On-site pool. $2650.00 per month.
1 Unit Available
5854 Hidden Lane
5854 Hidden Lane, Goleta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2592 sqft
Serene and Private Mountain View Home - Sophisticated 4 bdrm 3 bath home situated on a beautifully landscaped .5 acre of land and within the highly sought after Mountain View School District.
1 Unit Available
5655 Pembroke Court
5655 Pembroke Court, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
997 sqft
Charming and Bright 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home in a sought after location - Nestled in a private cul-de-sac and in the coveted Kellogg School District, this unfurnished 2 bedroom home offers a sky-lighted kitchen with a gas stainless steal stove for
1 Unit Available
230 Mathilda Dr
230 Mathilda Drive, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
910 sqft
Spacious apartment in Goleta - Property Id: 289200 Beautiful, spacious, recently remodeled apartment for rent. Close access to shopping. Laundry, assigned parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Downtown Goleta
1 Unit Available
47 Dearborn Pl
47 Dearborn Place, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
929 sqft
Fabulous remodel with NEW cabinets, granite, hardware, flooring throughout the unit. Enlarged kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom mirror, and cabinets added.
1 Unit Available
598 Poppyfield Pl
598 Poppyfield Place, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1619 sqft
Storke Ranch Townhome. End unit.Over 1600sf. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.Nice floorplan. Patio. Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. Laundry room. 2 car garage. Access to Development Amenities. Pool, Jacuzzi, Weight Room.
1 Unit Available
7063 Marymount
7063 Marymount Way, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great views from 2 bed 2 & 1/2 bath 2 story condo with shared garage. - Very nice and bright 2 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath 2 story condo in Goleta. New paint and flooring and updated plumbing fixtures.
Los Carneros Park
1 Unit Available
6215 Covington Way
6215 Covington Way, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1280 sqft
Very Nice Single Story Goleta North Home. Lake Los Carneros Area. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer. Good backyard. 2 car garage. Laundry area. Available 4/1/20. Showings by appointment start 4/1. Text Listing Agent.
Results within 1 mile of Goleta
13 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6631 Del Playa
6631 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
$18,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6631 Del Playa Available 07/01/20 - Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in this centrally-located home overlooking the Channel Islands and breathtaking ocean views. This unit offers space for 16 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5178122)
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6633 Del Playa
6633 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
$18,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6633 Del Playa Available 07/01/20 - Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in this centrally-located home overlooking the Channel Islands and breathtaking ocean views. This unit offers space for 15 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5179882)
1 Unit Available
48 Rip Curl Place
48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
48 Rip Curl Place Available 06/24/20 * Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom NEW condo with A/C * - This home is brand new and you would be the first people to call it home.
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6536 Del Playa
6536 Del Playa Dr, Isla Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
6536 Del Playa Available 07/02/20 Spacious Del Playa Duplex, $914 Per person - Private and spacious with a secluded hot tub, large living room, kitchen, dining area, and a washer and dryer in unit, this unit can comfortably fit about 14 people.
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6535 El Nido
6535 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6535 El Nido Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Duplex - Seize this rare opportunity to live with the comforts of oceanside living in an ideal location on Del Playa.
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6647 Del Playa
6647 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6 Bedrooms
$13,800
2166 sqft
6647 Del Playa Available 07/01/20 AMAZING OCEANSIDE HOME AVAILABLE - This completely renovated, 6 bedroom 4 bathroom house is centrally located in the heart of Isla Vista, overlooking the breathtaking ocean views! The spacious bedrooms and bathrooms
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6567 Del Playa
6567 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
6567 Del Playa Available 07/09/20 Massive 14 person House Available on the Ocean - Come experience the enjoyment of a private oceanside home, ideally-situated on Del Playa. This house has an amazing, open floor plan with panoramic ocean views.
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
1800 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.
1 Unit Available
5233 Calle Cristobal
5233 Calle Cristobal, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1580 sqft
Updated 4br/2ba ranch style home located in a great neighborhood with two car garage.
1 Unit Available
1274 Camino Meleno
1274 Camino Meleno, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1274 Camino Meleno in Santa Barbara County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6731 Trigo - 2-B
6731 Trigo Road, Isla Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6731 Trigo - 2-B in Isla Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
286 Winchester Canyon Road
286 Winchester Canyon Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Private Studio for rent in Goleta near Haskell's Beach, one large room with bathroom and kitchenette, with 2 large closets built out for clothes, shoe shelves and storage with mirrored doors, bathroom with glass shower, private patio area with
