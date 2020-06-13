252 Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA📍
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 40
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 48
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 39
1 of 48
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 2
1 of 44
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 36
Having trouble with Craigslist Fullerton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Commute. Public transportation is very convenient. Buses run all over the city, and the train station in downtown serves two commuter rails: Amtrak and the Metrolink. A quick train ride can get you to downtown LA in just 30 minutes!
Art, Theater, and Rock n' Roll. The culture of Fullerton is full of creative activity. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center and the Fullerton Museum Center all contribute to the art and theater scene. There is also an established music scene, based on a history of Rock n' Roll. Popular bands such as Social Distortion and The Offspring got their start in this growing music center, which continues to entertain and evolve in Fullerton today.
Nearby Nirvana. Every once in a while, a withered soul needs to escape the normal routine. For some, that nirvana is found on a warm and sunny beach, which is just a 20 to 30 minute drive away. For others, it is snowboarding down powdery mountains, or biking through the crisp, cool air of higher elevations, just about an hour away. And, for those who find nirvana in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood or downtown LA, these hot spots are just about an hour away as well.
City Center. There are plenty of art galleries and museums, live music, coffee shops, pubs and clubs, and the train station... all connected by wide bike lanes and walkable streets. It's the perfect location.
Artisan Hills. Simple, charming, and convenient, this neighborhood is near the Brea Mall, and Craig Regional Park.
East University. Close to the train station, the 91 and 57 Freeways, as well as all of the eateries and nightlife of downtown.
North East. Tree-lined streets and adorable homes make this neighborhood very easy on the eyes. It is surrounded by the Coyote Hills Golf Course and Gilman Regional Park, so there is plenty of open green space to enjoy. Plus, the Brea Mall and the Brea Golf course are practically next door.
Sunny Hills. Here comes the neighborhood! Sunny Hills has always been a coveted location, with nearby shopping, proximity to downtown, and the expansive Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve.
West Coyote Hills. In between the Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve and Ralph B. Clark Regional Park, this suburban enclave is a comfortable place to call home with lots of opportunity for outdoor fun. Ralph B. Clark features a large amphitheater, baseball fields, volleyball courts, miles of hiking and biking trails, fire rings and barbecue pits, horseshoe pits, fishing, playgrounds, and a small museum featuring ice age fossils and local geology exhibits... all for free! While there are few rentals within the neighborhood, you can always find an apartment right along the border.
If so, you better get in while the gettin's hot. Fullerton is filling up quick. With its constantly growing nightlife and cultural scene, its affordable apartments will soon be a thing of the past.
Renters show their community pride in their reviews of City Pointe Apartments. They love the easy access to the pool table, movie theater, outdoor firepit, and air hockey table makes it easy to invite friends over.
June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report. Fullerton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fullerton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report. Fullerton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fullerton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Fullerton rents declined slightly over the past month
Fullerton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fullerton stand at $1,578 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,027 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fullerton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fullerton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fullerton
As rents have increased slightly in Fullerton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fullerton is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Fullerton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,027 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Fullerton.
- While Fullerton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fullerton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Fullerton is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Fullerton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Fullerton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....
Here’s how Fullerton ranks on:
Apartment List has released Fullerton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Fullerton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Fullerton, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Fullerton include the following:
- Fullerton renters gave their city an A overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Fullerton were quality of local schools (A-) and social life (B+).
- The areas of concern to Fullerton renters are affordability (F), jobs and career opportunities (D), commute time (D) and public transit (D).
- Fullerton did relatively well compared to other nearby cities, including Los Angeles (C+), Anaheim (C) and Riverside (D).
- Fullerton did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Miami, FL (C+), Las Vegas, NV (C) and New York, NY (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love the location. Lots of stuff to do. Wish the neighborhood was nicer and the city of Fullerton would try to spruce things up in the southern parts of town." – Antoinette S.
- "I love the safety in the neighborhood but dislike the constant spikes in rent."- Delia C.
- "Fullerton is perfect for nightlife. It’s just too expensive." – Alyssa H.
- "I love how it’s a peaceful city. The nightclubs and restaurants are mostly downtown, away from the houses." – Genesis E.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.