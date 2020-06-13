252 Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA

Things to Know About Life in Fullerton

Commute. Public transportation is very convenient. Buses run all over the city, and the train station in downtown serves two commuter rails: Amtrak and the Metrolink. A quick train ride can get you to downtown LA in just 30 minutes!

Art, Theater, and Rock n' Roll. The culture of Fullerton is full of creative activity. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center and the Fullerton Museum Center all contribute to the art and theater scene. There is also an established music scene, based on a history of Rock n' Roll. Popular bands such as Social Distortion and The Offspring got their start in this growing music center, which continues to entertain and evolve in Fullerton today.

Nearby Nirvana. Every once in a while, a withered soul needs to escape the normal routine. For some, that nirvana is found on a warm and sunny beach, which is just a 20 to 30 minute drive away. For others, it is snowboarding down powdery mountains, or biking through the crisp, cool air of higher elevations, just about an hour away. And, for those who find nirvana in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood or downtown LA, these hot spots are just about an hour away as well.