Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 AM

252 Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA

Downtown Fullerton
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
84 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,040
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,954
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Fullerton
12 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,855
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Fullerton
5 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,929
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
129 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
2 Units Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
2 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
860 sqft
Welcome home to Le Mar Apartments in sunny Fullerton, California. Our low-key apartment home community is located in the heart of Orange County just off I-5.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
100 S. Lincoln ave
100 South Lincoln Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
**Text for a Private home tour**VERY CLEAN, NEW 6&quot; Plank flooring, New paint, Garage + Driveway parkingbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building.Private Patio with morning sun.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1157 Jewett Drive
1157 Jewett Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1777 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1157 Jewett Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 N Berkeley Ave
222 North Berkeley Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1450 sqft
Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton. 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom & 2 car garage - Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1933 Canyon Dr.
1933 North Canyon Drive, Fullerton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2187 sqft
Sweet Yellow Home - Beautiful well-maintained two stories 5 bedrooms and 3 baths home in Desirable Sunny Hills neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 E. Chapman
502 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1764 sqft
502 E. Chapman Available 06/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1238 Longview Drive
1238 Longview Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2433 sqft
1238 Longview Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious One Story 3b/2.5 bath in Fullerton Hills Available NOW!!! - This gorgeous spacious one story 2,400 sq ft house is sitting on a 0.3 acres lot with great backyard views and landscaping.

Median Rent in Fullerton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fullerton is $1,577, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,027.
Studio
$1,325
1 Bed
$1,577
2 Beds
$2,027
3+ Beds
$2,755
City GuideFullerton
Welcome to Fullerton, a pleasant, palm-tree lined city spotted with spunky neighborhoods, huge parks, and plenty of golf courses. But, there's far more going on than meets the eye. Let's fill up on Fullerton facts, shall we?

Having trouble with Craigslist Fullerton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Things to Know About Life in Fullerton

Commute. Public transportation is very convenient. Buses run all over the city, and the train station in downtown serves two commuter rails: Amtrak and the Metrolink. A quick train ride can get you to downtown LA in just 30 minutes!

Art, Theater, and Rock n' Roll. The culture of Fullerton is full of creative activity. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center and the Fullerton Museum Center all contribute to the art and theater scene. There is also an established music scene, based on a history of Rock n' Roll. Popular bands such as Social Distortion and The Offspring got their start in this growing music center, which continues to entertain and evolve in Fullerton today.

Nearby Nirvana. Every once in a while, a withered soul needs to escape the normal routine. For some, that nirvana is found on a warm and sunny beach, which is just a 20 to 30 minute drive away. For others, it is snowboarding down powdery mountains, or biking through the crisp, cool air of higher elevations, just about an hour away. And, for those who find nirvana in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood or downtown LA, these hot spots are just about an hour away as well.

Neighborhoods

City Center. There are plenty of art galleries and museums, live music, coffee shops, pubs and clubs, and the train station... all connected by wide bike lanes and walkable streets. It's the perfect location.

Artisan Hills. Simple, charming, and convenient, this neighborhood is near the Brea Mall, and Craig Regional Park.

East University. Close to the train station, the 91 and 57 Freeways, as well as all of the eateries and nightlife of downtown.

North East. Tree-lined streets and adorable homes make this neighborhood very easy on the eyes. It is surrounded by the Coyote Hills Golf Course and Gilman Regional Park, so there is plenty of open green space to enjoy. Plus, the Brea Mall and the Brea Golf course are practically next door.

Sunny Hills. Here comes the neighborhood! Sunny Hills has always been a coveted location, with nearby shopping, proximity to downtown, and the expansive Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve.

West Coyote Hills. In between the Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve and Ralph B. Clark Regional Park, this suburban enclave is a comfortable place to call home with lots of opportunity for outdoor fun. Ralph B. Clark features a large amphitheater, baseball fields, volleyball courts, miles of hiking and biking trails, fire rings and barbecue pits, horseshoe pits, fishing, playgrounds, and a small museum featuring ice age fossils and local geology exhibits... all for free! While there are few rentals within the neighborhood, you can always find an apartment right along the border.

Does This Sound Like Your Cup of Tea?

If so, you better get in while the gettin's hot. Fullerton is filling up quick. With its constantly growing nightlife and cultural scene, its affordable apartments will soon be a thing of the past.

Renters show their community pride in their reviews of City Pointe Apartments. They love the easy access to the pool table, movie theater, outdoor firepit, and air hockey table makes it easy to invite friends over.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report. Fullerton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fullerton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fullerton rents declined slightly over the past month

Fullerton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fullerton stand at $1,578 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,027 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fullerton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fullerton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fullerton

    As rents have increased slightly in Fullerton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fullerton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fullerton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,027 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Fullerton.
    • While Fullerton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fullerton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Fullerton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Fullerton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Fullerton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....

    View full Fullerton Renter Survey

    Here’s how Fullerton ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Fullerton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Fullerton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Fullerton, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Fullerton include the following:

    • Fullerton renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Fullerton were quality of local schools (A-) and social life (B+).
    • The areas of concern to Fullerton renters are affordability (F), jobs and career opportunities (D), commute time (D) and public transit (D).
    • Fullerton did relatively well compared to other nearby cities, including Los Angeles (C+), Anaheim (C) and Riverside (D).
    • Fullerton did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Miami, FL (C+), Las Vegas, NV (C) and New York, NY (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love the location. Lots of stuff to do. Wish the neighborhood was nicer and the city of Fullerton would try to spruce things up in the southern parts of town." – Antoinette S.
    • "I love the safety in the neighborhood but dislike the constant spikes in rent."- Delia C.
    • "Fullerton is perfect for nightlife. It’s just too expensive." – Alyssa H.
    • "I love how it’s a peaceful city. The nightclubs and restaurants are mostly downtown, away from the houses." – Genesis E.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fullerton?
    In Fullerton, the median rent is $1,325 for a studio, $1,577 for a 1-bedroom, $2,027 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,755 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fullerton, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Fullerton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Fullerton include Downtown Fullerton.
    How pet-friendly is Fullerton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Fullerton received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Fullerton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Fullerton received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Fullerton?
    Fullerton renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Fullerton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Fullerton?
    Fullerton renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Fullerton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fullerton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fullerton area include California State University-Fullerton, Hope International University, Fullerton College, California Institute of Technology, and Pacific Oaks College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fullerton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fullerton from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

