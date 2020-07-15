12 Apartments for rent in McKinleyville, CA

AL
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mckinleyville
Murray
1423 Reasor Rd, McKinleyville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$949
770 sqft
Murray Apartments Affordable Housing Two Bedroom Available located in Mckinleyville - Murray Apartments is an affordable community located in McKinleyville CA.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mckinleyville
1162 Eucalyptus RD
1162 Eucalyptus Road, McKinleyville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
1162 Eucalyptus RD Available 08/10/20 Well situated, super clean 3/2 in McKinleyville - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nicely located near Morris Elementary (within 2 blocks) and close to McKinleyville High School. Quiet Street.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
958 Courtyard Circle
958 Courtyard Circle, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1234 sqft
958 Courtyard Circle Available 08/07/20 Cute, Cozy, convenient Arcata 3 bedroom townhouse with small fenced yard, laundry - This darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Arcata was built in 2008 and has so many desirable features.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
1235 Spear Ave
1235 Spear Avenue, Arcata, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
4 bedroom house in Arcata, near HSU - Close to HSU in Arcata. Cute house with 4 bedrooms, nice shared back yard. Lots of storage space. Month-to-month tenancy. Property is not separately metered and utilities will be split up by management.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1492 H St, Apt A
1492 H Street, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Arcata Victorian 3-Bedroom Apartment - Here's a chance to live in a classic Northtown Victorian! This beautiful and spacious apartment is on the upper floor of the house, with a private entrance in back.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2110 Frederick Avenue
2110 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Arcata House - Large house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, fireplace, fresh paint, laundry hookups, double car garage with opener, and tenant to maintain large yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.
Results within 10 miles of McKinleyville

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
1836 Circle Dr.
1836 Circle Drive, Myrtletown, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1836 Circle Dr.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
214 E Street
214 E St, Eureka, CA
Studio
$1,000
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE TBD June - Old Town Storefront next to Ramone's Cafe and Irish Shop - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
2523 S St
2523 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2004 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Warm up by the fireplace in this spacious home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
328 Second Street
328 2nd St, Eureka, CA
Studio
$1,100
1075 sqft
Storefront in the heart of Historic Old Town with Historic flair and large bright windows!! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
1253 East Avenue
1253 East Avenue, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
1253 East Avenue Available 04/14/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home with a deck overlooking the greenbelt! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
City GuideMcKinleyvilleMcKinleyville, California is home to the second female-owned brewery in the entire state. They call themselves the Brew With the View thanks to their unparalleled North Coast vistas.
Moving to Town
Today, McKinleyville is an area comprised of other, smaller settlements and towns, amounting to about 21 square miles and home to just over 15,000 residents, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. McKinleyville was called Calville until President McKinley's assassination in 1901, at which point it changed its name in his honor. Dow's Prairie, the original settlement in the area, maintains its original name to this day.

Modern McKinleyville is mostly a bedroom community. Major services are found in neighboring Arcata and Eureka. It's a 5-hour drive to San Francisco and a 3-hour drive to Medford, Oregon (challenging drives, at that). This is a great place to relocate to if you're tired of having family drop in unannounced.

Get to Know McKinleyville
McKinleyville is served by the regional Arcata-Eureka Airport. Put on your brave pants: this airport was originally constructed as an experimental field to practice landing during heavy fog conditions (which should give you some insight into the local weather). For those who'd rather skip the small craft arrival into McKinleyville, your main roadway will be the fabled U.S. 101, which spans California all the way down to Los Angeles. It's no small drive to get here, and make sure during stormy winter months to check the roads feeding into 101 that connect this area to eastern California -- they can frequently close.

As this city is comprised of several areas, here are few places you might want to explore during your search for your next rental home in McKinleyville:

Clam Beach: In the north of the area, Clam Beach covers the airport area and offers a mix of housing options like one and two bedroom apartments and rental houses with three or more bedrooms. Most houses here were built in the 1970s to 1990s, though some date back to the 1940s. As the name suggests, you might get a place with a beachfront view if you find your next apartment for rent here.

Town Center: A denser part of town, you'll find yourself close to the McKinleyville amenities here. Studio apartments are available, as are three or four bedroom rental homes. Lots of nice restaurants and shops line Central Avenue in this area. Check out Carmela's Mexican Restaurant and Luzmila's Mexican Restaurant, and join the local argument over which can claim the crown for local Mexican fare.

Fisher: You'll find primarily smaller detached homes here -- think 1 and 2 bedroom options. Its proximity to Arcata makes it desirable since it's closer to some of the larger town amenities and cuts down on commute times (though only a bit). You'll have a bit of coastal life here, with views of both the Pacific and the Mad River, which hugs the edge of this part of town as it heads for the deep blue sea.

Living in McKinleyville
There's plenty of outdoor living to be done in McKinleyville. Grab your bike, horse, or running shoes and hit the Hammond Trail -- 5 miles of trails linking McKinleyville, Arcata, and surrounding communities along historic railroad grades. It's part of the larger California Coastal Trail and the Pacific Coast Bike Route, so maybe pack a snack if you decide to keep exploring the state once you've had a taste.

After your trail time, slake your thirst at the Six Rivers Brewery, a local restaurant with eleven house-made beers on offer. Fun fact: it's the second female-owned brewery in California.

Runners will want to mark their calendars for the annual Trinidad-Clam Beach Run which takes them from Trinidad -- a former whaling village, the smallest incorporated city in the state, and located in the heart of the Redwood Coast -- down to Clam Beach. Runners have the option of several distances. The exact date of the run each year is dependent on the height of the tides since runners cross the mouth of the Little River at Moonstone Beach.

For over 40 years, McKinleyville has been home to Pony Express Days, a 5-day event featuring a cook off, firemen games, a dance, a parade, and a horseshoe tournament and festival at Pierson Park. The event culminates with a Gymkhana, a series of horseback contests.

You'll have enough McKinleyville shopping to get you what you need, but for more unique items or more options, head south into Arcata and Eureka where you'll find much larger retail centers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in McKinleyville?
Apartment Rentals in McKinleyville start at $900/month.
What cities do people live in to commute to McKinleyville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to McKinleyville from include Eureka, and Arcata.

