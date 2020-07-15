12 Apartments for rent in McKinleyville, CA

McKinleyville is served by the regional Arcata-Eureka Airport. Put on your brave pants: this airport was originally constructed as an experimental field to practice landing during heavy fog conditions (which should give you some insight into the local weather). For those who'd rather skip the small craft arrival into McKinleyville, your main roadway will be the fabled U.S. 101, which spans California all the way down to Los Angeles. It's no small drive to get here, and make sure during stormy winter months to check the roads feeding into 101 that connect this area to eastern California -- they can frequently close.

As this city is comprised of several areas, here are few places you might want to explore during your search for your next rental home in McKinleyville:

Clam Beach: In the north of the area, Clam Beach covers the airport area and offers a mix of housing options like one and two bedroom apartments and rental houses with three or more bedrooms. Most houses here were built in the 1970s to 1990s, though some date back to the 1940s. As the name suggests, you might get a place with a beachfront view if you find your next apartment for rent here.

Town Center: A denser part of town, you'll find yourself close to the McKinleyville amenities here. Studio apartments are available, as are three or four bedroom rental homes. Lots of nice restaurants and shops line Central Avenue in this area. Check out Carmela's Mexican Restaurant and Luzmila's Mexican Restaurant, and join the local argument over which can claim the crown for local Mexican fare.

Fisher: You'll find primarily smaller detached homes here -- think 1 and 2 bedroom options. Its proximity to Arcata makes it desirable since it's closer to some of the larger town amenities and cuts down on commute times (though only a bit). You'll have a bit of coastal life here, with views of both the Pacific and the Mad River, which hugs the edge of this part of town as it heads for the deep blue sea.