400 Apartments for rent in National City, CA

National City
1 Unit Available
Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave, National City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
National City
2 Units Available
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1191 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-805. Units feature a washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and offers an online portal, pool, and trash valet.

National City
1 Unit Available
750 Paradise Way
750 Paradise Way, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1272 sqft
3 story 1272 sq. ft. condo in gated community. End unit with a 2 car garage. Open carpeted living area with access to a large outside balcony.

National City
1 Unit Available
1840 I Ave
1840 I Avenue, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
768 sqft
CUTE 2-BEDROOM / 1-BATHROOM HOUSE - NATIONAL CITY - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This cute 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house rents for $2095 per month and is AVAILABLE NOW! It is located in a nice quiet neighborhood (only 1 block

National City
1 Unit Available
2209 E. 8th Street B101
2209 E 8th St, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
851 sqft
8th Street Garden Apartments - Property Id: 184494 This unit is located at the south east corner of the building. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184494 Property Id 184494 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5627730)

National City
1 Unit Available
1402 E 14th #1
1402 East 14th Street, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Remodeled single story on entry level-it's the only unit that has patio access- stove and refrigerator included-this is not an apartment complex is a tri-plex so you only have two neighbors- the property is located in the corner so it's very
Results within 1 mile of National City
Verified

National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified

Harborside
8 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified

Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
229 50th Street
229 50th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
774 sqft
This condo is conveniently located near shops, restaurants, parks, schools, and easy access to freeways (805, 94, 54, 5, 15). To reach the unit, you have to go up three flights of stairs up, please make sure this is ok.

North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
110 Second Ave
110 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Room for rent - Property Id: 266827 One room for rent , all inclusive partial furnished, (bring your own bed)one or two persons, no smoking, no drink, no drugs , no drama . Responsible person one car inside gated parking. Light kitchen previlages.

Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2
6248 Childs Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
450 sqft
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW - Private Unit *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Perfect mini home!! New appliances: fridge, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and w/d AC & heating No pets Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet Street

Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
6225 Viewpoint Dr.
6225 Viewpoint Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1704 sqft
3Bed/2Bathroom Single Story Home in Paradise Hills - Single story home in San Diego, located within miles from local schools, restaurants and freeway access. This home has wood laminate and tile flooring.

Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
3020 Alta View 101 # E
3020 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Amazing 2br/2ba condo centrally located in Paradise Hills - Remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo. Close to major freeways and shopping centers. Gated community with covered parking and storage. Naval base is less than 15 minutes away.

Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
227 50Th St
227 50th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
792 sqft
Remodeled 3-bedroom 2-bath condo with a tandem private garage. Probably one of the best located units on the third story with no one above.

La Presa
1 Unit Available
3869 Grandview Place
3869 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1554 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath. Nearly 1600 sq ft home on beautiful canyon. Just remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master bath is currently getting remodeled. New hardwood like floor, new carpet, new paint.

Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
766 Jefferson Ave
766 Jefferson Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
A nice large 2 bedroom with an optional 3rd bed 1 bath unit. Has a nice sized private backyard and a gated front yard. Comes with a 1 car garage and 1 extra spot in the driveway. Close to I5 freeway and Chula Vista Marina.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.

Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
824 S 47th St
824 South 47th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 S 47th St in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

Coronado
1 Unit Available
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
5248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!

Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
309 S Willie James Jones Ave
309 South Willie James Jones Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,629
1614 sqft
Lincoln Park 4bd/2bth House, Extra Lg yard, All New. Ready to Move In by May 5th - Centrally Located Single Home with new kitchen, appliances.

Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
2468 Rancho Dr
2468 Rancho Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
720 sqft
This renovated home is ready to be moved-in! This 1-bedroom, 1 bath home features an open lay-out with newer dark flooring, neutral paint, white cabinets and bautifully updated bathroom and kitchen.

Median Rent in National City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in National City is $1,020, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,324.
Studio
$921
1 Bed
$1,020
2 Beds
$1,324
3+ Beds
$1,906
City GuideNational CityNational City: The San Diego suburb that proudly served as the movie location for Return of the Killer Tomatoes!
Searching for Rentals in National City
Only about 31% of National City residents can afford to own a home here, so if you plan to rent, you'll be joining the majority, since 61% of the homes here are rentals. The vacancy rate is about 8%, which means you should give yourself a head start of at least two months if you want to be sure to find a place before you have to move.

What will a rental run you in this city?

The cost of living is a little higher here than the national average, but that's par for the course in Southern California, especially when you're this close to the Pacific Ocean. In fact, once you get a look at the cost of living in more affluent cities nearby, you'll rush back to National City, eager to pay the comparatively lower rent!

How should you prepare to find a rental?

Just make sure your credit score and rental history are both decent enough for any sane landlord to want to take a chance on you, especially if you want a nice place. The better you look on paper, the faster you'll find a spacious two-bedroom apartment or house rental that has been well taken care of. Of course, having the means to put down a deposit right away can also help during your search for an apartment or rental house.

Where to Live in National City
You won't exactly find beachfront neighborhoods here like you might in other San Diego suburbs, but you'll still enjoy that casual Southern California vibe anywhere you go in this city. So if you're a fan of the laid-back, fun-loving feel of this region, you'll be happy in any of National City's neighborhoods. Plus, you'll be saving money by choosing this area over the beach cities! Here's an overview of some of the most well-known parts of this town.

City Center: As you might guess, this is an urban area toward the center of the city. As such, it is easily walkable and features lots of rental properties, including high-rise apartments and single-family homes. The population here is diverse and includes people of all ages, and it's conveniently located next to the all-important freeway in SoCal Interstate 5. $$

Lincoln Acres: Another urban area is Lincoln Acres, which is near where State Route 54 intersects with Interstate 805. This community features mostly small apartment complexes, single-family homes, and some mobile homes. It's within a short distance of National City Golf Course and Las Palmas Park. Plus, there's National City Municipal Pool nearby, and it's perfect for those days that you have your swimsuit and towel all ready to go but don't want to drive the extra few minutes to get to the beach! $

Stockman and Sweetwater: Just south of Lincoln Acres is a rather expensive area that's technically the farthest southeast you can go without leaving National City. This area is urban, like most of the city, but the homes here are larger and mostly owner-occupied. It encompasses Sweetwater Heights Park and is right next to Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course in the neighboring city of you guessed it Chula Vista. $$$$

Plaza and Euclid: This is another affluent neighborhood in National City. Located at the northeastern edge, it is near Paradise Valley Hospital, which also happens to be this city's largest employer. This area is also close to Paradise Valley Park and Recreation Center, several shopping centers, and naval housing. $$$$

National City Blvd and Civic Center:You cant miss this part of town because it's closest to the bay, and set up along some of the busiest roads in this city, giving it an urban feel. If you want to live rather close to the coast in National City, this is where you need to look for properties, most of which are rentals that are on the small side. This is another area that's near I-5, and it's also fairly close to Naval Base San Diego. Plus, it encompasses Pepper Park and is conveniently nearby lots of shopping plazas. $$

Life in National City
The average commute time here is 26 minutes, which is a little less than the state's average. That's pretty good for a Southern California area, so maybe those traffic horror stories you hear don't apply to National City! Then again, it helps that more residents than average carpool in this city.

Plus, the percentages of people who walk to work, work from home, and use public transportation are higher than both the state and national average here. Your public transportation options include the San Diego Trolley, which can take you all around San Diego and its many suburbs. In particular, the Blue Line of the trolley serves this area. National City is also served by about 10 city bus routes and two Amtrak stations that are within a few miles of this area.

As for things to do in this city, shopping is a big one. Westfield Plaza Bonita is a mall with several department stores, eateries, and a movie theater. And have you ever heard of the Mile of Cars? No, that's not a nickname for rush hour in Southern California! It's the mile of new car dealerships lining National Blvd. -- with more than 20 dealerships to choose from, you should be able to find your dream car here, and you're going to need it as a resident of the sprawling San Diego area!

If you've been looking for affordable housing in the San Diego area and are about to give up on what seems like a pipe dream, make sure you take a look at National City before you leave. Remember that if it was good enough for the sequel to _Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, _it's probably good enough for most people.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in National City?
In National City, the median rent is $921 for a studio, $1,020 for a 1-bedroom, $1,324 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,906 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in National City, check out our monthly National City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around National City?
Some of the colleges located in the National City area include University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, San Diego City College, Palomar College, and San Diego Mesa College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to National City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to National City from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.

