400 Apartments for rent in National City, CA

Only about 31% of National City residents can afford to own a home here, so if you plan to rent, you'll be joining the majority, since 61% of the homes here are rentals. The vacancy rate is about 8%, which means you should give yourself a head start of at least two months if you want to be sure to find a place before you have to move.

What will a rental run you in this city?

The cost of living is a little higher here than the national average, but that's par for the course in Southern California, especially when you're this close to the Pacific Ocean. In fact, once you get a look at the cost of living in more affluent cities nearby, you'll rush back to National City, eager to pay the comparatively lower rent!

How should you prepare to find a rental?

Just make sure your credit score and rental history are both decent enough for any sane landlord to want to take a chance on you, especially if you want a nice place. The better you look on paper, the faster you'll find a spacious two-bedroom apartment or house rental that has been well taken care of. Of course, having the means to put down a deposit right away can also help during your search for an apartment or rental house.