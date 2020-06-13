186 Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA📍
Well you may think you know the East Bay, and you may think you know Richmond (actually maybe you dont know either), but this little Northern California city is too many things to sum up succinctly. Its all about location, in Richmond, as the real estate agents say, and there is so much to really love about this place. For instance, it has one of the largest bike trail systems in California, and it has excellent public transportation.
For those who fall in the "Dont Know Anything About East Bay" category, its located in California, in the north, across from San Francisco. It has excellent public transportation, some of the best in the nation, which includes Ferry Service, Amtrak and BART, or Bay Area Rapid Transit. Buses are also common sights. Whats especially nice about Richmond's location, as opposed to the city of SF or more southern destinations, is the weather. Oh goodness, the weather. SF suffers from heavy, dense fog year round, but Richmond, while foggy in the southern parts, is Mediterranean in climate. Warm, sunny and mild.
One more notable advantage of Richmond's position in the bay: it has the most waterfront adjacent areas of any Bay Area city. Take that, murder rate naysayers!
The heady entertainments of The City (SF) are really quite close by, and if you cant bring yourself to make it the 20-30 minutes via public transit, there are oodles of things to do in Richmond itself. So calm down, you.
If youre thinking of settling here for a good long while, whether renting or owning or both or neither or whatever, then you should know this place is moving forward full speed ahead. Housing is being built by the dozens of units (every kind of home: apartments, townhomes, houses).
There are as many renters as owners, so regardless of what you pick, youre in good company. Theres just one itty bitty, tiny, hardly worth mentioning microscopic issue: low vacancy rates. But theyre building housing all over the darn place, so that will free up shortly.
There are five main neighborhoods, more or less, in Richmond and each of them can be broken down further into smaller divisions. The late improvements happening in Richmond mean more neighborhoods are developing defined qualities and generating more interest. Any future buyers or renters should get on the ground and explore more thoroughly if possible.
Central/East Richmond: There are lots of parks and walkable areas.
North Richmond: Inexpensive area and neighborhood.
Point Richmond/Marina: The Point, as its known locally, is home to all the best stuff, from parks, museums and bike trails to small town feels.
Hilltop: If you like row houses, townhomes and other smaller, cuter accommodations like two bedroom apartments, this is your jam spot. It has walkable districts and a decent vacancy rate. Its also fairly affordable for these parts.
Richmond, obviously, is a fascinating town on the bay. Richmond is poised to have and do great things in the next few years and/or decades, and you could be there when it happens.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Richmond from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Renters in Richmond expressed very low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Directo...
Here’s how Richmond ranks on:
Key findings in Richmond include the following:
- Richmond renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Richmond was the weather, which received a B-.
- Renters seem somewhat concerned with affordability (C+) and access to public transit (C).
- Categories like local job opportunities, safety, commute times, and the quality of local schools all received scores of F from renters.
- Renter satisfaction in Richmond is much lower than nearby cities Berkeley (A-) and Walnut Creek (A+), but was on par with Concord (F) and Oakland (F).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.