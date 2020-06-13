186 Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA

Location, Location, Location

For those who fall in the "Dont Know Anything About East Bay" category, its located in California, in the north, across from San Francisco. It has excellent public transportation, some of the best in the nation, which includes Ferry Service, Amtrak and BART, or Bay Area Rapid Transit. Buses are also common sights. Whats especially nice about Richmond's location, as opposed to the city of SF or more southern destinations, is the weather. Oh goodness, the weather. SF suffers from heavy, dense fog year round, but Richmond, while foggy in the southern parts, is Mediterranean in climate. Warm, sunny and mild.

One more notable advantage of Richmond's position in the bay: it has the most waterfront adjacent areas of any Bay Area city. Take that, murder rate naysayers!

The heady entertainments of The City (SF) are really quite close by, and if you cant bring yourself to make it the 20-30 minutes via public transit, there are oodles of things to do in Richmond itself. So calm down, you.