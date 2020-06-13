Apartment List
/
CA
/
richmond
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

186 Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,580
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Iron Triangle
1 Unit Available
172 9th St
172 9th Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
650 sqft
Remodeled 1bedroom 1 Bath apartment. New appliances, New flooring, New paint. Tenant parking lot. Garbage paid by the Owner. Tenant responsible for Ebmud/ Pge/Internet/Cable. NO PETS/ NO SMOKING. Month to Month Lease.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3823 Waller Avenue
3823 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
600 sqft
This well-maintained unit has fresh paint updated bathroom, new mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with new appliances, and open living room. Tile floors in living room and cherry laminate in bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
4825 Overend Avenue
4825 Overend Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
This spacious duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1bath. Plenty of storage space. Good sized kitchen. Laundry hooks ups, Attached 1 car garage and large private yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
253 South 8th Street
253 South 8th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belding Woods
1 Unit Available
1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801
1905 Esmond Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf5e8a6da2872df7377976 1905 Esmond Avenue is a stunningly remodeled home nestled in an expansive 5000 sq. ft.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1532 Chanslor Ave # V
1532 Chanslor Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1532 Chanslor Ave # V Available 07/01/20 Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - COMING SOON !!! - Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - COMING SOON !!! ****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON**** -Newer kitchen with granite counters and

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
May Valley
1 Unit Available
2849 Stephen Drive
2849 Stephen Drive, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
880 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Lower Level Unit - Property Id: 67661 This excellent living space was just remodeled.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Canyon Oaks Dr.
1022 Canyon Oaks Drive, Richmond, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2516 sqft
1022 Canyon Oaks, El Sobrante - Spacious, light and airy, this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iron Triangle
1 Unit Available
510 Barrett Ave
510 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
500 sqft
Fresh Remodel! 1 block to Kaiser. - Property Id: 291733 Your new home awaits you! A recent update included hardwood floors, and granite countertops.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
2508 Beach Head Way
2508 Beach Head Way, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1344 sqft
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824287)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA, US, 94806
2868 Hilltop Mall Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1906 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecae36b489f096adab7c784 Convinient. Walk to Hilltop mall. Transfer bay bus. At least 1 year or longer (RLNE5816391)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
237 S 3rd Street
237 South 3rd Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1475 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 54032 Close to transportation easy access to freeway close to Richmond bridge call between 9am and 8pm to schedule an appointment to see the place Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
34 Shorewood Court
34 Shorewood Court, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home available now in Gated Richmond,CA Community - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, lower level has laminate flooring, stairs and upstairs bedrooms

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmede-Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2813 Loyola Avenue
2813 Loyola Drive, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Point Richmond
1 Unit Available
628 Morgan Ave.
628 Morgan Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1624 sqft
UPDATED UPPER UNIT ON POINT RICHMOND HILLS - Property Id: 152136 The home is updated and well maintained, very clean and is absolutely beautiful and features: - New Laminate flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastshore
1 Unit Available
4200 Potrero Ave #C
4200 Potrero Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
THREE BEDROOM IN A TRIPLEX - Property Id: 268272 3 Bedroom in a triplex, close to transportation, easy access to freeway, close to El Cerrito Del Norte Bart Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
29 Shorewood Court
29 Shorewood Court, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1449 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home In Gated Community in Richmond, CA - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, new wall to wall carpet throughout, newer stainless steel gas stove,

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cortez-Stege
1 Unit Available
420 S 24th Street
420 South 24th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF! The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3821 Waller Ave
3821 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ground level 2 bedroom apartment with a bonus room near school - Spacious Cozy 2BD/1BR apartment This ground level unit has fresh paint and clean carpet. A Sunny galley kitchen off the living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Point Richmond
1 Unit Available
10 Santa Fe Ave
10 Santa Fe Avenue, Richmond, CA
Studio
$2,700
1400 sqft
Spectacular Office Space - Sunny and Modern loft/office space with open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, with open beamed trussed ceiling, kitchen/lab area and a private office space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
638 36th St
638 36th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1526 sqft
Well Maintained Single Story Home in East Richmond - 3 bedrooms,1 full bath & 1 quarter bath with impeccable carpet throughout, living room, dining room, & bedrooms, electric stove, washer/dryer hookups in designated laundry room, low maintenance

Median Rent in Richmond

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Richmond is $2,210, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,777.
Studio
$1,798
1 Bed
$2,210
2 Beds
$2,777
3+ Beds
$3,736
City GuideRichmond
"We take the trans-bay tube on the Richmond line. Leave at seven and at East Bay by nine." (--Tim Armstrong, "Into Action")

Well you may think you know the East Bay, and you may think you know Richmond (actually maybe you dont know either), but this little Northern California city is too many things to sum up succinctly. Its all about location, in Richmond, as the real estate agents say, and there is so much to really love about this place. For instance, it has one of the largest bike trail systems in California, and it has excellent public transportation.

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Location, Location, Location

For those who fall in the "Dont Know Anything About East Bay" category, its located in California, in the north, across from San Francisco. It has excellent public transportation, some of the best in the nation, which includes Ferry Service, Amtrak and BART, or Bay Area Rapid Transit. Buses are also common sights. Whats especially nice about Richmond's location, as opposed to the city of SF or more southern destinations, is the weather. Oh goodness, the weather. SF suffers from heavy, dense fog year round, but Richmond, while foggy in the southern parts, is Mediterranean in climate. Warm, sunny and mild.

One more notable advantage of Richmond's position in the bay: it has the most waterfront adjacent areas of any Bay Area city. Take that, murder rate naysayers!

The heady entertainments of The City (SF) are really quite close by, and if you cant bring yourself to make it the 20-30 minutes via public transit, there are oodles of things to do in Richmond itself. So calm down, you.

Future Perfect

If youre thinking of settling here for a good long while, whether renting or owning or both or neither or whatever, then you should know this place is moving forward full speed ahead. Housing is being built by the dozens of units (every kind of home: apartments, townhomes, houses).

There are as many renters as owners, so regardless of what you pick, youre in good company. Theres just one itty bitty, tiny, hardly worth mentioning microscopic issue: low vacancy rates. But theyre building housing all over the darn place, so that will free up shortly.

Neighborhoods

There are five main neighborhoods, more or less, in Richmond and each of them can be broken down further into smaller divisions. The late improvements happening in Richmond mean more neighborhoods are developing defined qualities and generating more interest. Any future buyers or renters should get on the ground and explore more thoroughly if possible.

Central/East Richmond: There are lots of parks and walkable areas.

North Richmond: Inexpensive area and neighborhood.

Point Richmond/Marina: The Point, as its known locally, is home to all the best stuff, from parks, museums and bike trails to small town feels.

Hilltop: If you like row houses, townhomes and other smaller, cuter accommodations like two bedroom apartments, this is your jam spot. It has walkable districts and a decent vacancy rate. Its also fairly affordable for these parts.

Richmond, obviously, is a fascinating town on the bay. Richmond is poised to have and do great things in the next few years and/or decades, and you could be there when it happens.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released results for Richmond from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Renters in Richmond expressed very low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Directo...

View full Richmond Renter Survey

Here’s how Richmond ranks on:

C+
Affordability
B-
Weather
C
Public transit
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released results for Richmond from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Renters in Richmond expressed very low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave below-average scores across the board.”

Key findings in Richmond include the following:

  • Richmond renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
  • The highest-rated category for Richmond was the weather, which received a B-.
  • Renters seem somewhat concerned with affordability (C+) and access to public transit (C).
  • Categories like local job opportunities, safety, commute times, and the quality of local schools all received scores of F from renters.
  • Renter satisfaction in Richmond is much lower than nearby cities Berkeley (A-) and Walnut Creek (A+), but was on par with Concord (F) and Oakland (F).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Richmond?
In Richmond, the median rent is $1,798 for a studio, $2,210 for a 1-bedroom, $2,777 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,736 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Richmond, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Richmond?
Some of the colleges located in the Richmond area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Richmond?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richmond from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Richmond Studio Apartments