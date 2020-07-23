/
/
imperial county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM
52 Apartments for rent in Imperial County, CA📍
936- 938 Princess Anne St
936 938, Calexico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Spacious home with big backyard near Santana Row - Property Id: 64759 938 - Princess Anne Dr, Available July 1 Come make this spacious comfortable 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home your home The home has a very large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms , a
311 N. K. st
311 North K Street, Imperial, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
- Size price and large yard ! 311 N. K. st in Imperial. Perfect house for a large family. A 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom house available now. Call us at (760)352-9000. (RLNE5902542)
174 Beverlee Way
174 Beverlee Way, Westmorland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
House with pool for rent! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and it also has a pool! The bedrooms have spacious closets including walk-in closets in the master as well as in a second bedroom.
195 S Center ST
195 South Center Street, Westmorland, CA
Studio
$2,500
4000 sqft
Vacant Commercial Building for Lease in the Heart of Westmorland, Ca. Available for Immediate Occupancy. Building is 4000 sf M/L with 50 feet store fronting Center St, just off Main Street, (Hwy 86). Next door to Post Office.
700 Holt
700 West Holt Avenue, El Centro, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Cozy little 1 bdrm 1 bath back apt El Centro - water & power included .
3033 CIR N BEVERLY GLEN
3033 Circle Street, Imperial County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,950
4044 sqft
Welcome home to this stunning contemporary Mediterranean Villa. This recently renovated property comes fully Furnished and is the the epitome of California resort style living.
1833 Hwy 80
1833 Hwy, Imperial County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$900
- (RLNE5767958)
18 LINCOLN
18 Lincoln Street, Calexico, CA
1 Bedroom
$600
411 sqft
Furnished STUDIO FOR RENT INCLUDES Utilities: One Bed, Maximum 2 People, Landlord can put stove, microwave & refrigerator. NO Sink at Kitchen, No Balcony, No Green Yard. First Floor for Garage Parking & Up STAIRS Studio.
1493 W Olive
1493 West Olive Avenue, El Centro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
812 sqft
Cute little 2 bdrm house with hard wood floors, on a big corner lot, walking distance to stores, schools, businesses, etc
2011 LENREY AVE
2011 Lenrey Avenue, El Centro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Call for viewing info. Rent includes pool service
1165 GOLDFIELD WAY
1165 Goldfield Way, Heber, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1822 sqft
RENT $1350/month same of security deposit. - Single Family Residencial Home with 4 bedrooms, 2 completed bath, has 3 car garage, with tile floor whole house, Master bed with carpet, big back yard
Results within 5 miles of Imperial County
7421 E 39th Pl
7421 E 39th Pl, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1386 sqft
Newer Townhome Now Available - Property Id: 312982 Fresh Newer Townhome, with Refrig, Washer, Dryer and Microwave included. 3 good sized Bedrooms, Fabulous kitchen, extra large end unit lot. $1,340 / mo Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Rancho Ricardo
3408 S 8 AVE
3408 South 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 3 bedroom home located in Rancho Ricardo neighborhood. Near MCAS, shopping, and restaurants. Available for move-in by Mid-September.
Shangri La Village
2801 S 1 AVE
2801 South 1st Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$925
Nice 2 Story Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms upstairs. Main Level: Living Room Dining Room, Kitchen, Pantry, Storage under stairs, 1/2 Bath , Laundry Room, Private Patio and 1 Car Carport & Storage Shed.
Barkley Ranch
2680 S BARKLEY RANCH AVE
2680 South Barkley Ranch Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Move In Ready August 2020! Luxury living in Barkley Ranch. Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3-car garage. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Casa De Encanto
1413 E TORREY PINES CIR
1413 East Torrey Pines Circle, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This spacious, well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is close to MCAS! Brand new tile and paint throughout. large walk-in closets, plenty of storage space inside home, an atrium and so much more. Available the end of August.
Sundance Village
1933 S 17 AVE
1933 South 17th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1933 S 17 AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!
El Prado Mobile
8816 S AVENIDA DEL PRADO
8816 S Avenida Del Prado, El Prado Estates, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$700
Double wide manufactured home in El Prado. Vaulted ceilings. Carport. Two Bedrooms with 1 and 3/4 bathrooms. Storage shed.
Falls Ranch
3905 W 18 ST
3905 West 18th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice well maintained 3 bed/2 bath home in Falls Ranch. Great location, split floor plan, covered patio and easy care landscaping. No pets.
Yuma Heights
1020 S 4 AVE
1020 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$550
4TH AVENUE LOCATION. 412 Sq. Ft. 2nd floor commercial space. Electricity, water, internet and maintenance of the common areas included in rent. Extra parking spaces in the West side of building. More suites available.
Vista Del Valle
2045 14 AVE
2045 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Very nice three bedroom town home for rent. This home offers a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom, a sunken family room, and large bedrooms with balcony's. It is also in a great location right across from the pool.
Engler Estates
2448 S ENGLER AVE
2448 South Engler Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available August 2020! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Engler Estates community.
3754 S DESERT OASIS DR
3754 S Desert Oasis Dr, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home will not last long! Available for move-in August.
Cibola Heights
2136 S 44th Dr
2136 44th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
CIBOLA HEIGHTS - Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Cibola Heights. Centrally Located, Nice Size backyard. Pets may be okay upon approval and Pet Fee. For addl details, and to schedule a showing contact Hailey Caragata @928-376-4500. (RLNE2524289)
