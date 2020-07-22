Apartment List
/
CA
/
shasta county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Shasta County, CA

📍

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Goodwater
5009 Lost Creek
5009 Lost Creek Court, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1940 sqft
5009 Lost Creek - This home is located at the end of Shasta. It has a short drive to Airport rd. The living room is huge and just off the kitchen. There is a bedroom through the dining room. You can also get to the backyard from the dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mary Lake
4527 Nantucket Dr.
4527 Nantucket Avenue, Redding, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
3360 sqft
4527 Nantucket Dr. Available 08/01/20 Impressive West Redding Home + 2 bd/1 ba In-Law Unit! - Large home in Placer Pines Subdivision with "in-law quarters".

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13001 Red Wing Lane
13001 Redwing Ln, Shasta County, CA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Partially Furnished Cottage!! - Available Now! This adorable cottage style 1 bdrm; 1 bthm is partially furnished. Approx 600 sq feet detached from main house w/ own entrance. Full kitchen; ceiling fan in bdrm; tiled floors w/ carpet in the bdrm.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20189 Ballentine Dr
20189 Ballentine Dr, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1644 sqft
20189 Ballentine - 20189 Ballentine is a newly built property. Walking into the home you are able to see what they were trying to accomplish with the modernity of the layout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia
1195 Magnolia Ave
1195 Magnolia Avenue, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath home with garage and carport - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home on west side of town. 2 car garage and carport. Laminate flooring Stainless appliances with modern touches. Laundry hookups No Cats Allowed (RLNE5936138)

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
808 Mission De Oro
808 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
808 Mission De Oro Available 07/27/20 808 Mission De oro. - You are going to love this brand new fresh out of construction, the unit is located close to shopping and services.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
3521 Laramie Drive
3521 Laramie Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1868 sqft
Large Home in East Redding. Open Floor Plan and Plenty of Storage! - Great opportunity to rent a East Redding home with a large open floor plan. This modern house sits on a large corner lot and provides.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
21627 Seven Lakes Road
21627 Seven Lakes Lane, Shasta County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
21627 Seven Lakes Road Available 08/27/20 21627 7 Lakes Road. Beautiful home with large lot close to gun range. - Great home on a ranch that is fenced and gated.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkview
943 State Street
943 State Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
978 sqft
Ready now! well maintained home. Convenient location. - Available now! Great curb appeal with this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on State Street. Well maintained and clean, you won't be disappointed.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20201 Ballentine Dr
20201 Ballentine Dr, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1644 sqft
20201 Ballentine Dr New Development neighborhood. - 20201 Ballentine is a newly built property. Walking into the home you are able to see what they were trying to accomplish with the modernity of the layout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Heights
2659 Howard Drive
2659 Howard Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1680 sqft
Beautiful Home with relaxing back deck (Country Heights) - Beautiful home in peaceful location 1628 SqFt. 3 Bed 2 Bath in Country Heights neighborhood ( west side of Redding).

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7271 Clarabelle Lane
7271 Clarabelle Lane, Shingletown, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
7271 Clarabelle Lane Available 08/15/20 7271 Clarabelle Lane - This large home has lots of space inside and around the home. Carpeted flooring in the living room, a pellet stove for the winters.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
886 Domain Way
886 Domain Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1656 sqft
886 Domain Way Available 08/01/20 886 Domain Way - Open Floor Plan - This home is located in Highland Park. - Home features an open floor plan, large breakfast bar, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckeye
1634 Lake Blvd.
1634 Lake Boulevard, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Nice 3/2 on Lake Blvd with a separate Shop. - This is a neat home that offers a 1,000 SQ FT shop with a separate driveway. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings and hardscape floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
629 Yolla Bolly Trail
629 Yolla Bolly Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Senior Living at its Finest! - Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath home w/ 1,450 sqft, open floor plan and all appliances included. This home is located in the Shasta Hills Estates, (55+ Community) w/ pool, spa, and clubhouse access.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4678 Pleasant Hills Drive
4678 Pleasant Hills Dr, Anderson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2357 sqft
Luxury Living in Skyview Estates! - Beautiful newly constructed 4 bdrm; 3 bthm home w/ laminate flooring throughout And carpet in the bdrms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
2368 Capella St.
2368 Capella Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Corner Lot Home Near Enterprise Park! - Whether you're biking, walking, or taking a short drive to one of many nearby shopping or dining destinations, this conveniently located corner lot home, within walking distance of Enterprise Park, Clover

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Haven
3610 Sunwood Drive
3610 Sunwood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
3610 Sunwood Drive Available 08/29/20 3610 Sunwood Dr. Just off Victor Next to Enterprise Park, Lawn Care Provided and Pool Service. - Here is a home with beautiful flooring. Its located in a cul da sac with minimal traffic.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia
1186 Willis St.
1186 Willis Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
1186 Willis St. Available 09/18/20 Adorable West Redding Home - As you enter this adorable downtown Redding home from the shady covered porch that overlooks Willis St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Twinview
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
This is a private room in a beautiful house. Near Bethel Church, Civic Center, Mercy & Shasta Hospitals. Famous Sundial Bridge made of glass. Shared living space, peaceful & quiet backed to a forest. Looking for Long stays.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2387 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
3994 Mercury Dr.
3994 Mercury Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3994 Mercury Dr. Available 08/27/20 3994 Mercury Dr. Super Clean. - This is a nice home. The flooring has been upgraded to LVP in the kitchen, living room, and hallway. The bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Manzanita
3135 Colombard Walk
3135 Colombard Walk, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
2330 sqft
Make "The Knolls" your new home!!! - Beautiful Executive home in W. Redding located in "The Knolls". This property features an array of Luxury fixtures, as well as having desirable amenities such as a community pool and tennis courts.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkview
3240 Veda
3240 Veda Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$880
688 sqft
3240 Veda - West Redding - "Pet Considered" - This home features off-street parking and a nice-sized yard. You are sure to enjoy the covered front porch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Shasta County?
Apartment Rentals in Shasta County start at $450/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Shasta County?
Some of the colleges located in the Shasta County area include California State University-Chico. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Shasta County have apartments for rent?
Chico, Red Bluff, Susanville, Redding, and Anderson have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chico, CARed Bluff, CA
Susanville, CARedding, CA
Anderson, CALake California, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico