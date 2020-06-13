520 Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA

/
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
3775 Puerco Canyon Road
3775 Puerco Canyon Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,945
1500 sqft
Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace
1 Unit Available
27475 WINDING WAY E
27475 Winding Way, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
4939 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27475 WINDING WAY E in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 64
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Malibu Park
1 Unit Available
6134 Busch Drive
6134 Busch Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,900
3315 sqft
Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22548 Pacific Coast Highway
22548 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
900 sqft
Enjoy beachfront living on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire's Beach) in this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo at the Malibu Outrigger residences.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
4254 AVENIDA DE LA ENCINAL
4254 Avenida De La Encinal, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,250
4100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4254 AVENIDA DE LA ENCINAL in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29500 Heathercliff
29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
24320 Malibu Road
24320 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$37,000
2202 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step through gated entry into a lush tropical walled courtyard surrounded by mature trees, succulents and flowers with approximately 39' long heated swimming pool, ocean view spa and built in BBQ.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
31727 Pacific Coast
31727 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,500
3440 sqft
Short term or long term lease! Please contact listing agent for more details.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Malibu Park
1 Unit Available
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE
6453 Guernsey Avenue, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
3455 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
21613 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
23901 Civic Center Way
23901 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CALL TIFFANY FOR SHOWINGS (805) 469-8391. Tastefully upgraded unit at Malibu Canyon Village.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33461 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28370 Rey De Copas Lane
28370 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1378 sqft
Call Tiffany for a Private Showing (805) 469-8391. Take in beautiful mature landscape views from your tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances and ocean views from the comfort of your living room.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
24608 MALIBU ROAD
24608 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
3412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24608 MALIBU ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22001 Pacific Cost Hwy
22001 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22001 Pacific Cost Hwy in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31220 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
4062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE
26901 Seavista Drive, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$65,000
10114 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22540 CARBON MESA ROAD
22540 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$34,500
5427 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22540 CARBON MESA ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
6936 FERNHILL DRIVE
6936 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
31412 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31412 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
4974 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 31412 BROAD BEACH ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
27082 MALIBU COVE COLONY DRIVE
27082 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27082 MALIBU COVE COLONY DRIVE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
7089 BIRDVIEW AVENUE
7089 Birdview Avenue, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$27,500
2571 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7089 BIRDVIEW AVENUE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD
23901 Malibu Knolls Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
3111 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
33406 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33406 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$32,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33406 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Malibu, the median rent is $2,822 for a studio, $3,352 for a 1-bedroom, $4,384 for a 2-bedroom, and $6,107 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Malibu, check out our monthly Malibu Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Malibu area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Malibu from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Pasadena.
