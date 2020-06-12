39 Apartments for rent in Modesto, CA

Now, onto Modesto’s Choicest Hoods:

Central

Central Modesto includes the Sylvan/Coffee Neighborhood, Airport, and Downtown. Downtown is growing in development. There’s plenty of entertainment, shopping, and it’s home to The Gallo Center for the Arts and Theatre.

Northeast

Riverbank: Here you’ll find the Riverbank Community Theatre and the Rio Arts Center. This hood also plays host to the Riverbank Wine and Cheese Exhibition, which attracts many a wino and cheese-o.

Oakdale: Tons of fairs, festivals, and gatherings are available in Oakdale, the Cowboy Capital of the World. It’s also a great place for hiking, camping, water sports, snow sports, boating, fishing, and more due to its central location and proximity to both sand and snow. Oakdale is one of the better areas in Modesto.

Northwest

Ripon: This area in Northwest Modesto has a small town feel to it. Ripon also host series of events such as the Almond Blossom Festival, Taste of Rippon, Main Street Day and several others. This is also a great spot for outdoorsy people due to it’s proximity to Caswell State Park.

Salida: Here you’ll find Caswell Memorial State Park.

Eastside

Empire: Empire is a very agriculturally influenced area.

Waterford: This area leads to many great recreational areas such as Turlock Lake, Lake Don Pedro, Modesto Reservoir, Yosemite Park, and more. This agricultural community is known for their corn, almonds, peaches, walnuts, and apples.

Westside: A little more rural in character.

Southside: Within Southside you’ll find neighborhoods like Hughson, a very small agriculturally influenced community, Shackelford, and Ceres, which hosts several family events, fairs, car shows, and parades.