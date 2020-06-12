Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

39 Apartments for rent in Modesto, CA

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1121 Vallecito Way
1121 Vallecito Way, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1194 sqft
This house has approximately 1,194 square feet with great room, dining area, carpets, blinds, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heating and air conditioning, fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fan, 2-car garage, front and back

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1413 Raquel Lane
1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1478 sqft
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
906 Byron Lane
906 Byron Lane, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an downstairs unit. Freshly painted, clean flooring, spacious living area, central heat & air, new blinds. On site laundry, No pets. Renter's Insurance is required. Owner pays Water/Sewer/Garbage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
715 Sunset Avenue
715 Sunset Ave, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
This Cozy Home 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport has been freshly painted, new tile in the bedrooms. Central heat and air, fenced secured yard,included New washer/dryer/fridge located close to schools, golf courses, and Hwy 99...

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2333 Nancy Lane
2333 Nancy Lane, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1545 Sunrise Ave
1545 Sunrise Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with 1 Car Garage - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans, binds, Laminate and hard wood floors, Gas Stove. Updated Bathroom with Shower surround, Cabinet, Sink, Mirror and light.

Last updated June 12
Highway Village
1 Unit Available
2724 McAdoo Ave
2724 Mcadoo Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Den/Office - Newly Remodeled Home In Modesto- 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a Den\Office, 2 Car Garage.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2412 Seaglen Drive
2412 Seaglen Drive, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1092 sqft
SEA GLEN DRIVE - 3/2 WITH GARAGE - MODESTO: Built in 1986, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story, Duplex, 2 Car Garage With Auto Opener, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Living Room With Fireplace & Built-In Bookcase, Walk In Closet

Last updated June 12
Sylvan Meadows East
1 Unit Available
3605 Forest Glenn Drive
3605 Forest Glenn Dr, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1300 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 2 bath in Modesto - Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex. Washer/Dryer hook up. Tenant responsible for $60.00 water, sewer, garbage fee. Call 209-668-6700 for more information. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5697405)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3700 Tully Rd #134
3700 Tully Road, Modesto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated condo in Timberlake Gated Community! - Updated single story condo located on second level. This unit includes fresh two tone paint, new carpet and flooring. Kitchen has an electric cook-top/oven, dishwasher and comes with a fridge.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1610 Randazzo Ave
1610 Randazzo Ave, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - Spacious bedroom 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Modesto ready to be called home. This unit was just completely repainted. New paint and wood flooring make this property ideal for enjoyment.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
2102 College Ave
2102 College Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1300 sqft
2102 College Ave. 2bedroom/2bath home - $1075 Monthly rent/ $1175. Security Deposit. 2102 College is part a Duplex. Cozy home in North Modesto. Available June 1, 2020. Currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Stove & Fridge included.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
1005 Academy Ave
1005 Academy Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1389 sqft
Charming Modesto home move in ready! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in a park like setting located near North Modesto, nestled in peaceful cul-de-sac . Spacious bedrooms. Grounds are gorgeous! Extra large space for RV parking.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,

Last updated March 5
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
Results within 1 mile of Modesto

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1557 Lynn Avenue
1557 Lynn Avenue, West Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming home in town with a country feeling - Come home to this charming home. Feel like you're living in the country but be close to shopping, elementary school and more. This cozy home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat in kitchen.

Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687
Results within 5 miles of Modesto

Last updated June 12
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1773 sqft
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12
Patterson Gardens
1 Unit Available
1017 Calvinson Parkway
1017 Calvinson Parkway, Patterson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
3138 sqft
1017 Calvinson Parkway Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom - This is a beautiful and spacious home at over 3100 square feet. This large home features separate formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook and a big kitchen.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2806 Turpin Ave
2806 Turpin Avenue, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Charmig 3 Bedroom Home Ready Now - Cute 3 bedroom home in Riverbank Must see to love! Home includes washer, dryer. and refrigerator for your use. Small pet welcomed must provide renters insurance and pet deposit.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
12000 W. Linwood Ave.
12000 West Linwood Avenue, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1776 sqft
- 3bd/2ba modular home, central AC/Heat, covered front porch, tile entry, living room has carpet, fireplace and ceiling fan, dining room has tile and ceiling fan, master bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fan, master bath has oval tub and a

Median Rent in Modesto

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Modesto is $1,127, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,459.
Studio
$1,010
1 Bed
$1,127
2 Beds
$1,459
3+ Beds
$2,087
City GuideModesto
Ready for a move to Modesto? Centrally located in the Central Valley, Modesto is within a few hours of the Bay Area, Yosemite, Napa and Lake Tahoe. As California’s 17th largest city, you can have the urban living experience without the cost (or traffic) that comes with other major California cities.
What’s It Gunna Cost?

One of the best things about Modesto is that when compared to other California cities, rent here is cheap. Rents on one-bedroom apartments start in the low $500’s. In Modesto, landlords like to see that your income is 2.5 times your rent so do the math and keep those numbers in mind as you peruse listings.

What You’re Gunna Need

Like many other cities, landlords will expect to see employment & income verification in the form of pay stubs or bank statements. You may also need to provide a credit report, past rental references and up to two forms of identification.

The Modesto Market

It’s a slower one. What does this mean for you? There isn’t a whole lot of competition for apartments, and landlords don’t typically get multiple applicants for the same unit. That said, the best time to look for a new place is during the winter months when fewer people are on the hunt for rentals. Short term or month-to-month leases are common here, which is a nice change of pace from most other cities of Modesto’s size. Finally, because of the whole slow-market thing, the rental process doesn’t typically last more than two or three days, so if you’re in a hurry, good. You’ll be able to find an apartment and be moved in within a week.

Now, onto Modesto’s Choicest Hoods:

Central

Central Modesto includes the Sylvan/Coffee Neighborhood, Airport, and Downtown. Downtown is growing in development. There’s plenty of entertainment, shopping, and it’s home to The Gallo Center for the Arts and Theatre.

Northeast

Riverbank: Here you’ll find the Riverbank Community Theatre and the Rio Arts Center. This hood also plays host to the Riverbank Wine and Cheese Exhibition, which attracts many a wino and cheese-o.

Oakdale: Tons of fairs, festivals, and gatherings are available in Oakdale, the Cowboy Capital of the World. It’s also a great place for hiking, camping, water sports, snow sports, boating, fishing, and more due to its central location and proximity to both sand and snow. Oakdale is one of the better areas in Modesto.

Northwest

Ripon: This area in Northwest Modesto has a small town feel to it. Ripon also host series of events such as the Almond Blossom Festival, Taste of Rippon, Main Street Day and several others. This is also a great spot for outdoorsy people due to it’s proximity to Caswell State Park.

Salida: Here you’ll find Caswell Memorial State Park.

Eastside

Empire: Empire is a very agriculturally influenced area.

Waterford: This area leads to many great recreational areas such as Turlock Lake, Lake Don Pedro, Modesto Reservoir, Yosemite Park, and more. This agricultural community is known for their corn, almonds, peaches, walnuts, and apples.

Westside: A little more rural in character.

Southside: Within Southside you’ll find neighborhoods like Hughson, a very small agriculturally influenced community, Shackelford, and Ceres, which hosts several family events, fairs, car shows, and parades.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Modesto's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

"Modesto scored very low for city satisfaction, ranking it near the bottom decile of our study...

View full Modesto Renter Survey

Here’s how Modesto ranks on:

D
Overall satisfaction
C
Safety and crime rate
B
Confidence in the local economy
D
Plans for homeownership
A-
Quality of schools
B
State and local taxes
Overview of Findings

"Modesto scored very low for city satisfaction, ranking it near the bottom decile of our study," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and Modesto renters show particular dissatisfaction with commute quality and access to recreational opportunities."

Key findings in Modesto include the following:

  • Renters gave Modesto a D overall, ranking 88th out of 100 cities in our national study.
  • Modesto scored slightly above average for confidence in the local economy, earning a B.
  • Despite confidence in the economy, only 47% of renters in Modesto have plans for future homeownership which grades out at a D.
  • Modesto's top grade was an A- for quality of local schools: 63% of renters report satisfaction for this important category.
  • Modesto ranked almost dead last for quality of daily commute with only 40% of renters expressing satisfaction, good enough for an F grade and 99th place in our rankings.
  • Among Northern California cities in our study, San Francisco topped the list for overall satisfaction with an A+ followed by Sacramento (A-), San Jose (B+), Hayward (C+), Santa Rosa (C), Vallejo (C), Oakland (C-), and Modesto (D).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.

A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Modesto?
In Modesto, the median rent is $1,010 for a studio, $1,127 for a 1-bedroom, $1,459 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,087 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Modesto, check out our monthly Modesto Rent Report.
How good are the schools in Modesto?
Modesto renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Modesto did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Modesto?
Some of the colleges located in the Modesto area include California State University-Stanislaus, Merced College, University of the Pacific, San Jose City College, and San Jose State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Modesto?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Modesto from include San Jose, Elk Grove, Pleasanton, Livermore, and Milpitas.

