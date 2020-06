162 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA

Moving In

Finding an abode

Housing options here are plentiful, from small condos all the way up to luxury villas. You can pretty much find whatever you need, but searching for an apartment for rent in Desert Hot Springs during winter can be harder, due to the annual snowbird migration. And the (more) tolerable temperature.

How are the prices?

Finding an inexpensive place to live anywhere in California can be tough.One-bedroom apartments in Desert Hot Springs are greatly affordable. And the standard rent for three-bedroom apartments in Desert Hot Springs is about average as well.

What youll need

Rent from an apartment complex in this city, and you will no doubt need to show that you have some income rolling in. They will probably pull a background check as well. Find a local landlord, and you may be able to bypass most of that. Often, you can find all bills paid apartments in Desert Hot Springs, which will include the pool and the utilities.