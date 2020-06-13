162 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA📍
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 7
1 of 26
The small city of Desert Hot Springs sits in a great location just above Palm Springs, in a high-altitude desert. Its far enough from LA and San Diego, yet close enough to reach if need be. This city has a great mix of people, both young and old; and living in a place where people go for a vacation is usually a good bet.
Finding an abode
Housing options here are plentiful, from small condos all the way up to luxury villas. You can pretty much find whatever you need, but searching for an apartment for rent in Desert Hot Springs during winter can be harder, due to the annual snowbird migration. And the (more) tolerable temperature.
How are the prices?
Finding an inexpensive place to live anywhere in California can be tough.One-bedroom apartments in Desert Hot Springs are greatly affordable. And the standard rent for three-bedroom apartments in Desert Hot Springs is about average as well.
What youll need
Rent from an apartment complex in this city, and you will no doubt need to show that you have some income rolling in. They will probably pull a background check as well. Find a local landlord, and you may be able to bypass most of that. Often, you can find all bills paid apartments in Desert Hot Springs, which will include the pool and the utilities.
Central Desert Hot Springs: Most of the town is concentrated here, sprawling north and south of the main drag, Pearson Blvd., which is where most of the action takes place.
Mission Lakes: This is the area to the northeast, with a cluster of houses clinging to the only green in town that would be the golf course. Houses here are decidedly swankier, especially the ones that spill out onto the golf course from their backyards. Watch out for astray Titleists and errant golf clubs.
Eastside: Just east of town on Hacienda Avenue is this small neighborhood. A few of the hot spring resorts are here, and the homes in these parts tend to be larger than those in the middle of town.
Find a place with a pool
The summer months can be downright scorching. Surprise, surprise! The best thing to do is move into a house with a pool to jump into when the weather gets unbearable. Which is only eight or nine months out of the year. On winter nights, it can freeze, though, so you might want to get a good blanket too.
Enjoying life
All told, Desert Hot Springs is a great place to live in sunny Southern California. It rarely ever rains here, but the city does have water. The town boasts some of the cleanest water in the country you can drink the same spring water that you soak in (probably a good idea to drink some first and then soak). One of the best things about this city is that it is so close to Palm Springs, which has world-class golf, tennis, shopping and most other diversions.