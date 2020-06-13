162 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA

Life in Desert Hot Springs

Find a place with a pool

The summer months can be downright scorching. Surprise, surprise! The best thing to do is move into a house with a pool to jump into when the weather gets unbearable. Which is only eight or nine months out of the year. On winter nights, it can freeze, though, so you might want to get a good blanket too.

Enjoying life

All told, Desert Hot Springs is a great place to live in sunny Southern California. It rarely ever rains here, but the city does have water. The town boasts some of the cleanest water in the country you can drink the same spring water that you soak in (probably a good idea to drink some first and then soak). One of the best things about this city is that it is so close to Palm Springs, which has world-class golf, tennis, shopping and most other diversions.