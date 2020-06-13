162 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA

Apartment List
Median Rent in Desert Hot Springs

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs is $893, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,117.
Studio
$746
1 Bed
$893
2 Beds
$1,117
3+ Beds
$1,569
City GuideDesert Hot Springs
The Desert Empire, famous for its deserts, hot climate, cacti and the famous Coachella Music Festival, the largest music and arts festival on the West Coast. A great place to listen to great musical acts once a year.

The small city of Desert Hot Springs sits in a great location just above Palm Springs, in a high-altitude desert. Its far enough from LA and San Diego, yet close enough to reach if need be. This city has a great mix of people, both young and old; and living in a place where people go for a vacation is usually a good bet.

Moving In

Finding an abode

Housing options here are plentiful, from small condos all the way up to luxury villas. You can pretty much find whatever you need, but searching for an apartment for rent in Desert Hot Springs during winter can be harder, due to the annual snowbird migration. And the (more) tolerable temperature.

How are the prices?

Finding an inexpensive place to live anywhere in California can be tough.One-bedroom apartments in Desert Hot Springs are greatly affordable. And the standard rent for three-bedroom apartments in Desert Hot Springs is about average as well.

What youll need

Rent from an apartment complex in this city, and you will no doubt need to show that you have some income rolling in. They will probably pull a background check as well. Find a local landlord, and you may be able to bypass most of that. Often, you can find all bills paid apartments in Desert Hot Springs, which will include the pool and the utilities.

The Parts of Town

Central Desert Hot Springs: Most of the town is concentrated here, sprawling north and south of the main drag, Pearson Blvd., which is where most of the action takes place.

Mission Lakes: This is the area to the northeast, with a cluster of houses clinging to the only green in town that would be the golf course. Houses here are decidedly swankier, especially the ones that spill out onto the golf course from their backyards. Watch out for astray Titleists and errant golf clubs.

Eastside: Just east of town on Hacienda Avenue is this small neighborhood. A few of the hot spring resorts are here, and the homes in these parts tend to be larger than those in the middle of town.

Life in Desert Hot Springs

Find a place with a pool

The summer months can be downright scorching. Surprise, surprise! The best thing to do is move into a house with a pool to jump into when the weather gets unbearable. Which is only eight or nine months out of the year. On winter nights, it can freeze, though, so you might want to get a good blanket too.

Enjoying life

All told, Desert Hot Springs is a great place to live in sunny Southern California. It rarely ever rains here, but the city does have water. The town boasts some of the cleanest water in the country you can drink the same spring water that you soak in (probably a good idea to drink some first and then soak). One of the best things about this city is that it is so close to Palm Springs, which has world-class golf, tennis, shopping and most other diversions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Desert Hot Springs?
In Desert Hot Springs, the median rent is $746 for a studio, $893 for a 1-bedroom, $1,117 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,569 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Desert Hot Springs, check out our monthly Desert Hot Springs Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Desert Hot Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Desert Hot Springs area include University of California-Riverside, College of the Desert, Loma Linda University, University of Redlands, and Moreno Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Desert Hot Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Desert Hot Springs from include Riverside, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Temecula, and Redlands.

