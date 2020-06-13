299 Apartments for rent in Lawndale, CA📍
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 4
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 31
1 of 32
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 32
Lawndale, California, is a small city with only a little over 32,000 residents. This area is warm all year and the rainy season is limited to mid-December through mid-January. This makes for a city where outdoor activities are favored and are rarely cancelled due to weather-related issues. A blooming economy and friendly people make this city a wonderful place.
Since this is California, you probably figure that moving to Lawndale will involve the tedious task of flashing money and references at landlords in the hopes that they might approve you for an apartment rental. You would be both correct and incorrect on this. It never hurts to have money to drop on the spot when you find a place, and it never hurts to have references from former landlords. But in truth, if you have the money, they will rent to you. Most of the residents in the area are renters, but thanks to a vacancy rate of over 5 percent, landlords are willing to work with renters.
What It Will Cost
As is true in most cases, the bigger the place, the more it will cost. It's not really bad here by California standards. Rent will vary slightly based on amenities. If you are looking to buy or rent to own a home, you will find several options, but the price range is still pretty much the same.
Prairie Avenue: This is a nice area with plenty of shops and parks within walking distance. Due to the great public transit system, many people choose to use public transportation to get to work instead of driving.
Condon Street: The rental market is tight in this neighborhood and that has raised rents but only slightly. The best advice if you want to move into this neighborhood is be prepared to sign on the dotted line and hand over a check immediately upon seeing an apartment. If you don't then the next guy probably will and you will have to wait for another opening.
City Center: It's a nice area, where parks are a popular place to hang out, even more so than bars.
Monaco: You can drop several hundred thousand to buy a home, or you might prefer to just rent an apartment for awhile instead. This is a very nice area with well maintained homes, shops and parks within walking distance.