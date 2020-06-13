Apartment List
/
CA
/
lawndale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

299 Apartments for rent in Lawndale, CA

📍

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4324 W 163rd St
4324 163rd Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Fully remodeled house w/spacious yard near freeway - Property Id: 293805 Spacious upgraded 3 bedroom house for rent with large backyard with extra storage. Large backyard for entertaining and play.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4726 W. 147th Street - 4
4726 West 147th Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in great Lawndale location. New paint, and brand new Hardwood Floors! Kitchen includes stove. Laundry onsite. No pets. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4BEgnS31zoJ

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4528 W 162nd
4528 West 162nd Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the best locations of Lawndale.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
15111 Freeman Avenue
15111 Freeman Avenue, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1395 sqft
Beautiful and bright turnkey fully remodeled family multi-level townhouse in gated La Palma Estates community. The main level has a living room with a fireplace that opens to the private patio. The main floor has a half bath available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4433 W 154th
4433 154th Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
2180 sqft
Like new free-standing home in a 3 unit gated complex. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Lawndale
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13611 Kornblum Ave.
13611 Kornblum Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250.00 OFF RENT - OAKTREE APARTMENTS ***Come and enjoy all we have to offer from our large bedroom floor plans, beautiful maintained landscaping and large laundry facility.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2116 sqft
18229 Amie Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2402 Felton Lane
2402 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1700 sqft
Bright & Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhome with Large Living Space and Vaulted Ceilings! - PROPERTY FEATURES 3BR2.5BA Approx.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2610 Mathews Avenue
2610 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1566 sqft
2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Townhouse for Lease.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5162 West 142st Street
5162 W 142nd St, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hawthorne. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Mathews Avenue
2105 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1964 sqft
Welcome to this light and bright 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in Redondo Beach! Entry level you’ll have a huge family room with a half bath, separate laundry room and direct access to your 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2304 Huntington Lane
2304 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
4465 W 142nd St
4465 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Front unit of a 4 unit building. 3bds 1 3/4 ba, hardwood floors,Bright, spacious living room that opens to kitchen. Small front yard. Conveniently located to shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2509 Clark Lane
2509 Clark Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
792 sqft
This beautifully updated middle, triplex unit, feels like living in a single family home. With no common walls and a private patio and storage garage surrounded by a gate, this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is completely self contained.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13800 Cordary Avenue
13800 Cordary Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2200 sqft
Furnished short-term rental. Experience the luxury of modern housing in these brand new construction homes. Natural light washes over the spacious, open floor plan.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bodger Park - El Camino Village
1 Unit Available
14412 Yukon Avenue
14412 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1670 sqft
Exquisite new construction for the discerning client. Large END UNIT 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes in a private planned unit community. These homes offer all the elegance of the beach cities, with a short commute to LAX, SpaceX and freeways.

Median Rent in Lawndale

Last updated Oct. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lawndale is $1,282, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,647.
Studio
$1,077
1 Bed
$1,282
2 Beds
$1,647
3+ Beds
$2,239
City GuideLawndale
Fact: Guitar Center is one of the largest employers in Lawndale. Fact: You'll never need to own an amp with how easy it is to try the ones out in the store.

Lawndale, California, is a small city with only a little over 32,000 residents. This area is warm all year and the rainy season is limited to mid-December through mid-January. This makes for a city where outdoor activities are favored and are rarely cancelled due to weather-related issues. A blooming economy and friendly people make this city a wonderful place.

Moving to Lawndale

Since this is California, you probably figure that moving to Lawndale will involve the tedious task of flashing money and references at landlords in the hopes that they might approve you for an apartment rental. You would be both correct and incorrect on this. It never hurts to have money to drop on the spot when you find a place, and it never hurts to have references from former landlords. But in truth, if you have the money, they will rent to you. Most of the residents in the area are renters, but thanks to a vacancy rate of over 5 percent, landlords are willing to work with renters.

What It Will Cost

As is true in most cases, the bigger the place, the more it will cost. It's not really bad here by California standards. Rent will vary slightly based on amenities. If you are looking to buy or rent to own a home, you will find several options, but the price range is still pretty much the same.

Neighborhoods

Prairie Avenue: This is a nice area with plenty of shops and parks within walking distance. Due to the great public transit system, many people choose to use public transportation to get to work instead of driving.

Condon Street: The rental market is tight in this neighborhood and that has raised rents but only slightly. The best advice if you want to move into this neighborhood is be prepared to sign on the dotted line and hand over a check immediately upon seeing an apartment. If you don't then the next guy probably will and you will have to wait for another opening.

City Center: It's a nice area, where parks are a popular place to hang out, even more so than bars.

Monaco: You can drop several hundred thousand to buy a home, or you might prefer to just rent an apartment for awhile instead. This is a very nice area with well maintained homes, shops and parks within walking distance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lawndale?
In Lawndale, the median rent is $1,077 for a studio, $1,282 for a 1-bedroom, $1,647 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,239 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lawndale, check out our monthly Lawndale Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lawndale?
Some of the colleges located in the Lawndale area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lawndale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lawndale from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments