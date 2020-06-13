299 Apartments for rent in Lawndale, CA

Moving to Lawndale

Since this is California, you probably figure that moving to Lawndale will involve the tedious task of flashing money and references at landlords in the hopes that they might approve you for an apartment rental. You would be both correct and incorrect on this. It never hurts to have money to drop on the spot when you find a place, and it never hurts to have references from former landlords. But in truth, if you have the money, they will rent to you. Most of the residents in the area are renters, but thanks to a vacancy rate of over 5 percent, landlords are willing to work with renters.

What It Will Cost

As is true in most cases, the bigger the place, the more it will cost. It's not really bad here by California standards. Rent will vary slightly based on amenities. If you are looking to buy or rent to own a home, you will find several options, but the price range is still pretty much the same.