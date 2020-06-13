Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
5 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$1,335
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6734 Brion Ct
6734 Brion Court, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2443 sqft
Enjoy a home that has all of the custom amenities that makes a tenant feel like a home owner. This single story 3/4 bedroom, corner lot home has it all. The first being Solar Electricity. The current owner pays $10-$12 per month with one occupant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
119 Mountainside Drive
119 Mountainside Drive, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1791 sqft
4BD/2.5 Bath Two Story home East Palmdale. JUST REHABBED. New Carpet, New paint,....Ready for move in. WWW.123RENT.COM Additional security deposit for pets. QUALIFIED SEC8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5207 Moonraker Road
5207 Moonraker Road, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1982 sqft
Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4501 W Avenue N4
4501 West Avenue N 4, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2732 sqft
Great property for growing family. Property is for lease or sale. Contact listing agent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
36907 Regency Place
36907 Regency Place, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1528 sqft
Remodeled single story with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. - Remodeled single story home with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. and was built in 1989. This 3 + 2 has all new hardwood flooring, carpet and paint throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2815 Bracken Way
2815 Bracken Way, Palmdale, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
2815 Bracken Way Available 07/01/20 Executive Home West Palmdale - Looking for Executive house..look no further. This house is almost brand new, situated in a newer neighborhood .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
***1105 BEECHDALE DRIVE UNIT E
1105 Beechdale Drive, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1327 sqft
(Application pending) Palmdale West Side Townhome - 3 bedrooms - 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1817 AVE S GENESEE
1817 East Avenue S 4, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1817 AVE S GENESEE in Palmdale.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3130 AVE S BARRINGTON
3130 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1050 sqft
Best unit in the complex! Newly renovated 2nd floor back unit in a modern apartment home located in the heart of Westside Village. Less than a block from Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Chase Bank and many other shops & restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
337 AVE S HIGHLAND
337 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4448 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 337 AVE S HIGHLAND in Palmdale.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1792 W Ave P 4
1792 West Avenue P 4, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1823 sqft
MOVE IN READY HOUSE, on the west side of palmdale. great location close to shcools, shopping, freeways and much more. Home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. You dont want to miss out on this.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
37813 53rd Street E
37813 53rd Street East, Palmdale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2872 sqft
This beautiful two story home located on a cul-de-sac in a quite neighborhood of East Palmdale. 5beds, 3baths. Formal living and dining room, great for entertaining. Large kitchen open to a spacious family room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
37633 Bluette Lane
37633 Bluette Ln, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1912 sqft
Anaverde Estate Home For Rent. Built in 2008 with over 1,900 square feet of living space. As soon as you walk through the entry you notice the stylish decor and care that has been put into this home. Half bath located in entry.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
307 AVE S CITRUS
307 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 307 AVE S CITRUS in Palmdale.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
426 E Ave Q7
426 East Avenue Q 7, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Town home in the middle of the City, within walking distance to schools and shopping, commuter friendly (minutes from FWY). Complex is gated, comes with it's own private patio area and garage!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
***36713 ROSE STREET
36713 Rose Street, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1878 sqft
(Application pending) East Palmdale Commuter Friendly Home - single story home - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - refrigerator - window coverings - ceiling fans - laundry room - central heating and air - double sided

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
400 AVE S SALTAIR
400 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$18,500
2450 sqft
Available now, Delivered Unfurnished. 3 beds 2.5 baths in main house with large living room, dining/breakfast area, laundry area, direct access to garage, well appointed kitchen.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
3138 AVE S BARRINGTON
3138 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3138 AVE S BARRINGTON in Palmdale.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1216 AVE S HIGHLAND
1216 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1205 sqft
Upper Unit Available in this beautiful Spanish duplex property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
436 AVE S virgil
436 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 436 AVE S virgil in Palmdale.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1117 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private and gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticlously maniured courtyard with a central fountain.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1818 AVE S LA BREA
1818 East Avenue S 4, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1818 AVE S LA BREA in Palmdale.

Median Rent in Palmdale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Palmdale is $1,474, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,895.
Studio
$1,239
1 Bed
$1,474
2 Beds
$1,895
3+ Beds
$2,575

June 2020 Palmdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palmdale Rent Report. Palmdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palmdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palmdale rents increased slightly over the past month

Palmdale rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palmdale stand at $1,475 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,895 for a two-bedroom. Palmdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palmdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palmdale

    As rents have increased marginally in Palmdale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palmdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palmdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,895 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Palmdale.
    • While Palmdale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Palmdale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Palmdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Palmdale?
    In Palmdale, the median rent is $1,239 for a studio, $1,474 for a 1-bedroom, $1,895 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,575 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palmdale, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Palmdale?
    Some of the colleges located in the Palmdale area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Palmdale?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palmdale from include Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Rancho Cucamonga, Pasadena, and Glendale.

