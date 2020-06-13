Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:52 AM

239 Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
Rancho Palos Verdes
13 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2640 Colt Road
2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 - Rent: $5,500 Per Month - Deposit: $8,000 - Credit Score 600 or Better - 5 Bedrooms - 4

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5917 Armaga Spring Road
5917 Armaga Spring Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1071 sqft
Welcome home to this top-floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of tranquil Palos Verdes! This clean and spacious condo includes a private balcony and both bedrooms have attached bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30523 Rue De La Pierre
30523 Rue De La Pierre, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
2647 sqft
Beautiful ocean view home featuring five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Located across from Point Vicente Elementary School and within walking distance of Golden Cove Center, this home is perfect for the family with school age children.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301
28120 Peacock Ridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,169
1550 sqft
Get Six Weeks Free Rent at Highridge Apartments - Property Id: 292468 This fabulous three bedroom two bath top floor apartment will take your breath away.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
29627 S. Western Avenue
29627 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
$2,775
1542 sqft
Make this gorgeous commercial vacancy yours! This unit has been freshly painted and remodeled.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2139 W Rockinghorse Road
2139 Rocking Horse Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2522 sqft
Great family home conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries and more. This spacious 3 level home features bedrooms on different levels creating unique privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
3200 La Rotonda
3200 La Rotonda Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1527 sqft
Escape to this picturesque, secluded Ocean Terrace condominium complex with panoramic views of the ocean and golf course and surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. This gated complex offers resort living year around.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
43 Hilltop Circle
43 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1913 sqft
Beautiful Corner End Unit located in the Prestigious "The Hill" gated townhouse community. Can sit outside on the front patio, relax and read while viewing queen's necklace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28191 Ridgecove Court S
28191 Ridgecove Court South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1476 sqft
Great Location! This very private 3 bedroom plus den is located in the desirable Ridgegate complex. Unit is located at the end of the cul-de-sac near the pool and spa and extra parking spaces.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
7030 Crest Road
7030 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
3584 sqft
This rebuilt executive lease has top-of-the-line custom features throughout. Rare one level floor plan with two master suites, a private guest/maid's wing, and two additional bedrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
108 Spindrift Drive
108 Spindrift Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1669 sqft
For Lease!!! Beach living in Luxury! Spectacular modernized beach bungalow in the private and gated beach community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Live large and enjoy endless amounts of panoramic sunsets and beach life all in a place called home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30102 Via Rivera
30102 Via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2129 sqft
Great location , Walking distance to school, near shopping center! Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom one story house with 3 car garage! Great Price ! Lease price including washer, dryer and refrigerator !

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28603 Vista Madera
28603 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1455 sqft
This luxurious townhome is located in the highly sought after complex, "The Courtyards", a quiet resort-style community in Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located close to shopping and dining! Nestled down a quiet street away from the main road,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30057 Via Victoria
30057 Via Victoria, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$13,999
5557 sqft
Private and Gated Mediterranean Style home with beautiful ocean and Catalina views. Boasting approx. 5,550 SF living space with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, office and a theatre.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
7227 Crest Road
7227 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2691 sqft
Ocean View!!! Nestled in on the quiet Cul De Sac with maximum privacy this rare opportunity to make this house your home. The home boasts PANORAMIC Ocean view and view of Catalina Island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28035 Ridgebrook Court
28035 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
Get settled and ready for the new school year in the highly esteemed Palos Verdes Unified school district while living in this immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom town home with attached garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3189 sqft
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...

Median Rent in Rancho Palos Verdes

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rancho Palos Verdes is $3,937, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $5,059.
Studio
$3,308
1 Bed
$3,937
2 Beds
$5,059
3+ Beds
$6,876
City GuideRancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, California

In Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA, the jutting cliffs fall out from under large, beautiful homes overlooking long views of the Pacific Ocean. With a rolling, scenic backdrop and a short jaunt to Los Angeles, renters in Ranchos Palos Verdes (named “Green Pole Farm” in Spanish after the lavish trees) will find no shortage of incentives to move here. Apartments and houses for rent are pricy but the abundance of posh features like spacious balconies, stone fireplaces, rich hardwood floors and a surplus of amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, clubhouses, and fitness centers make the price tag justified. If you are looking for an apartment, condo, townhouse or home for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, check out our apartment listings to find the place that suits you best.

The Los Angeles suburb sits about 30 miles south of the big city and was developed by early Spanish explorers with rancho land grants. The community is luxurious, scenic with rent prices easily surpassing $3,000 in places for two-bedroom apartments. That said, the town of 40,000 boasts views of Santa Catalina Island from the cliffs and glimpses of dolphins playing below from the bluffs. Historic places such as the Wayfarers Chapel and Point Vicente Lighthouse are situated here and there are plenty of opportunities for hiking, swimming, golf and other recreational activities. Lease terms are a bit stiff -- usually at least one year -- and deposits will run you around $1000. Nevertheless, you get a lot for what you pay for and many apartments are pet-friendly with on-site dog parks, walking paths and hiking trails.

If you are seeking an apartment for rent, there are dozens of beautiful, luxurious options in Ranchos Palos Verdes. There are studio apartments, the lowest rent you will find, which start around $800 (though most range between $1,000 to $1,300). Palm Gate Apartments are some of the more affordable choices with studios going for about $760. One-bedroom apartments range $1500 to $3200 and two-bedrooms are anywhere from $2200 to $5200. On the higher end, three-bedroom apartments can run up to $6000 a month. However, amenities will almost always include digital cable, Internet, swimming pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, terraces, balconies, courtyards, on-site maintenance and ample covered parking. Townhomes and condominiums are basically the same price with comparable creature comforts.

Finding a house for rent is not difficult in Ranchos Palos Verdes either. The prices here vary more depending on what you are looking for. You can find cozy guest houses that are fully furnished with all utilities paid for about $1000. You can also find unfurnished four-bedrooms with tons of square feet, panoramic views, courtyards, housecleaning and gardening for $4000 to $4500.

Wherever you go in this city, you are bound to find luxurious, upscale living with pleasant neighbors and gorgeous landscapes around you. Good luck with your search!

June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report. Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Palos Verdes rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report. Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Palos Verdes rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined significantly over the past month

Rancho Palos Verdes rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Palos Verdes stand at $3,937 for a one-bedroom apartment and $5,059 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Rancho Palos Verdes' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Palos Verdes

    As rents have increased moderately in Rancho Palos Verdes, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Palos Verdes is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Rancho Palos Verdes' median two-bedroom rent of $5,059 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Rancho Palos Verdes.
    • While Rancho Palos Verdes' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Palos Verdes than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rancho Palos Verdes is nearly five times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes?
    In Rancho Palos Verdes, the median rent is $3,308 for a studio, $3,937 for a 1-bedroom, $5,059 for a 2-bedroom, and $6,876 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rancho Palos Verdes, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rancho Palos Verdes?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rancho Palos Verdes area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rancho Palos Verdes?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rancho Palos Verdes from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

