239 Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Rancho Palos Verdes, California

In Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA, the jutting cliffs fall out from under large, beautiful homes overlooking long views of the Pacific Ocean. With a rolling, scenic backdrop and a short jaunt to Los Angeles, renters in Ranchos Palos Verdes (named “Green Pole Farm” in Spanish after the lavish trees) will find no shortage of incentives to move here. Apartments and houses for rent are pricy but the abundance of posh features like spacious balconies, stone fireplaces, rich hardwood floors and a surplus of amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, clubhouses, and fitness centers make the price tag justified. If you are looking for an apartment, condo, townhouse or home for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, check out our apartment listings to find the place that suits you best.

The Los Angeles suburb sits about 30 miles south of the big city and was developed by early Spanish explorers with rancho land grants. The community is luxurious, scenic with rent prices easily surpassing $3,000 in places for two-bedroom apartments. That said, the town of 40,000 boasts views of Santa Catalina Island from the cliffs and glimpses of dolphins playing below from the bluffs. Historic places such as the Wayfarers Chapel and Point Vicente Lighthouse are situated here and there are plenty of opportunities for hiking, swimming, golf and other recreational activities. Lease terms are a bit stiff -- usually at least one year -- and deposits will run you around $1000. Nevertheless, you get a lot for what you pay for and many apartments are pet-friendly with on-site dog parks, walking paths and hiking trails.

If you are seeking an apartment for rent, there are dozens of beautiful, luxurious options in Ranchos Palos Verdes. There are studio apartments, the lowest rent you will find, which start around $800 (though most range between $1,000 to $1,300). Palm Gate Apartments are some of the more affordable choices with studios going for about $760. One-bedroom apartments range $1500 to $3200 and two-bedrooms are anywhere from $2200 to $5200. On the higher end, three-bedroom apartments can run up to $6000 a month. However, amenities will almost always include digital cable, Internet, swimming pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, terraces, balconies, courtyards, on-site maintenance and ample covered parking. Townhomes and condominiums are basically the same price with comparable creature comforts.

Finding a house for rent is not difficult in Ranchos Palos Verdes either. The prices here vary more depending on what you are looking for. You can find cozy guest houses that are fully furnished with all utilities paid for about $1000. You can also find unfurnished four-bedrooms with tons of square feet, panoramic views, courtyards, housecleaning and gardening for $4000 to $4500.

Wherever you go in this city, you are bound to find luxurious, upscale living with pleasant neighbors and gorgeous landscapes around you. Good luck with your search!