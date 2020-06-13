Apartment List
fountain valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

298 Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fountain Valley
17 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fountain Valley
9 Units Available
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fountain Valley
21 Units Available
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Fountain Valley
6 Units Available
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16207 Mount Lowe Circle
16207 Mount Lowe Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
2752 sqft
Beautiful remodeled house by Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The first floor is spacious with Living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, Master Bedroom with double closet, two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
17698 Oak St
17698 Oak Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2217 sqft
4Bed+Bonus+3 Bath House - Property Id: 272467 Excellent location and walking distance to Fountain Valley high school, Fulton middle school, and Tamura elementary school.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
11600 Warner Avenue #541
11600 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1005 sqft
11600 Warner Avenue - 541 #541 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor Corner Unit with 2 Balconies!! (Elevator Access) - Come check out this spacious corner unit! Very rare floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18134 Sand Dunes Ct
18134 Sand Dunes Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1536 sqft
3 bed 3 bath spacious condo 18134 Sand Dunes Ct Fountain Valley - MUST SEE 3 bed 3 bath condo located in the most desirable Tiburon South community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
8569 TRINITY RIVER CIRCLE
8569 Trinity River Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,400
2722 sqft
Prestigious Greenbrook Estate: 7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home - Prestigious Greenbrook Estate: 7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home On Cul-De-Sac, Kitchen With Extended Bar Island, Granite Counter Tops, New Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Step Down Living

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16258 San Jacinto Street A
16258 San Jacinto Street, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
800 sqft
Beautiful ADU unit built 2020 features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The unit is located close to church, freeways, shopping center situated in a quiet and nice neighborhood. Rent includes water. Must see to appreciate!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
11754 Azalea Ave
11754 Azalea Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1344 sqft
You will fall in love with this home! Nestled in a quite neighborhood in Fountain Valley. This house is cozy and it feels like home the moment you walk in. It has new carpet in the livingroom and bedrooms. Enjoy light, bright and good size bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16126 Shasta Street
16126 Shasta Street, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1332 sqft
Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home in Fountain Valley available for lease July 1st. This lovely home was completely renovated from the studs-up in 2010. Bamboo flooring throughout. Designer tile in the baths accompanied by crushed-marble topped vanities.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
10723 El Silbido Avenue
10723 El Silbido Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1455 sqft
Located in Green Valley neighborhood,. Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home features 1,400 square feet of livable space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
10920 San Leon Avenue
10920 San Leon Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1520 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in the Green Valley Community located in Fountain Valley. This beautiful home includes 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and Approx, 1520 sqft living space. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pools, park, and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18893 Santa Isadora Street
18893 Santa Isadora Street, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2016 sqft
HURRY To This SINGLE STORY Upgraded Turnkey Detached Single Family Residence In Stratford Park I Located In A Most HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And The Owner Will Even Consider Pets On Case By Case Basis).

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18642 Redwood Street
18642 Redwood Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1461 sqft
*COMING SOON* Remodeled Fountain Valley Home With Giant Yard - This beautiful single level home has incredible upgrades and features.

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16515 Yucca Circle
16515 Yucca Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
16515 Yucca Circle Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Single Story Home on Over-sized Lot in Fountain Valley - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS - SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH** Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour:
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Valley
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westminster
5 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,932
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Adams
1 Unit Available
19787 Kingswood Lane
19787 Kingswood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
2 Bedroom - 1-1/2 Bath Spotless Home. Wood Laminate Flooring In The Living Area And Kitchen, Carpet On The Stairs And Bedrooms. Fresh Paint. Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Shutters, Newer Fixtures And A Beautiful Fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
731 Owen Dr.
731 Owen Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,550
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Only 2 miles to the famous Huntington Pier. Bike to Main street on Tuesday nights and see all the vendors that take over these street blocks.. Visit the new Pacific City with its numerous shops and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
3297 Iowa Street
3297 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1450 sqft
This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath single-level Mesa Verde home on a fantastic street with the best of neighbors. You’ll know what we mean when you park out front.

Median Rent in Fountain Valley

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fountain Valley is $1,844, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,370.
Studio
$1,550
1 Bed
$1,844
2 Beds
$2,370
3+ Beds
$3,221
City GuideFountain Valley
Though it has only been an incorporated city for a little over 50 years, Fountain Valley is a small city with a big heart. How small you ask? About nine square miles small. But don’t worry, there is plenty to do in this cozy California town. The town motto, “A nice place to live,” fits Fountain Valley to a tee. Located in California’s Orange County, Fountain Valley is minutes from Huntington Beach, tourist attractions (Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland) and Newport Beach. This middle-class be...
Life in Fountain Valley

Having trouble with Craigslist Fountain Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living in Fountain Valley is all a matter of taste. Are you an ocean lover? Check out the south side, where you can find great apartment living with reserved parking, spas and some smashing views of the Pacific. More of a mainland lover? Search the living options on the north side, which is bordered by Mile Square and offers some nice larger homes and newer apartment buildings that often feature pools, access to local parks, private yards and friendly demeanor towards pets. Overall, the area is safe, a great spot for families, has a very low crime rate and contains a plethora of apartment complexes with gated access.

Another hotly sought after area is Green Valley, one of the oldest and best maintained neighborhoods in Fountain Valley. Residents not only love it for its great elementary school, but for its parks (surprised?) and charming single family and apartment homes, as well. Brookhurst Ave. is the main street for all of your shopping and dining needs. Here you’ll find old ranch style homes mixed in with stores, eateries and a whole slew of entertainment options.

As for different cultures and diversity, the city has a large Vietnamese population and even has an area referred to as “Little Saigon,” which is filled with some great food and shopping. Residents spend many a weekend here and hardly ever leave with an empty stomach.

Fountain Valley is located in the heart of the OC and is chock-full of proud residents who’ll be the first to tell you exactly why it’s such a nice place to live. It may the location, it may be the schools, or it may even be the oh-so-quiet suburban living, but whatever the reason, those who live here aren’t itching to leave anytime soon. Peaceful neighborhoods moving at a good pace are what Fountain Valley is made of, and we sure hope you find just the spot to settle into.

June 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report. Fountain Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fountain Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fountain Valley rents decline sharply over the past month

Fountain Valley rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fountain Valley stand at $1,845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,371 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fountain Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fountain Valley over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fountain Valley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fountain Valley, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fountain Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fountain Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Fountain Valley.
    • While rents in Fountain Valley fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fountain Valley than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Fountain Valley is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fountain Valley?
    In Fountain Valley, the median rent is $1,550 for a studio, $1,844 for a 1-bedroom, $2,370 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,221 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fountain Valley, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fountain Valley?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fountain Valley area include Coastline Community College, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fountain Valley?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fountain Valley from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Santa Ana.

