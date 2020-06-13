298 Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA

Life in Fountain Valley

Living in Fountain Valley is all a matter of taste. Are you an ocean lover? Check out the south side, where you can find great apartment living with reserved parking, spas and some smashing views of the Pacific. More of a mainland lover? Search the living options on the north side, which is bordered by Mile Square and offers some nice larger homes and newer apartment buildings that often feature pools, access to local parks, private yards and friendly demeanor towards pets. Overall, the area is safe, a great spot for families, has a very low crime rate and contains a plethora of apartment complexes with gated access.

Another hotly sought after area is Green Valley, one of the oldest and best maintained neighborhoods in Fountain Valley. Residents not only love it for its great elementary school, but for its parks (surprised?) and charming single family and apartment homes, as well. Brookhurst Ave. is the main street for all of your shopping and dining needs. Here you’ll find old ranch style homes mixed in with stores, eateries and a whole slew of entertainment options.

As for different cultures and diversity, the city has a large Vietnamese population and even has an area referred to as “Little Saigon,” which is filled with some great food and shopping. Residents spend many a weekend here and hardly ever leave with an empty stomach.

Fountain Valley is located in the heart of the OC and is chock-full of proud residents who’ll be the first to tell you exactly why it’s such a nice place to live. It may the location, it may be the schools, or it may even be the oh-so-quiet suburban living, but whatever the reason, those who live here aren’t itching to leave anytime soon. Peaceful neighborhoods moving at a good pace are what Fountain Valley is made of, and we sure hope you find just the spot to settle into.