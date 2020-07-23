115 Apartments for rent in Sutter County, CA

/
1 of 1

1 Unit Available
2325 Archer Ave County of Sutter
2325 Archer Avenue, Live Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
2325 Archer Ave County of Sutter Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath 100 sq ft home in Live Oak - This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath 1100 sq ft home that has been remodeled located in Live Oak.
1 of 1

1 Unit Available
529 Carroll Street
529 Carroll Street, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1337 sqft
529 Carroll Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - Impressive Home you will fall in love with !!! This home has so much charm and character . Home features Open Family and Living Room with Beautiful Hardwood Floors thru-out.
1 of 2

1 Unit Available
1104 Courtyard Dr
1104 Courtyard Way, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1444 sqft
- (RLNE5935065)
1 of 15

1 Unit Available
619 Winship Rd
619 Winship Road, Yuba City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
Don’t Miss out on this beautiful Centrally located 2 Story Home. - Beautiful 2 story home, in a centrally located neighborhood.
1 of 8

1 Unit Available
920 IDA WAY COUNTY OF SUTTER
920 Ida Way, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
920 IDA WAY COUNTY OF SUTTER Available 08/28/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2100 SQ FT 3 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN YUBA CITY - THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE 2100 SQ FT HOME LOCATED IN YUBA CITY.
1 of 1

1 Unit Available
385 HETHERINGTON CIR COUNTY OF SUTTER
385 Hetherington Cir, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1670 sqft
385 HETHERINGTON CIR COUNTY OF SUTTER Available 09/11/20 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE IN YUBA CITY - 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE AND A FENCED YARD. 1670 SQ FT.
1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1871 Turin Drive
1871 Turin Drive, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2040 sqft
Beautiful home in north Yuba City. Large family room with fireplace next to the kitchen for family gatherings- plus there is still a separate formal living room/dining room.
1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1706 Shay Way
1706 Shay Way, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1744 sqft
This amazing two-story home is located in North Yuba City which offers a living room dining room combo, family room with gas fireplace, great open kitchen with Corian counters, range, dishwasher, microwave, blinds, loft, large master bedroom with
1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1574 Camino De Flores - 1
1574 Camino Del Flores, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1648 sqft
This three bedroom two bathroom home offers fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms , a nice living room with cast-iron wood burning stove, tiled floors and vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with nice granite counter tops, range, dishwasher, plenty of
1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1713 Blevin Road
1713 Blevin Road, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1744 sqft
This amazing two-story home is located in North Yuba City which offers a living room dining room combo, family room with gas fireplace, great open kitchen with Corian counters, range, dishwasher, microwave, blinds, large master bedroom with walk-in
1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1634 Poole Boulevard - 300
1634 Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, CA
Studio
$600
1000 sqft
This Professional office space offers a furnished reception area, seating for customers or guests, a private office which is furnished, a nice conference room with whiteboard and television for presentations, a kitchen area that offers a
1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1634 Starr Drive - 1
1634 Starr Drive, Yuba City, CA
Studio
$2,400
2005 sqft
SPACIOUS OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE WITH LARGE CONFERENCE ROOM!! This office offers a reception area, five private offices, a great conference room, two bathrooms, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, kitchen area with granite counters, two storage
Results within 5 miles of Sutter County
Verified
1 of 18

12 Units Available
Natomas Creek
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Verified
1 of 20

2 Units Available
Natomas Park
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras.
1 of 6

1 Unit Available
Natomas Creek
5301 East Commerce Way
5301 East Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1558 sqft
This Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhouse with a generous 1700 square feet is the perfect place to call home! Conveniently located near the intersection of I5, I80 and Hwy 99, it's easy to get to where you need to go.
1 of 10

1 Unit Available
Village 7
54 Signac Court
54 Signac Court, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2100 sqft
54 Signac Court Available 08/10/20 - Owner is willing to work with pets under 35 pounds on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application. (RLNE5932398)
1 of 13

1 Unit Available
120 Oregon St
120 Oregon Street, Gridley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
120 Oregon St (Gridley) - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House located in Gridley. This home includes a bonus room that could be used for an office/den, a fenced back yard, an HVAC, and ceiling fans in each room.
1 of 20

1 Unit Available
Natomas Park
2094 New Hampshire Way
2094 New Hampshire Way, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
2192 sqft
Spacious North Natomas 4bd/3ba House with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house is located in the North Natomas area of Sacramento near Natomas Blvd & Club Center Drive close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation,
1 of 20

1 Unit Available
Natomas Creek
3301 Paumanok Way
3301 Paumanok Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1698 sqft
3301 Paumanok Way Available 08/12/20 - (RLNE4011842)
1 of 28

1 Unit Available
Natomas Creek
5448 Waterville Way
5448 Waterville Way, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2196 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3442153)
1 of 6

1 Unit Available
Natomas Park
2597 Maybrook Drive
2597 Maybrook Drive, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1948 sqft
2597 Maybrook Drive Available 08/16/20 Stunning 4/2 Natomas Single Story! PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD PRIOR TO CONTACTING AGENT FOR VIEWING. - THIS IS AN OCCUPIED UNIT.
1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1361 Val Drive
1361 Val Drive, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1359 sqft
Nice East Marysville location close to Marysville High School, Anna McKenney and Kynoch!! Open flowing floor plan with great room concept makes wonderful use of space and has been recently refurbished: fresh paint throughout, new flooring, new
1 of 17

1 Unit Available
5620 Freestone Drive
5620 Freestone Drive, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Beautiful Edgewater Home!! This home offers a large open concept, living room, kitchen with granite counters, island, all stainless steel appliances, great tile floors, and cozy carpet in the bedrooms, all upgraded blinds, double sinks in the main
1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1720 C STREET
1720 C Street, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Recently updated home, fresh modern paint, new flooring throughout, spacious living room with fireplace, dining space, open kitchen with range, dishwasher, microwave, interior laundry room, blinds, covered patio with nice back yard, two-car
Some of the colleges located in the Sutter County area include California State University-Sacramento, California State University Maritime Academy, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, and Sierra College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sacramento, Santa Rosa, Concord, Roseville, and Elk Grove have apartments for rent.
