697 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara County, CA📍
Last updated July 22 at 11:30 PM
10 Units Available
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1479 sqft
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle! Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose.
Last updated July 22 at 10:43 PM
25 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Last updated July 22 at 10:43 PM
22 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,245
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1021 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
Last updated July 22 at 10:43 PM
11 Units Available
Rivermark of Santa Clara
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,399
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,777
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
17 Units Available
Gardens of Fontainbleu
10200 Miller Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
1650 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool and sauna. On-site laundry available. Shop and dine at The Marketplace. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
58 Units Available
Midtown
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,540
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
11 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,823
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,552
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
8 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,554
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
99 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,141
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,874
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
92 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,157
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
28 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,159
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
57 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,869
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
918 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
53 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,872
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,361
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
7 Units Available
Central Campbell
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,955
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
12 Units Available
Dry Creek
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,345
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
10 Units Available
Farnam
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
5 Units Available
Union
Pruneyard West
201 Michael Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
944 sqft
This landscaped apartment complex is down the road from a park and features resident carports, an on-site laundry and a community pool. Pet-friendly units have air conditioning, carpeting, private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
8 Units Available
Solera
2050 Royal Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
973 sqft
Airy apartments located near local elementary school. 1-2 bedroom units feature breakfast nooks, extra storage, kitchen appliances and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community has lighted pool, gym and covered parking.
Last updated July 22 at 10:43 PM
6 Units Available
Banana Grove
Verde
5322 Wong Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
868 sqft
Located in a residential area near three local schools and Martial Cottle Farm Park. Pet-friendly apartments have extra storage, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, playground, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
47 Units Available
Renaissance
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,863
1433 sqft
Within walking distance to Champion Station. Also close to SR-237. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves. On-site bocce ball court, heated pool, and rooftop deck. Guaranteed 48-hour completion of routine service requests.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
73 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,555
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,917
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
20 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,820
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,076
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
19 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,530
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
10 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,022
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Santa Clara County area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale have apartments for rent.
