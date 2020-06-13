221 Apartments for rent in Covina, CA

Moving On Up

The downside of moving to smaller towns in California, beyond just the rental expense, is availability. Only 4.75 percent of the area includes small apartment buildings. You have a better shot with large commercial complexes, high-rises or freestanding houses. The higher the price tag, the more complicated the process. This means you are going to want to jump on the rental apartments in the Covina bandwagon early. With a large expense on the table, you will want to take your time and find the perfect apartment.

Credit is going to be an issue at this price. Come prepared with all the documents necessary to get the background check going when you find a place. You will need to show verifiable income that is in line with the high rents. Expect to put down a substantial security deposit, as well.

It would be challenging to find anything but luxury apartments in Covina. There are amenities galore everywhere you look. Most homes will be within walking distance of restaurants, entertainment and transit, as well. They really mean it when they say "One Mile Square and All There."