221 Apartments for rent in Covina, CA

The Smorgasbord That is Covina

For a town that brags it is one mile square, it has a wide variety of neighborhoods. The price structure is relatively uniform. The neighborhoods are not well defined and lack the proper quaint nicknames. Most of the neighborhood names reflect on streets in the vicinity. Covina breaks down to 15 neighborhoods within that one mile.

N. Irwindale Ave/E. Badillo St:At the far west corner of Covina, just before you enter into West Covina and Baldwin Park, is the neighborhood that ends at N. Citrus Ave. This urban area contains older homes and small to medium apartments. Rent prices run high.

E. Cypress St/N. Lark Ellen Ave: Adjacent to N. Irwindale is a small neighborhood that extends from N. Vincent Ave. to N. Lark Ellen Ave. Here, the rents are a little lower. The area offers single-family homes and apartment complexes.

N. Azusa Ave/W. San Bernardino Rd: Moving on to places for rent in Covina closer to downtown, you find the neighborhood that extends from N. Lark Ellen Ave. to N. Azusa Ave. This area offers a mix of rental homes and residences.

E. Cypress St/N. Elspeth Way:Dont let the name fool you; this neighborhood begins at N. Azusa Ave. and pushes through to N. Citrus Ave. The area offers mostly homes and townhouses.

City Center: The City Center covers N. Hollenbeck Ave. to N. Barranca Ave. and contains everything from small studios to medium-sized rental houses.

S. Citrus Ave/E. Puente St:Going from S. Hollenbeck Ave. to S. Barranca Ave., the S. Citrus neighborhood keeps in line with the City Center topography and rents.

E. Covina Blvd/N. Glendora Ave: This region begins at N. Citrus Ave. and ends at N. Glendora Ave., moving it up and to the east of S. Citrus.

E. Puente St/N. Grand Ave: Moving south of E. Covina Blvd, you find prices going up slightly for studio to two bedroom apartments.

Via Verde/E. Covina Hills Rd: This is the biggest chunk of neighborhood real estate in Covina and the most exclusive. Rentals are primarily large homes and high-rise apartments.

E. Cypress St/N. Reeder Ave: Sitting on top of Via Verde is another E. Cypress neighborhood, which despite the name actually extends from N. Glendale Ave. east to N. Reeder. Rents take a jump up as you enter this area.

E. Cypress St/E. Badillo St: The founders of Covina loved this never-ending E. Cypress St. and paid homage to it often when establishing neighborhoods. This particular E. Cypress offshoot extends from Bonnie Cove Ave. to the end of town and is the most expensive rental district.

As if the swatches of oddly named neighborhoods going from east to west werent enough, there are also sections that extend along the northern edge of the city. Housing prices drop back down to a more reasonable figure--or at least, it's reasonable by Covina standards.