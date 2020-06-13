Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

221 Apartments for rent in Covina, CA

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1314 E Covina Boulevard
1314 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1183 sqft
Great Location. This lovely home features a private master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bathroom has been nicely remodeled. New flooring in all 3 bedrooms. New interior paint. New windows. There is an additional full bathroom in the hall.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Covina
1 Unit Available
322 E Badillo Street
322 E Badillo St, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
789 sqft
*LEASE* You’ll love this Immaculately maintained 2nd floor, single-story unit in the city of Covina. Conveniently located near the heart of Downtown Covina, restaurants and shops.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1162 Taroco Drive
1162 Taroco Dr, Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1922 sqft
Luxury living meets convenience! This spacious brand new townhouse completed in March 2020 has so much to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Covina
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$2,036
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastland
7 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Azusa
4 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendora
2 Units Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Azusa
2 Units Available
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
3 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
620 North Chapman Street
620 North Chapman Street, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1752 sqft
Wonderful West Covina House - Lovely and modern three bedroom and two bathroom house with hardwood flooring throughout the house with granite counter tops in the kitchen which includes dishwasher gas stove, and W/D hookups inside the home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Hills
1 Unit Available
726 S Prospero Drive
726 South Prospero Drive, West Covina, CA
8 Bedrooms
$6,800
2988 sqft
This home has many nice thing to offer. it has 2 bedroom suite, and 3 bedroom suite,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1415 S Burnaby Drive
1415 South Burnaby Drive, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1121 sqft
Cozy home in quiet neighborhood close to all amenities. Has laminate floors and kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice sized yard, and there is lots of natural light in the house. Home has central heat and air.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Hills
1 Unit Available
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Charter Oak
1 Unit Available
5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2
5047 N Kinsella Ave, Charter Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Brand new construction back house features 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. brand new kitchen, brand new floors, recess lighting throughout, quartz counter tops, warm grey colors. Spacious living room with large window for natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Covina
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Rowland
17 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,491
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.

Median Rent in Covina

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Covina is $1,342, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,725.
Studio
$1,128
1 Bed
$1,342
2 Beds
$1,725
3+ Beds
$2,345
City GuideCovina
Ever feel like life is nothing but one long comic strip? Well, for Harold Teen and the people in Covina, it’s somewhat true. Harold Teen was the early 20th century version of Bart Simpson, and for him Covina was the place to get a Gedunk sundae and "the biggest soda in town."

If you have a desire to live in a small town yet still want to be near LA, you couldnt make a better choice then Covina, CA. Situated just 22 miles outside of Los Angeles, Covina markets itself as "One Mile Square and All There." Nobody really knows what that means but the city has been saying it since 1922, so it must mean something. Hopefully, it means there is a home for you somewhere within that square mile you just have to find it.

Pushing the Mile Marker

If you want small town life complete with quaint coffee shops and gas lamps, but still want to be close to the action in the big city, then Covina is a good choice if you can afford it. Covina has some of the highest housing costs in the nation, but it isnt lacking in charm. On the bright side, you get sunny weather and are close enough to LA to commute, although you are looking at considerable travel time given the transportation challenges in California. It will only take you a few minutes to enter that freeway soup, however.

One thing you will notice right away when looking for places to rent in Covina is the atmosphere. The downtown area is full of history and elegance complete with locally owned stores, a town square clock and a famous malt shop. You can take in a show at the Covina Valley Playhouse or listen to music at Frets. Covina offers culture, fine dining and a welcoming community, as long as you are willing to pay for it.

Moving On Up

The downside of moving to smaller towns in California, beyond just the rental expense, is availability. Only 4.75 percent of the area includes small apartment buildings. You have a better shot with large commercial complexes, high-rises or freestanding houses. The higher the price tag, the more complicated the process. This means you are going to want to jump on the rental apartments in the Covina bandwagon early. With a large expense on the table, you will want to take your time and find the perfect apartment.

Credit is going to be an issue at this price. Come prepared with all the documents necessary to get the background check going when you find a place. You will need to show verifiable income that is in line with the high rents. Expect to put down a substantial security deposit, as well.

It would be challenging to find anything but luxury apartments in Covina. There are amenities galore everywhere you look. Most homes will be within walking distance of restaurants, entertainment and transit, as well. They really mean it when they say "One Mile Square and All There."

The Smorgasbord That is Covina

For a town that brags it is one mile square, it has a wide variety of neighborhoods. The price structure is relatively uniform. The neighborhoods are not well defined and lack the proper quaint nicknames. Most of the neighborhood names reflect on streets in the vicinity. Covina breaks down to 15 neighborhoods within that one mile.

N. Irwindale Ave/E. Badillo St:At the far west corner of Covina, just before you enter into West Covina and Baldwin Park, is the neighborhood that ends at N. Citrus Ave. This urban area contains older homes and small to medium apartments. Rent prices run high.

E. Cypress St/N. Lark Ellen Ave: Adjacent to N. Irwindale is a small neighborhood that extends from N. Vincent Ave. to N. Lark Ellen Ave. Here, the rents are a little lower. The area offers single-family homes and apartment complexes.

N. Azusa Ave/W. San Bernardino Rd: Moving on to places for rent in Covina closer to downtown, you find the neighborhood that extends from N. Lark Ellen Ave. to N. Azusa Ave. This area offers a mix of rental homes and residences.

E. Cypress St/N. Elspeth Way:Dont let the name fool you; this neighborhood begins at N. Azusa Ave. and pushes through to N. Citrus Ave. The area offers mostly homes and townhouses.

City Center: The City Center covers N. Hollenbeck Ave. to N. Barranca Ave. and contains everything from small studios to medium-sized rental houses.

S. Citrus Ave/E. Puente St:Going from S. Hollenbeck Ave. to S. Barranca Ave., the S. Citrus neighborhood keeps in line with the City Center topography and rents.

E. Covina Blvd/N. Glendora Ave: This region begins at N. Citrus Ave. and ends at N. Glendora Ave., moving it up and to the east of S. Citrus.

E. Puente St/N. Grand Ave: Moving south of E. Covina Blvd, you find prices going up slightly for studio to two bedroom apartments.

Via Verde/E. Covina Hills Rd: This is the biggest chunk of neighborhood real estate in Covina and the most exclusive. Rentals are primarily large homes and high-rise apartments.

E. Cypress St/N. Reeder Ave: Sitting on top of Via Verde is another E. Cypress neighborhood, which despite the name actually extends from N. Glendale Ave. east to N. Reeder. Rents take a jump up as you enter this area.

E. Cypress St/E. Badillo St: The founders of Covina loved this never-ending E. Cypress St. and paid homage to it often when establishing neighborhoods. This particular E. Cypress offshoot extends from Bonnie Cove Ave. to the end of town and is the most expensive rental district.

As if the swatches of oddly named neighborhoods going from east to west werent enough, there are also sections that extend along the northern edge of the city. Housing prices drop back down to a more reasonable figure--or at least, it's reasonable by Covina standards.

Big City Opportunities in One Square Mile

So, what can you expect after you find your rental apartment in Covina? Well, assuming you don’t overshoot your budget with the high cost of living, the town has a lot to offer. For one thing, it has the largest movie multiplex in Los Angles County. For another, there is a replica of the giant Olmec head given to Covina by Mexico. That’s not something you see every day.

Just Getting Around

Covina offers everything you would expect from a small, mid-priced California town just the right mix of amenities and history. Just south of the city line is the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Hwy that takes you into LA, perfect for those who carpool into the city. When working in Covina, you can park the car and hop on a bike to get around.

There is a Metrolink station at 600 N. Citrus Ave. that travels on the San Bernardino line, providing direct access to downtown Los Angeles, as well as many surrounding communities. The city provides a bus service for those looking for mass transit options in town.

Living the Life of Henry Teen

Lets face it; California is very expensive. From travel costs to housing, you pay no matter where you plant roots. Covina is a midsized community, population just over 48,000, with culture, variety and an eclectic style. It makes for a nice place to live if you want something out of the rat race and a really big soda. Given the fact that they only had one square mile to work with, the people of Covina did pretty well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Covina?
In Covina, the median rent is $1,128 for a studio, $1,342 for a 1-bedroom, $1,725 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,345 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Covina, check out our monthly Covina Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Covina?
Some of the colleges located in the Covina area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Covina?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Covina from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

