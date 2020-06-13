/
/
palos verdes estates
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:42 PM
240 Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA📍
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2
2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1250 sqft
Light in every room townhome in PVE - This Lunada Bay Townhome in a very private complex. Cool fresh breezes from the Pacific Ocean! High vaulted ceilings with many south-facing windows. This 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1305 Via Romero
1305 Via Romero, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
4002 sqft
1305 Via Romero Available 07/01/20 FOUR BEDROOM HOME PALOS VERDES ESTATES OCEAN VIEW HOME! - Come live the dream in this gorgeous Lunada Bay home nestled in the exceptional coastal lifestyle of Palos Verdes Estates.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1205 Granvia Altamira
1205 Granvia Altamira, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3391 sqft
Introducing this immaculate five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in the quiet, family-friendly Monte Malaga neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
517 Palos Verdes Drive W
517 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
2896 sqft
Jaw dropping Views !!! Spectacular, Magnificent, Take your breath away 200 degree, up close, feel it views, the minute you step in the front door.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2575 Via Campesina
2575 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1238 sqft
Prestigious Palos Verdes Estates, Malaga Cove! condo 2Master-bedroom and 2bath. wake up to birds chirping, the Ocean breeze thru the eucalyptus trees. Walk to the Plaza, PV library, 3 minutes to beach, the Riviera.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2316 Palos Verdes Drive W
2316 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1140 sqft
Great property in amazing Lunada Bay area.Prime location! Kitchen has brand new quartz countertops, dishwasher, electric stove, new custom wood cabinets, and new tile floor, custom lights, a new electrical panel in the unit, new water heater.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
3301 Palos Verdes Drive N
3301 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3499 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the coveted neighborhood of Valmonte. Breathtaking curb appeal. This home will "wow" you. Conveniently located within minutes to the beach, Malaga Cove Plaza, and easy off the hill access.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2312 Chelsea Road
2312 Chelsea Road, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1786 sqft
This home is situtated on one of the most picturesque streets in the heart of the Lunada Bay neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates. It was remodeled throughout approx.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1405 Via Arco
1405 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5875 sqft
Beautiful home located in the best part of Palos Verdes Estate. Most private, resort-like, beautiful view with tennis court. Park-like back yard with swimming pool, outdoor BBQ area and open patio area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2405 Via Carrillo
2405 Via Carrillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
2417 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in a quiet, family friendly Lunada Bay neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 Palos Verdes Drive N
3420 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,490
1690 sqft
Brought to you by Rahul Bhagat @ Realty ONE Group United 310-753-7016
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
505 Palos Verdes Drive W
505 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3519 sqft
View! View! View! View! Totally private, beautiful Lower Malaga Cove home. Being offered partially furnished, or unfurnished, either way.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
344 Via Almar
344 Via Almar, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2536 sqft
Great location! 5 minutes walking distance to the beach, award school , market and restaurants! 4 bedroom 3 bathroom , newly painted house, with new carpet, newer windows, and new landscaping front and rear! Great Price! Best lease price in the
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1709 Via Zurita
1709 Via Zurita, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1773 sqft
Lunada Bay.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2136 Via Estudillo
2136 Via Estudillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
3100 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of Palos Verdes Intermediate School, this wonderful ocean view home is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1641 Via Arriba
1641 Via Arriba, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2411 sqft
Welcome to exclusive living with inescapable views in the private hillside of Malaga Cove, Palos Verdes Estates.
Results within 1 mile of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walteria
1 Unit Available
3142 Newton St F304
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,765
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newton Towers Apts -JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301
28120 Peacock Ridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,169
1550 sqft
Get Six Weeks Free Rent at Highridge Apartments - Property Id: 292468 This fabulous three bedroom two bath top floor apartment will take your breath away.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walteria
1 Unit Available
24431 Hawthorne Blvd.
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Great Torrance 2 Bdrm - Property Id: 226267 Recently renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom offers it all. Kitchen has quartz counters, open shelving, new stainless steel stove, built in washer/dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Palos Verdes Estates rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,580.
Some of the colleges located in the Palos Verdes Estates area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palos Verdes Estates from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA