133 Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA

Cool Stuff in Town

When you first come into Castro Valley, you'll see a sign bidding you "welcome". This sign has a certain quaint 1970s charm that seems to be smiling widely at you, beckoning you to come in and start a new chapter of your life. Of course, feeling welcome is all well and good, but you'll need to entertain yourself in your new home town.

Once you have found a rental home here, there are lots of places to visit and spend your free time. Movie lovers can check out the Chabot Theater, where that certain small-town charm translates into one-screen cinema. When you only have the choice of seeing one movie at a time, you'll find that it becomes a more special event. Like in the 1960s! Buy a movie ticket and reminisce in high-definition with a bucket of popcorn and your favorite candy bar.

Are you a golf nut? If you're going to live here, maybe you should look into becoming one. The Willow Park golf course is the perfect way to spend some time in the California sunshine and connect with the real physical world around you. It's also a great way to unwind after a long week of work, or to hang out with your friends on a golf cart with a couple of drinks. Creative parents might consider showing their teenagers how to pilot a golf cart before letting them at the family car - just a thought.

If you are digging the old-school romance of Castro Valley, you can also check out local square dancing lessons or punish the aforementioned teenagers who trashed a local golf cart by bringing them to a formal lesson. If the lessons go well, you can congratulate him or her with a nice trip to Lake Chabot for fresh air, fishing and no silly outfits.