133 Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422
20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
800 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17956 Redwood Rd B
17956 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Great Shape Castro Valley Back End Unit - Property Id: 285313 Great Shape Castro Valley Back End Unit near Castro Valley High School. Nice updated Kitchen with granite countertops and updated cabinets. Good Size bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18505 Mesa Verde Way
18505 Mesa Verde Way, Castro Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1891 sqft
18505 Mesa Verde Way Available 04/15/20 4 Bedroom Castro Valley Home Coming Soon! - We are pleased to present for lease a four bedroom, two bath home in Castro Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Castro Valley
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
Halcyon-Foothill
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashland
8 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$1,990
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,977
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashland
4 Units Available
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ashland
1 Unit Available
Ashland Gardens
16183 Ashland Ave, Ashland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in close proximity to the Bay Fair Mall, these units are close to 580, 238 and 880. Amenities include beautiful outdoor landscaping, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
14835 East 14th St Apt 7
14835 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
957 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22788 6th Street
22788 Sixth Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
650 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom house with garage, back porch and inside laundry - Don't miss this one of a kind 1 bedroom 1 bath house complete with a garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22652 7th street
22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
1506 sqft
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888 Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1864 Sally Creek Cir.
1864 Sally Creek Circle, Fairview, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1561 sqft
SPECIAL-SPACIOUS CONDO IN HAYWARD HILLS W/2 MASTER BATHS! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber 1864 Sally Creek Cir. Hayward, CA 94541 2BD/2.5BA - Condo $2,600.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hayward
1 Unit Available
22117 Main Street
22117 Main Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
22117 Main Street Available 07/01/20 $1990 / 2 BR WONDERFULLY REMODELED TRIPLEX UNIT IN CENTRAL HAYWARD - Wonderfully remodeled triplex unit nestled in North Hayward..

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Ashland
1 Unit Available
1610 Mono Avenue
1610 Mono Avenue, Ashland, CA
Studio
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1610 Mono Avenue in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Downtown Hayward
1 Unit Available
22650 Main Street
22650 Main Street, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,925
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22650 Main Street in Hayward. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
14863 Bancroft Avenue
14863 Bancroft Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14863 Bancroft Avenue in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Castro Valley

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Castro Valley is $1,993, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,504.
Studio
$1,622
1 Bed
$1,993
2 Beds
$2,504
3+ Beds
$3,369
City GuideCastro Valley
"Fire kites drifting through the skies / Up on high I see it all the time / And from the tip top of every mountain view / From the roof I spy on room to room / Take me home / Walk the night in the valley - oh ohh oh - 'til everything is fine." (Eisley, “The Valley”)

This part of California used to be the New Spanish State of Alta, California, and this particular city is situated on land that was granted to the Mission San Jose in 1797. Despite having more than 60,000 residents, Castro Valley has never been officially incorporated as a village, town or city in America. Because of this, Castro Valley citizens are legally governed by Alameda Country, as if they were farmers living a mile apart from one another. Incorporation has been brought up in community referendums, but residents keep on knocking the idea down. Maybe they just like the idea of living off the radar, with no local police force in place? Nah, can't be that.

Castro Valley: Where Celebrities are Bred

There are plenty of famous people who came from this make-believe city, including athletes, news anchors and musicians. Among the remarkable long, long list of notable Castro Valley residents are Major League Baseball players Greg Tabor, Ed Sprague Jr., Kevin Mass, Bryan Keyser and aptly-named Jason Castro. Castro Valley has also been home to professional skateboarder Amy Caron, professional drummer Mike Bordin of the band Faith No More, and big-time musical comedian Kyle Glass of Tenacious D. Plenty more athletes were born and bred here, so it's a pretty good sign that Castro Valley is a town full of people who put a lot of effort into sports teams. You might even think of this town as a special sort of hot-house for growing talented, successful people.

Cool Stuff in Town

When you first come into Castro Valley, you'll see a sign bidding you "welcome". This sign has a certain quaint 1970s charm that seems to be smiling widely at you, beckoning you to come in and start a new chapter of your life. Of course, feeling welcome is all well and good, but you'll need to entertain yourself in your new home town.

Once you have found a rental home here, there are lots of places to visit and spend your free time. Movie lovers can check out the Chabot Theater, where that certain small-town charm translates into one-screen cinema. When you only have the choice of seeing one movie at a time, you'll find that it becomes a more special event. Like in the 1960s! Buy a movie ticket and reminisce in high-definition with a bucket of popcorn and your favorite candy bar.

Are you a golf nut? If you're going to live here, maybe you should look into becoming one. The Willow Park golf course is the perfect way to spend some time in the California sunshine and connect with the real physical world around you. It's also a great way to unwind after a long week of work, or to hang out with your friends on a golf cart with a couple of drinks. Creative parents might consider showing their teenagers how to pilot a golf cart before letting them at the family car - just a thought.

If you are digging the old-school romance of Castro Valley, you can also check out local square dancing lessons or punish the aforementioned teenagers who trashed a local golf cart by bringing them to a formal lesson. If the lessons go well, you can congratulate him or her with a nice trip to Lake Chabot for fresh air, fishing and no silly outfits.

The Climate in the Valley

First things first, this is California, and in general, the weather here is nothing to complain about. Castro Valley specifically enjoys summer highs of around 76 degrees Fahrenheit, with winter lows around 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Usually, August is the hottest month of the year and December is the coldest. This may come as a shock if you are moving here from somewhere in the Southern Hemisphere, but rest assured, this is perfectly normal weather behavior. Enjoy the sunshine!

Finding Your Nighttime Escape

As is often the case with unincorporated towns, the population and housing opportunities are fairly widely spread across Castro Valley. It's still a little bit like traveling from farm-to-farm at times, with a mile or so between residential centers. In the more highly-populated center of town, rents are cheaper and easier to find. To the north and northeast of this urban center, the rental costs are slightly higher as well as fewer and farther between. Rental condos and apartments in the center of town are more difficult to find than rental houses, which increase in price the farther they are from the center of town. Why the difference? The more expensive options are generally newer, larger and allow their residents more privacy in a sparsely populated part of town.

Homes here are beautiful and often quite new or remodeled recently, with interesting architectural flare thrown in for good measure. If you like eccentric homes, chances are good that you can find something to your taste here in Castro Valley. You can choose from a variety of architectural styles, from the more conservative box-style home to a modern, spacious, orange-toned esoteric wonder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Castro Valley?
In Castro Valley, the median rent is $1,622 for a studio, $1,993 for a 1-bedroom, $2,504 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,369 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Castro Valley, check out our monthly Castro Valley Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Castro Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Castro Valley area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Castro Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Castro Valley from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

