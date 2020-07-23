/
amador county
11 Apartments for rent in Amador County, CA📍
10299 Spunn Rd.
10299 Spunn Road, Jackson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1998 sqft
10299 Spunn Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Jackson! - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS!! This spectacular home overlooks all of Jackson and Butte Mtn. Three story, three bedroom, 2.
14748 Sutter Highlands Dr
14748 Sutter Highlands Drive, Amador County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1865 sqft
Upper Sutter Creek Home on large lot - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home sits on over 2 acres and features fantastic views! Large covered deck, storage area under the home, and an additional storage building.
913 Vista Ln
913 Vista Lane, Ione, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1660 sqft
Fantastic 4 bdrm, 2 bth, 1660 sq ft. custom built home in cul-de-sac in golf course community in Ione! Enjoy the open concept home, with center island, ample cabinet space in kitchen and dining bar.
22 French Bar Rd
22 French Bar Road, Jackson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1368 sqft
LEASE PENDING;**SCAM ALERT BEWARE OF JESSE BERNSTEIN. HE IS CLAIMING TO BE HOMEOWNER* PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS...DOING SO COULD LIMIT YOUR ABILITY TO RENT THIS HOME!!! This beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 bth home with 1368 sq. ft.
212 Springcreek Dr
212 Springcreek Drive, Ione, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1326 sqft
Lovely 3 bdrm, 2 bth, 1326 sq ft home with vaulted ceilings, laminate floors through house and brand new carpets in bedrooms. New interior paint throughout house, spacious open concept kitchen with ample cabinet, counter space and breakfast bar.
326 E Broadway
326 Broadway, Jackson, CA
1 Bedroom
$650
468 sqft
326 E Broadway Available 05/16/20 Great little home located at 326 E Broadway in Jackson. - **Application pending** Occupied until May 3, 2020, please do not disturb current tenant.
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.
3112 Four Seasons Drive
3112 Four Seasons Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2010 sqft
3112 Four Seasons Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 2010 sf retreat home in 55 and Better El Dorado Hills - Looking for exceptional surroundings in Active Adult Community in El Dorado Hills? Look no further - this exquisitely designed single story home
4845 Monte Mar Drive
4845 Monte Mar Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1932 sqft
Resort Style Living 55+ Gated Community - Active 55+ community in the a gated community with Pool, Spa, Tennis courts, Gym and Clubhouse. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in El Dorado Hills.
4300 Forni Road
4300 Forni Road, Diamond Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2112 sqft
Home on a Ranch w/Business Opportunity! - Multiple buildings on 5.56 acres. The home is 3 bedroom and 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Amador County area include California State University-Stanislaus, California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, and Sierra College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sacramento, Reno, Roseville, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights have apartments for rent.
