183 Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA

The Gold Line is the light rail service that runs from Sacramento to Folsom and back. The light rail is the most convenient and environmentally-friendly way to take longer trips throughout Folsom or to and from the bigger city of Sacramento. For the more adventurous and athletic Folsom residents, there are many dedicated bicycle trails that offer fantastic views of the town and surrounding area. You can find many apartments for rent or larger homes near these bike trails if you want to take advantage of the bike-friendly setup.