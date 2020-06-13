AL
/
CA
/
folsom
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA

📍
Broadstone
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
$1,600
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
American River Canyon
8 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
1715 Ballou Ct
1715 Ballou Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1963 sqft
Large bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and many great "Executive Amenities. 2 Car Garage and "low maintenance" Backyard. HOA & CCR's apply No Pets please. Tenants to pay ALL Utilties Landlord to provide Gardening.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Folsom
1 Unit Available
914 1/2 Mormon Street
914 1/2 Mormon St, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
580 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/e5Jp5KusZsg Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Folsom. Rent: $1195 + $50 toward water, sewer, garbage Visit rentinfo365.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1537 Borrasca Drive
1537 Borrasca Drive, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1963 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 3 Bdrm w/ 4th Bdrm/Den Option - Crown Moulding - Three bedrooms with optional 4/th bedroom/den option. Nicely upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown moulding throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
273 Barnhill Dr.
273 Barnhill Drive, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2009 sqft
273 Barnhill Dr. Available 08/15/20 273 Barnhill Dr."Gorgeous Home with View" - A 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home with approx. 2009 s.f. Huge great room that opens to kitchen. Desirable floor plan with downstairs bedroom and bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Baird Drive
310 Baird Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1020 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Natoma Station! - This Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Natoma Station is a stones throw from The Folsom Outlet Mall, Movie Theatre, HWY 50, Parks, Schools,public transit, bike trail, river and so much more! Water, Sewer, &

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103
2003 Ferry Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1746 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
300 Moon Circle #333 Available 06/13/20 Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
885 HALIDON WAY #1413
885 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
885 HALIDON WAY #1413 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Pacific Oak Court
226 Pacific Oak Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1159 sqft
226 Pacific Oak Court Available 06/20/20 Fabulous Folsom home with view of Pond! - 226 Pacific Oak Ct. "Oak Villas in Natoma Station". A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with approx 1159 sf.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2234 Gallup Drive
2234 Gallup Drive, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1851 sqft
2234 Gallup Drive Available 06/13/20 Stamped Concrete Backyard Patio, Gas Fireplace in Living Room - This two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home has a stamped concrete patio in backyard and an attached garage. Gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2204 Homestead Hills Court
2204 Homestead Hills Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1687 sqft
2204 Homestead Hills Court Available 07/07/20 Folsom Empire Ranch Home - Single Level 3 Car Garage Near Vista Del Lago - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Great low traffic feeder street and court, and great commute, local shopping, and school

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
1411 Vessona Circle
1411 Vessona Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1314 sqft
1411 Vessona Circle Available 07/01/20 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Folsom Condo with pool" - 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Condo" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single story condo located on the ground floor with approx. 1314 sf.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
American River Canyon
1 Unit Available
105 Miller Way
105 Miller Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2390 sqft
A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
902 Rathbone Circle
902 Rathbone Circle, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1574 sqft
Fireplace in living room, Wood Laminate and Carpeting - This single story home has an optional 4th bedroom/den/office option and two full baths. Attached garage. Wood laminate flooring and carpeting. Inside laundry area.

Median Rent in Folsom

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Folsom is $1,144, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,451.
Studio
$1,016
1 Bed
$1,144
2 Beds
$1,451
3+ Beds
$2,108
City GuideFolsom"There's people who live life authentically and there's people who live a life of fabrication. And it begins with the question of how you're gonna do your time. And these are observations I made about Folsom." (Michael Mann)
Moving to Folsom (With Rover!)
+

Some of the most beautiful house rentals in Folsom welcome the cats and dogs in your family. Expect to pay an extra deposit for your kitties and doggies that is roughly equal to the rental deposit before moving in.

You can find modern, new apartments on the lower end of the rental scale that include pool access. Luxury apartments are about double the cost of a mid-range apartment, but they are newer and offer more spacious interiors. Premier apartments also offer their residents access to more facilities, such as on-site tennis courts, larger swimming pools, and even private pools. Though there is a wide range of prices in Folsom depending on what you're looking for, expect to pay a bit more than you would in the nearby capital city.

Getting Around Like a Local
+

The Gold Line is the light rail service that runs from Sacramento to Folsom and back. The light rail is the most convenient and environmentally-friendly way to take longer trips throughout Folsom or to and from the bigger city of Sacramento. For the more adventurous and athletic Folsom residents, there are many dedicated bicycle trails that offer fantastic views of the town and surrounding area. You can find many apartments for rent or larger homes near these bike trails if you want to take advantage of the bike-friendly setup.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Folsom?
In Folsom, the median rent is $1,016 for a studio, $1,144 for a 1-bedroom, $1,451 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,108 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Folsom, check out our monthly Folsom Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Folsom?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Folsom include Broadstone.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Folsom?
Some of the colleges located in the Folsom area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Folsom?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Folsom from include Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, and Vacaville.

Similar Pages

Folsom 1 BedroomsFolsom 2 BedroomsFolsom Apartments with GymFolsom Apartments with ParkingFolsom Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadstone

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the PacificSacramento City CollegeSierra CollegeWilliam Jessup University