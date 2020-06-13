183 Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA📍
Some of the most beautiful house rentals in Folsom welcome the cats and dogs in your family. Expect to pay an extra deposit for your kitties and doggies that is roughly equal to the rental deposit before moving in.
You can find modern, new apartments on the lower end of the rental scale that include pool access. Luxury apartments are about double the cost of a mid-range apartment, but they are newer and offer more spacious interiors. Premier apartments also offer their residents access to more facilities, such as on-site tennis courts, larger swimming pools, and even private pools. Though there is a wide range of prices in Folsom depending on what you're looking for, expect to pay a bit more than you would in the nearby capital city.
The Gold Line is the light rail service that runs from Sacramento to Folsom and back. The light rail is the most convenient and environmentally-friendly way to take longer trips throughout Folsom or to and from the bigger city of Sacramento. For the more adventurous and athletic Folsom residents, there are many dedicated bicycle trails that offer fantastic views of the town and surrounding area. You can find many apartments for rent or larger homes near these bike trails if you want to take advantage of the bike-friendly setup.