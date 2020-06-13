/
/
channel islands beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:34 PM
124 Apartments for rent in Channel Islands Beach, CA📍
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3265 Ocean Dr
3265 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3092 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Unfurnished Tri-Level Home - Hollywood Beach oceanfront 3 Story UNFURNISHED custom home. Located at the South end of Hollywood Beach, behind the breakwater.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3721 Sunset Lane
3721 Sunset Lane, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
3721 Sunset Lane Available 07/14/20 Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - As you enter you will find two large bedrooms equipped for a relaxing stay, and one bathroom on the lower level.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Exquisite Oceanfront Home in Hollywood Beach - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Strand
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Drive
916 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1041 sqft
Silverstrand | 2 bed + 1.5 bath home across the street from the beach! - Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Located inboard just across from the beach, this 2 bedroom + 1.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
4140 Ocean Drive
4140 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1852 sqft
Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Home - Adorable little beach home inboard on Hollywood beach that offers a kitchen, family room, two bedrooms, and one bathroom on the first floor.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,450
2355 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Fully-furnished 5 bed + 3 bath beachfront home in Oxnard! - Indulge in coastal living and enjoy the views from this Hollywood Beach oceanfront duplex! With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this modern duplex has a private
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Silver Strand
1 Unit Available
141 Burbank Avenue
141 Burbank Avenue, Channel Islands Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
742 sqft
This charming beach house was recently remodeled in an Andalusian style. It has 2 BR, 1BA with single stall garage and drive parking for up to two additional cars. Home has wood flooring throughout. Has gas stove with built-in microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Channel Islands Beach
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2225 Martinique Lane
2225 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1113 sqft
2225 Martinique Lane Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo Oxnard, CA - Two bedroom, two bath condo in the Colony at Mandalay Beach gated community. Two car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer in condo.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
4910 Oceanaire St.
4910 Oceanaire Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1843 sqft
Live at the Beach! - Wonderful home walking distance to the beach!!! This home is very well cared for and nicely upgraded. 2 bedrooms downstairs and master suite with loft upstairs.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
5115 Amalfi Way
5115 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2411 sqft
A fully remodeled and beautiful furnished beach house at Mandalay Beach. Four bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths with two master suites. One upstairs and one downstairs. Set up as a fully equipped vacation rental however is available for long term lease.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
5051 Island View Street
5051 Island View Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2714 sqft
Beautiful Beach home in Oxnard Shores! First floor has 1 bedroom& 1 bath.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1533 Twin Tides Place
1533 Twin Tides Place, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3447 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 4 bath 3,447 sq ft home with spacious open living space has fabulous water views and is close to the Seabridge Shopping center with boating, dining, and shopping. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2135 Martinique Lane
2135 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
The Colony | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished condo The Colony Community offers heated pools, spas, 2 tennis courts and a full gym. Just a short stroll to the beach and Oxnard Beach Park.
1 of 55
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2541 Monaco Dr
2541 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3500 sqft
Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3325 Harbor Boulevard
3325 South Harbor Boulevard, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,800
700 sqft
Large Studio apartment one block from the Beach and across street from Channel Islands Harbor. This elegant and open studio floor plan is 700 sq. ft. It has a private entry with patio and storage area.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
5060 Nautilus Street
5060 Nautilus Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1704 sqft
undefined
1 of 1
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
4342 Waterside Lane
4342 Waterside Lane, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$900
2599 sqft
In a upscale neighborhood
Results within 5 miles of Channel Islands Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
975 sqft
Welcome to Coastal Village! A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,849
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Channel Islands Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Channel Islands Beach area include University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Santa Barbara, California Institute of the Arts, College of the Canyons, and Los Angeles Harbor College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Channel Islands Beach from include Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, Oxnard, and Thousand Oaks.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CA
Calabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CA