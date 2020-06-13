/
thousand palms
403 Apartments for rent in Thousand Palms, CA📍
1 Unit Available
30680 Robert Road
30680 Robert Road, Thousand Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1619 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Thousand Palms Home - **Coming Soon** Very nice Thousand Palms home with a beautiful spacious back yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept, large kitchen, washer and dryer, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet, 3 car garage, small dogs
Tri Palm Estates and Country Club
1 Unit Available
33140 Laredo Circle
33140 Laredo Circle, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
2 Bed 55+ Mobile Home with Huge Backyard - **55+ Senior Community** 2 Bed manufactured home in a spacious lot in Tri-Palms is the perfect place to call home! This 2 bedroom home features a spacious interior layout with two living areas and each
1 Unit Available
73905 Elizabeth Dr
73905 Elizabeth Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
55+ Community of Tri Palms Estates. Manufactured home that contains 1,440 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Patio for entertaining. 2 Car Garage.
Tri Palm Estates and Country Club
1 Unit Available
33250 Laura Drive
33250 Laura Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
684 sqft
LONG term 12 month lease only - Recently remodeled unit located in Tri Palm Estates and Country Club. Quiet interior location, two bedroom, one bath mobile home with small office and sep. laundry areas in home.
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
89 Augusta Drive
89 Augusta Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1620 sqft
Available for 2021 Season January, February, March, April. Breathtaking San Jacinto Mountain and Westin Mission Hills Pete Dye Golf Course View located behind the gates of Mission Hills East.
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.
1 Unit Available
34620 Via Josefina
34620 Via Josephina, Rancho Mirage, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3552 sqft
Sprawling custom home recently remodeled & updated located on over one acre in Rancho Mirage. Across the street from the beautiful Estilo homes and in an area of estate type properties.
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77888 Woodhaven Drive
77888 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1348 sqft
Fantastic 2bd/2ba getaway for short term or seasonal rental overlooking the 11th fairway. Woodhaven CC offers clubhouse facilites, 18-hole golf course, tennis and community pools. Available now until Jan 1. Rates vary.
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78481 Hampshire Avenue
78481 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
The perfect house for the discerning couple or single. Highly upgraded and well maintained Pasadena model. Classy furnishings throughout.With porcelain plank tile, stainless appliances and freshly painted.
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
76268 Impatiens Circle
76268 Impatiens Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1918 sqft
Awesome remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath rental for the most discerning tenant. You'll love living in Palm Valley CC with 2 golf courses, 46 swimming pools, a 86,000 sq. ft.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35859 Rosemont Drive
35859 Rosemont Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1858 sqft
Montego Model. Tastefully furnished. This immaculate greatroom home has a spacious southwest facing rear yard w/an extended patio, alumawood patio cover & desert landscaping.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78172 Kensington Avenue
78172 Kensington Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Due to a health cancellation this property is now available Dec thru March 2020. A golf course Morrocco with a Casita. Great views and nicely appointed. Separate Casita with a full bath and breakfast bar.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78370 Willowrich Drive
78370 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
On the golf course. Opal model with views galore. The perfect unit for a single or couple.New tile and carpet.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
36626 Tallowood Drive
36626 Tallowood Drive, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2859 sqft
A lovely Portofino model on a quiet street. Leased for the 2020 - 2021 season.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37550 Eveningside Road
37550 Eveningside Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping.
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
887 Red Arrow Trail
887 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3402 sqft
Awesome Views!! South-Facing Home on the Golf Course with Gorgeous Water, Fairway & Mountain Views in Beautiful Indian Ridge CC. Over 3400 sq.ft. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home. Formal Dining Room, Living Room/Den, & Family Room.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78410 Winsford Circle
78410 Winsford Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1172 sqft
Bright and Super Clean 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathrooms with plenty of sun exposure in backyard. The home is nicely equipped and located in a quiet area very close to shopping, restaurants and quick access to most areas of interest.
1 Unit Available
271 Calle Siempre
271 Calle Siempre, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Call Now!! Available April 1st! Welcome to the private gated community of Spanish Walk! This Development is very conveniently located close to the freeway as well as shopping, dining, nightclubs...
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
34773 Staccato Street
34773 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2859 sqft
A fabulously upgraded and professionally decorated Portofino unit. Seasonal lease for the most discriminating Snowbirds.Leased for the 2020-2021 season.
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.
1 Unit Available
40825 Starlight Lane
40825 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1897 sqft
You don't want to miss this one! This 4 Bedroom Pool Home is located in a large lot with plenty exterior space for your enjoyment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Thousand Palms rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Thousand Palms area include College of the Desert, University of Redlands, and Moreno Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Thousand Palms from include Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Temecula, Redlands, and Palm Springs.
