/
/
patterson
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:54 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Patterson, CA📍
1 of 5
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Patterson Ranch
304 Roadrunner
304 Roadrunner Drive, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1525 sqft
Very Nice... Tile Flooring, Spacious, Garage - Patterson!! Very Nice... Tile Flooring, Spacious, Garage. Walk in Closet. Dishwasher. Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage. Laundry Rm. Garbage Disposal. Fenced Yard. Apply Online at www.drysdalepm.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Patterson
375 I St
375 I Street, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1524 sqft
375 I St Available 08/01/20 Patterson: 3 bedroom in downtown with large porch - This charming house is in a fantastic location, close to HWY 33 and downtown Patterson.
1 of 12
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Patterson
220 South 3rd Street
220 South 3rd Street, Patterson, CA
1 Bedroom
$750
576 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Patterson Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit freshly painted ,nice tile floors walking distance downtown,schools and parks property is move in ready. water/sewer/garbage is paid.Sorry No Pets.
Results within 5 miles of Patterson
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
18830 Sycamore Ave
18830 Sycamore Avenue, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1608 sqft
Stunning country estate in Patterson - Come home to this beautiful single story home in the Patterson countryside. This gorgeously manicured home has stunning curb appeal.
Results within 10 miles of Patterson
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Diablo Grande
20863 Grapevine Dr.
20863 Grapevine Drive, Diablo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1802 sqft
Beautiful Fully furnished Single Family Home in Diablo Grande Patterson - Enjoy the peaceful community of Diablo Grande and their amenities. This beautiful single family home is situated in a court like setting. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Patterson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
Some of the colleges located in the Patterson area include California State University-Stanislaus, Merced College, University of the Pacific, San Jose City College, and San Jose State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Patterson from include San Jose, Fremont, Pleasanton, Livermore, and Milpitas.