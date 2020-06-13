428 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA

Laguna Woods, CA Neighborhoods

City Center:Thirty percent of this neighborhood’s housing options are row houses or attached homes. If you're looking for a high rise, you're probably in the wrong place. With its vibrant mix of educated residents and low crime rate, it’s easy to see why this neighborhood is more retiree-friendly than most places in California.$$$

Calle Aragon/Paseo de Valencia:If you want a small or medium-sized furnished apartment, this neighborhood has these housing options in large quantities. Homes in this neighborhood are pretty well-established and were generally built during one time frame: from 1949 to 1960. So, if for some reason you feel tugged towards that era of American history, this neighborhood is the perfect fit.$$

Other neighborhoods in this city offer varied housing options that could also suit your fancy, but with the predominantly senior resident population, you can expect amenities, activities and environments that are more or less geared toward that market. Still, don't be swayed from checking it out if you're interested and haven't hit the "Golden Years", yet. Just be ready for some really competitive Bingo nights.