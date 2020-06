428 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA

Moving to Laguna Woods

Incorporated in 1999 with residents’ average age at a healthy 78, Laguna Woods, ironically, is California’s newest and (impressively, at the same time) oldest city. If you’re a sucker for a wide range of recreational and cultural experiences, looking for an apartment in this city is the best decision you can ever make.

Types of Homes The majority of this city’s homes are high-rise apartments or complexes, attached homes and small apartment buildings. Laguna Woods Village, the premier senior community where 90% of the city’s residents live, boasts varying housing options. Resort-style places, high-rise panoramic living and conventional detached homes are the popular options for potential renters.

Costs Rental rates fluctuate depending on the size of the house, as well as the amenities included. If you’re all set to rent a place, you’re expected to pay the first month’s rent, as well as a deposit. If you’re taking a beloved pet with you, get ready to pay a pet deposit, as it may be required of you.