Last updated June 13 2020

428 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3132 Via Serena N
3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
989 sqft
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14 Via Castilla
14 Via Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
950 sqft
Single Story Bungalow Fully Furnished- Move Right In and Enjoy the Good Life in Laguna Woods Village. This Granada, will have one bedroom locked and will not be usable.. by tenant.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1009 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM MANOR FACING LOVELY GREENBELT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEAR CLUBHOUSE 1, POOL & LIBRARY. BRAND NEW VINYL WOOD LIKE FLOORING THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. KING SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM. WALK IN SHOWER.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2132 VIA PUERTA
2132 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
673 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single level 1bdrm condo on same level as carport. Brand new custom tile flooring, rich designer paint colors, smooth cathedral ceilings, gorgeous new granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
781 VIA LOS ALOS
781 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1009 sqft
Beautiful, Tranquil setting with view of open greenbelt from living room and bedrooms. Wall has been lowered to enjoy the outdoor scenery. Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
827 Via Alhambra
827 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1009 sqft
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. 55+ residential community.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
463 AVENIDA SEVILLA
463 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 463 AVENIDA SEVILLA in Laguna Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3112 Via Serena S
3112 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1145 sqft
Laguna Woods Village nicely updated La Brisa model. This spacious two bedroom / two bath unit has an open outlook and is centrally located between gates 7 and 8.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
69 Calle Aragon
69 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must be 55 plus to live in the best Active Senior Community. Light laminate floors throughout except bath room.which has linoleum. Large Bathroom with shower over tub. Spacious living room and storage closet off living room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E
5500 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An excellent recently upgraded spacious 2 beds & 1.75 baths, 1,260 sq.ft. 2nd floor end unit EL MIRADOR model with a glass enclosed balcony for additional living space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
573 AVENIDA SEVILLA
573 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
CUTE 2 BR , 1.5 BATH SINGLE STORY WITH LAMINATE FLOORING, EASY PARKING, END UNIT. LIGHT & BRIGHT. NEW PAINT. UNFURNISHED. ALL THIS PLUS ALL THE AMENITIES THIS 55+ COMMUNITY HAS TO OFFER.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5476 Paseo Del Lago E
5476 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
This is a three bedrooms and 2 bath, single story unit,is located on a private single loaded street and having great view from the back patio. This lovely home has a beautiful gated courtyard entry and an oversize two car garage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3018 Via Buena
3018 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
717 sqft
Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. One story, no stairs, very clean and bright, one-bed, one-bath, La Casita with no one above and below.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3030 Calle Sonora
3030 Calle Sonora, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
717 sqft
Single Story condo, with no one living above or below., No stairs coming into the home. Nice location and very close to the covered Carport, with added storage. The home as been freshly painted and new carpeting installed.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3371 Punta Alta
3371 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a Gorgeous view ,Location and amenities magnificent!!! Just a few of the benefits you will enjoy in this very beautiful Sierra model .

Median Rent in Laguna Woods

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Laguna Woods is $1,352, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,737.
Studio
$1,136
1 Bed
$1,352
2 Beds
$1,737
3+ Beds
$2,361
City GuideLaguna Woods
“Poetry flourishes there [Laguna Woods]. I’ll confirm it if not the way others prove that in old England butterflies stole churned milk and got a name.” (-Manuel Quintero Vargas, “Via Four Times Aurea”)

Due to the prominence of large retirement communities in Laguna Woods, many seniors find their haven here. That doesn't mean you have to be older to live here, but this city is well-renowned for its low crime rate, so if you're up to no good you might want to try somewhere else; they wouldn't likely take kindly to trouble. If you’re tired of the hustle and bustle of city living and longing for the tranquil lifestyle of community living, it’s about time to look for a suitable place in this part of California.

Moving to Laguna Woods

Incorporated in 1999 with residents’ average age at a healthy 78, Laguna Woods, ironically, is California’s newest and (impressively, at the same time) oldest city. If you’re a sucker for a wide range of recreational and cultural experiences, looking for an apartment in this city is the best decision you can ever make.

Types of Homes The majority of this city’s homes are high-rise apartments or complexes, attached homes and small apartment buildings. Laguna Woods Village, the premier senior community where 90% of the city’s residents live, boasts varying housing options. Resort-style places, high-rise panoramic living and conventional detached homes are the popular options for potential renters.

Costs Rental rates fluctuate depending on the size of the house, as well as the amenities included. If you’re all set to rent a place, you’re expected to pay the first month’s rent, as well as a deposit. If you’re taking a beloved pet with you, get ready to pay a pet deposit, as it may be required of you.

Laguna Woods, CA Neighborhoods

City Center:Thirty percent of this neighborhood’s housing options are row houses or attached homes. If you're looking for a high rise, you're probably in the wrong place. With its vibrant mix of educated residents and low crime rate, it’s easy to see why this neighborhood is more retiree-friendly than most places in California.$$$

Calle Aragon/Paseo de Valencia:If you want a small or medium-sized furnished apartment, this neighborhood has these housing options in large quantities. Homes in this neighborhood are pretty well-established and were generally built during one time frame: from 1949 to 1960. So, if for some reason you feel tugged towards that era of American history, this neighborhood is the perfect fit.$$

Other neighborhoods in this city offer varied housing options that could also suit your fancy, but with the predominantly senior resident population, you can expect amenities, activities and environments that are more or less geared toward that market. Still, don't be swayed from checking it out if you're interested and haven't hit the "Golden Years", yet. Just be ready for some really competitive Bingo nights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Laguna Woods?
In Laguna Woods, the median rent is $1,136 for a studio, $1,352 for a 1-bedroom, $1,737 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,361 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Laguna Woods, check out our monthly Laguna Woods Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Laguna Woods?
Some of the colleges located in the Laguna Woods area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Laguna Woods?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laguna Woods from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

