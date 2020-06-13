428 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA📍
Due to the prominence of large retirement communities in Laguna Woods, many seniors find their haven here. That doesn't mean you have to be older to live here, but this city is well-renowned for its low crime rate, so if you're up to no good you might want to try somewhere else; they wouldn't likely take kindly to trouble. If you’re tired of the hustle and bustle of city living and longing for the tranquil lifestyle of community living, it’s about time to look for a suitable place in this part of California.
Incorporated in 1999 with residents’ average age at a healthy 78, Laguna Woods, ironically, is California’s newest and (impressively, at the same time) oldest city. If you’re a sucker for a wide range of recreational and cultural experiences, looking for an apartment in this city is the best decision you can ever make.
Types of Homes The majority of this city’s homes are high-rise apartments or complexes, attached homes and small apartment buildings. Laguna Woods Village, the premier senior community where 90% of the city’s residents live, boasts varying housing options. Resort-style places, high-rise panoramic living and conventional detached homes are the popular options for potential renters.
Costs Rental rates fluctuate depending on the size of the house, as well as the amenities included. If you’re all set to rent a place, you’re expected to pay the first month’s rent, as well as a deposit. If you’re taking a beloved pet with you, get ready to pay a pet deposit, as it may be required of you.
City Center:Thirty percent of this neighborhood’s housing options are row houses or attached homes. If you're looking for a high rise, you're probably in the wrong place. With its vibrant mix of educated residents and low crime rate, it’s easy to see why this neighborhood is more retiree-friendly than most places in California.$$$
Calle Aragon/Paseo de Valencia:If you want a small or medium-sized furnished apartment, this neighborhood has these housing options in large quantities. Homes in this neighborhood are pretty well-established and were generally built during one time frame: from 1949 to 1960. So, if for some reason you feel tugged towards that era of American history, this neighborhood is the perfect fit.$$
Other neighborhoods in this city offer varied housing options that could also suit your fancy, but with the predominantly senior resident population, you can expect amenities, activities and environments that are more or less geared toward that market. Still, don't be swayed from checking it out if you're interested and haven't hit the "Golden Years", yet. Just be ready for some really competitive Bingo nights.