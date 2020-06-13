211 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA📍
Palm Springs is a reference to both the native California fan palm and an older Spanish name for the region ("The Palm of Gods Hand") is the kind of city that can exist only in California: a mess of neon lights and kitschy hotels sitting next to stunning modernist architecture and gorgeous desert landscapes. Originally a Native American settlement a gazillion years ago, the growth of Palm Springs coincided with the growth of Hollywood in the 1900s, when movie stars sought to escape L.A.'s noise for this idyllic desert location. As a city, Palm Springs was imagined in the afterglow of The Big Orange to the west, which is why the area is unapologetically kitschy and unashamedly extravagant. Where else in the world are you going to find a 20-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe in her famous white dress?
Moving to Palm Springs is easy: just pack your bags, get on the I-10 from Los Angeles and drive east toward Palm Springs. Of course, this being Los Angeles, you will have a hard time finding an empty stretch of highway leading out of the city. Depending on the traffic, the 107-mile ride should take you nearly 3 hours. The good part is that once you leave Tinseltown behind, youll be greeted with the breathtaking sight of Mount San Jacinto and the neon glow of Palm Springs beyond.
How much will you have to pay?
For a city that has more tourists than Times Square and a higher chance of running into Frankie Muniz or Tom Skerritt than any other town in the country (barring L.A., of course), rental prices in Palm Springs are rather affordable, especially if you are comfortable moving into a smallish, sun-soaked condo. Rental prices vary by neighborhood, though the closer you get to the mountains at the city’s western edge, the higher rent you’ll have to pay. There is an exception, however: rental prices near the golf-courses along the city’s eastern edge can be extremely high as well. No matter what you end up paying in Palm Springs, just keep in mind that you could be living on the same street that Judy Garland, Cary Grant and Ava Gardner once called home.
When should you start looking?
Like everything else on the West Coast, house hunting in Palm Springs is a pretty relaxed affair (which, to New Yorkers, is about as extraordinary as a talking pet giraffe). Youll need the regular stuff, of course income proof, identity proof, a half-decent credit history but you’ll find Palm Springs landlords a decidedly laidback breed. That is to say, it’s going to be more Silent Bob than Jay. In terms of moving season, it’s best to avoid spring when the town has more students than the OSU campus. Droves of Canadian tourists flock to the city during the summer, so its best to avoid this season as well, unless you like to hear Bryan Adams and a lot of apologies (sorry). Winter, on the other hand, is relatively quiet; the tourists crawl back into the woodwork, the students head back to UCLA/USC and the movie stars get busy vacationing in the Caymans (the A-list, at least!) making it the best time to get a pad in Palm Springs.
Palm Springs can be neatly broken down into three chunks: one for the celebrities, one for the retirees, and one for everyone else. Like wildebeests on the Savannah, celebrities tend to group together in the same neighborhoods, usually the Indian Canyons, the Mesa, or the Movie Colony. Wealthy retirees, on the other hand, pick neighborhoods like the Ruth Hardy Park. The rest can pick places like Los Compadres.
Indian Canyons:Located along the Indian Canyons Golf Resort in the shadow of the Mount San Jacinto, this is among the city’s most expensive neighborhoods. Part of the reason is the huge lots with modernist homes that Frank Lloyd Wright would dream of. The fact that movie stars choose their retreats in Indian Canyons to work on their tans is another reason why youll need to be a millionaire a few times over to get a place here.
Movie Colony:Movie Colony has a simple motto: by celebrities, for celebrities. Past residents include Cary Grant, Gloria Swanson, and David O. Selznick. Youd love to get a place here, if only to point out Cary Grant’s house to your children and have them ask, "Cary Grant who?"
The Mesa:The Mesa is similar to Indian Canyon, but instead of the uniform, modernist architecture style of the latter, The Mesa boasts homes that look like an architectural hall of fame. There are the colonial villas built in the 1920s that evoke old world Colombian charm, the ranch-style houses from 1950s that look like they were flown in from Montana, and then there are the sleek, stone and glass modernist homes. That means you’ll have a ton of choices, provided you have the dough.
Tahquitz River Estates: Fantastic mountain views and homes dating back to the 1930s greet you in Tahquitz River Estates. It’s also the city’s largest neighborhood association covering more than 600 homes. Popularity doesn’t exactly mean low prices. However; expect to pay through your nose, teeth, and ears for a pad down here.
Deepwell:Jerry Lewis once called Deepwell home (disclaimer: if you dont know who Jerry Lewis is, you just might be too young to buy a home anyway!), which is perhaps why it ranks among the city’s most sought after addresses. Well, that and the spectacular mountain views. $$$$
Warm Sands:Homes in the Warm Sands area were built in the 1920s, mostly from adobe. For years, this was the favored haunt of screenwriters, editors and other movie professionals a few notches below the stars.
Los Compadres:Los Compadres doesn’t have the glamor of The Mesa or the prestige of an Indian Canyons address. What it does have is a large population of people who frequent the area’s many, many art stores, delis, cafes and world markets. It’s a bit like Williamsburg in New York, the coolest place in a city full of cool places. $
Ruth Hardy Park: Named after the city’s founder, Ruth Hardy, this neighborhood has long been the ultimate address in Palm Springs. Frank Sinatra once lived here, which immediately tells you everything about the neighborhood.
- The golf capital of the world:There are hold your breath 2250 holes spread across 125 golf courses throughout the city. You can’t move two blocks without chancing upon a golf course or three.
- Youll need a car:Palm Springs public transportation system is about as good as the Oregon Trail. You will need a car to get around the city. A better option would be to get a bike the year-round wonderful weather and lack of heavy traffic is perfect for long bike rides.
- Hollywood culture is everywhere:From the hotels built by movie stars (Hotel Del Tahquitz) to huge statues of Marilyn Monroe to the Venice Beach-like bohemian air, this is the place to be if you like your cities with an extra dose of Hollywood.
- Arts festivals abound:There are more than a dozen major such festivals spread throughout the year, from the Palm Springs International Film festival and circuit White Party, to the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade and Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival.
June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Palm Springs rents held steady over the past month
Palm Springs rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Springs stand at $939 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,175 for a two-bedroom. Palm Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
Palm Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Palm Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Palm Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,175 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Palm Springs.
- While Palm Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Springs than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Springs.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.