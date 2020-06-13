211 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA

Moving to Palm Springs

Moving to Palm Springs is easy: just pack your bags, get on the I-10 from Los Angeles and drive east toward Palm Springs. Of course, this being Los Angeles, you will have a hard time finding an empty stretch of highway leading out of the city. Depending on the traffic, the 107-mile ride should take you nearly 3 hours. The good part is that once you leave Tinseltown behind, youll be greeted with the breathtaking sight of Mount San Jacinto and the neon glow of Palm Springs beyond.

How much will you have to pay?

For a city that has more tourists than Times Square and a higher chance of running into Frankie Muniz or Tom Skerritt than any other town in the country (barring L.A., of course), rental prices in Palm Springs are rather affordable, especially if you are comfortable moving into a smallish, sun-soaked condo. Rental prices vary by neighborhood, though the closer you get to the mountains at the city’s western edge, the higher rent you’ll have to pay. There is an exception, however: rental prices near the golf-courses along the city’s eastern edge can be extremely high as well. No matter what you end up paying in Palm Springs, just keep in mind that you could be living on the same street that Judy Garland, Cary Grant and Ava Gardner once called home.

When should you start looking?

Like everything else on the West Coast, house hunting in Palm Springs is a pretty relaxed affair (which, to New Yorkers, is about as extraordinary as a talking pet giraffe). Youll need the regular stuff, of course income proof, identity proof, a half-decent credit history but you’ll find Palm Springs landlords a decidedly laidback breed. That is to say, it’s going to be more Silent Bob than Jay. In terms of moving season, it’s best to avoid spring when the town has more students than the OSU campus. Droves of Canadian tourists flock to the city during the summer, so its best to avoid this season as well, unless you like to hear Bryan Adams and a lot of apologies (sorry). Winter, on the other hand, is relatively quiet; the tourists crawl back into the woodwork, the students head back to UCLA/USC and the movie stars get busy vacationing in the Caymans (the A-list, at least!) making it the best time to get a pad in Palm Springs.