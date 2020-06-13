/
/
hesperia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
66 Apartments for rent in Hesperia, CA📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14171 Dry Creek Street
14171 Dry Creek Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2538 sqft
Beautiful two story home with 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathrooms. One Bedroom and One full bathroom downstairs. Big size loft upstairs. Ceiling Fans Everywhere. Fire Place in Family Room. Close to the FWY and all shopping centers and Schools.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
16416 Chestnut Street
16416 Chestnut Street, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Hesperia. It has been freshly rehabbed, is clean and ready to rent. There's new wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms with tile everywhere else.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
11819 6th St.
11819 6th Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1248 sqft
Very cute and affordable 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on a large lot in Hesperia. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is a short drive to the freeway, making it commuter friendly.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13351 Sunny Ridge St.
13351 Sunny Ridge Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Oak Hills Area! - Beautiful Home, 4 bed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
18901 Vine St
18901 Vine Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1456 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today. Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
10184 Jennifer Ave.
10184 Jennifer Ave, Hesperia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,810
2502 sqft
Must See! Very spacious 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home with a loft! This property is conveniently located in close proximity to many shopping centers and the 15 freeway, making it commuter friendly! Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9124 G Avenue
9124 G Avenue, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
720 sqft
Unit offers family room, nook area, full bathroom, spacious bedroom, swamp cooler, and interior will be freshly painted. Complex features carport with storage unit and gated parking lot area.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9219 Canyon View Ave
9219 Canyon View Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Renovated!! - Property Id: 235173 This home has been completely renovated from New Carpeting! New Flooring! New Landscaping, New Samsung Appliances, New refrigerator, New Stove, New Dishwasher, New Washer- Dryer, New Microwave,
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
13203 Hollister Street
13203 Hollister Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2560 sqft
This is a Spacious two story home,Big size of Family room with 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms and plus 1 Den.Very close to schools and shopping center. Master suite has garden tub and shower and large walk-in closet, covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Hesperia
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12474 1st Avenue
12474 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
Senior Only Community: please do not cawll. if you are interested you may view the property on Sunday June 7th from 1-3 PM. Must have Good Credit. Must be at least 55 years old
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8423 Daisy Road
8423 Daisy Road, Oak Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Move in Special 1/2 off first month rent. Yes to Pets with 300 pet deposit. Beautiful view with great RV Parking, Fire Pit, plantation shutters, Quartz counters in kitchen and Master bathroom, Skylights in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
19222 Elm Drive
19222 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19029 Elm Dr
19029 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
2 BEDROOM IN JESS RANCH 55+ COMMUNITY! - Affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath in Apple Valley's premier 55+ community of Jess Ranch! Located in a gated community. Living room open to kitchen, with a large covered patio off slider door. 1 car detached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11566 Softwind Ct
11566 Softwind Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1322 sqft
JESS RANCH 55+ - 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home in premier 55+ active community of Jess Ranch. Nice wood-look tile throughout house. HUGE living room. Two separate bedrooms - master has very large walk-in shower and double vanities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
19389 Galloping Hill Road
19389 Galloping Hill Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1674 sqft
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12730 1st. Avenue
12730 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1519 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced. Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Hesperia
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Bear Valley
4 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
$
West City
6 Units Available
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
14886 Shetland Court
14886 Shetland Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2260 sqft
Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2&1/2 baths. huge backyard,3 car garage, family room & living room, great location .
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
13710 Colorado Lane
13710 Colorado Lane, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2490 sqft
New carpet and new paint. Large Living room, eat in Kitchen, downstairs bedroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13504 Havasu Road
13504 Havasu Road, Apple Valley, CA
Studio
$1,600
1902 sqft
Walking distance to Rio Vista Elementary School.Nice and cozy 3br,2ba house for rent.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
14966 Paseo Verde Place
14966 Paseo Verde Pl, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1974 sqft
**RENT JUST LOWERED BY $200** Beautiful brand new home that has never been lived in! wood faux blinds, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, double side sink in both master bathrooms, pull out kitchen faucet, new everything! this
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12303 Sunglow Court
12303 Sunglow Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2295 sqft
2 Living rooms, Kitchen, nice attached microwave and stove and good air-conditioner. Nice walls and home in nice and working conditions. Carpets are maintained good. $500 off the 1st month rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hesperia, the median rent is $860 for a studio, $1,029 for a 1-bedroom, $1,288 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,809 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hesperia, check out our monthly Hesperia Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hesperia area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Riverside. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hesperia from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA