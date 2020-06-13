Apartment List
/
CA
/
carlsbad
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:33 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA

📍
Rancho La Costa
Olde Carlsbad
North Beach
Poinsetta
Tamarack Point
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
North Beach
5 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Barrio
7 Units Available
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,134
718 sqft
The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Tamarack Point
10 Units Available
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Calavera Hills
41 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Carlsbad Village
8 Units Available
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,603
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
854 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olde Carlsbad
14 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
7704 Caminito Leon
7704 Caminito Leon, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
773 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in the gated community of La Costa Hills! Upstairs single level home. Great location in the complex, end unit. New air conditioning system plus 3 ceiling fans! Cozy living room with corner wood burning fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
2475 Jefferson St
2475 Jefferson Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1184 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH on the picturesque Buena Vista Lagoon as it flows into the Pacific. Privacy gated intimate 28 unit complex right on the water. Security systems, pool, floral tropical landscaping, covered and uncovered abundant parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6890 Mimosa Dr 3
6890 Mimosa Drive, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
550 sqft
Luxury fully furnished 1 bedroom unit attached to large resort home in Aviara division of Carlsbad, Ca. A great beach town. Unit has private fenced in yard with built in BBQ.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7065 Surfbird Circle
7065 Surfbird Circle, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1705 sqft
Exquisite 3 BR/2.5 BA Remodeled Executive Home in the Quiet Community of Aviara. Remodeled single family home in the upscale gated community of Marea, located just one block from the beautiful Park Hyatt Resort & Golf Club in beautiful Carlsbad, CA.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
3329 Adams Street
3329 Adams St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in Carlsbad. Home built in 2018. Walking distance to Carlsbad High School, Holiday Park, and the Georgina Cole Library. Less than a Mile to Carlsbad Village and the I-5.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Tamarack Point
1 Unit Available
2677 Coventry Road
2677 Coventry Road, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1629 sqft
Conveniently located home in Tamarack Point! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops, built in microwave, and refrigerator included. Fireplace in the living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6168 Paseo Picado
6168 Paseo Picado, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1140 sqft
Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
3420 Don Alberto Drive
3420 Don Alvarez Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1796 sqft
In 55+ Rancho Carlsbad. CORNER LOT WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS. 2 bdrm. PLUS large office. Open floor plan. Fireplace. Eat-in kitchen anddining area. Storage galore. Central Heat/Air. Master bdrm has walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
943 Alyssum Road
943 Alyssum Road, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,288
1620 sqft
943 Alyssum Road ~ Charming House 5 Minutes Drive to Beach! - This is a charming 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tamarack Point
1 Unit Available
2530 Via Astuto
2530 Via Astuto, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1496 sqft
2530 Via Astuto Available 06/13/20 3 bedroom Townhouse in Carlsbad - - Wood/Tile Floors Throughout - 2 Car Garage - Granite Counters - 2 Community Pools - Community Spa - Large Patio - 2 Story Unit Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Calavera Hills
1 Unit Available
3519 Landsford Way
3519 Landsford Way, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1468 sqft
3519 Landsford Way Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY Town-Home in Calavera Hills of Carlsbad! - Property Information: **PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**Gorgeous town-home in Calavera Hills area of Carlsbad! This comfortable home offers lots

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
3151 Donna Dr 7
3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2674 sqft
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687 NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach! IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)! BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 3 BED/4.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6120 Paseo Valiente
6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220 Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3204 Azahar Place
3204 Azahar Place, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
2530 sqft
3204 Azahar Place Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Story Home with 3 Car Garage and Pool in La Costa - Coming soon..Available Mid July! Enjoy this beautiful, 2 story, 2530 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in La Costa.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2337 sqft
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2042 Cima Court
2042 Cima Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1630 sqft
2042 Cima Court Available 06/13/20 2042 Cima Court ~ Charming Single Level Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1630 square foot home in Carlsbad.

Median Rent in Carlsbad

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Carlsbad is $1,964, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,548.
Studio
$1,774
1 Bed
$1,964
2 Beds
$2,548
3+ Beds
$3,669

June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carlsbad rents declined moderately over the past month

Carlsbad rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carlsbad stand at $1,964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,548 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carlsbad's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carlsbad, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carlsbad

    As rents have increased moderately in Carlsbad, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carlsbad is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Carlsbad's median two-bedroom rent of $2,548 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Carlsbad.
    • While Carlsbad's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carlsbad than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Carlsbad is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Carlsbad?
    In Carlsbad, the median rent is $1,774 for a studio, $1,964 for a 1-bedroom, $2,548 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,669 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carlsbad, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Carlsbad?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Carlsbad include Rancho La Costa, Olde Carlsbad, North Beach, Poinsetta, and Tamarack Point.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Carlsbad?
    Some of the colleges located in the Carlsbad area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, Concordia University-Irvine, and Irvine Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Carlsbad?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carlsbad from include San Diego, Anaheim, Chula Vista, Riverside, and Santa Ana.

    Similar Pages

    Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
    Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
    Carlsbad Studio Apartments